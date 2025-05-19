How much is NAFDAC registration? NAFDAC registration fees range between ₦25,000 and ₦70,000, depending on the product type and scale of operation. Registering with NAFDAC is a legal requirement for products in specific categories, such as food, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. This registration ensures your products are safe and meet quality standards.

Key takeaways

NAFDAC registration is mandatory for all regulated products, such as food, drugs, cosmetics, and medical devices.

The registration ensures your products meet the safety, quality, and regulatory standards required by law in Nigeria.

NAFDAC registration fees vary depending on the product type.

type. The process includes facility inspection, product testing, and documentation submission before approval.

Registration can take 90 to 120 working days , depending on the product.

, depending on the product. NAFDAC registration is valid for five years and must be renewed before expiry.

How much is NAFDAC registration?

Registering a product with NAFDAC involves several steps and associated costs that vary based on product type, business size, and whether the product is locally produced or imported. Here is a comprehensive checklist for NAFDAC registration.

Product type Registration fee Pharmaceuticals ₦70,000 Orphan drugs ₦25,000 Food ₦50,000 Cosmetics ₦50,000 Chemicals or insecticides ₦40,000 Veterinary products ₦70,000 Medical devices ₦30,000 Water ₦50,000

NAFDAC registration requirements

To register a product with NAFDAC in Nigeria, applicants must adhere to specific requirements and procedures. These requirements also vary depending on the product category and whether the product is locally manufactured or imported.

Below are the general NAFDAC registration requirements you should know.

Submit all your documents and application letter correctly the first time, following NAFDAC’s official guidelines. Give full details about your facility, such as your factory or warehouse, if your product needs inspection for registration or import. Provide product samples when NAFDAC asks for them, so they can do lab tests. Make sure you pay all required fees on time—check NAFDAC’s fee list to know what to pay. Double-check that your documents are complete and written to avoid delays in the registration process.

NAFDAC specific requirements for different product types

The exact requirements can vary significantly based on the product category:

Food and beverages : You must provide information on ingredients, food nutritional value, preservatives, and packaging safety. A Certificate of Analysis is also needed to confirm that the product is safe and free from harmful substances.

: You must provide information on ingredients, food nutritional value, preservatives, and packaging safety. A Certificate of Analysis is also needed to confirm that the product is safe and free from harmful substances. Drugs and pharmaceuticals : This category requires detailed documents such as clinical trial results and stability data reports. Imported drugs must include a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) and proof of GMP compliance.

: This category requires detailed documents such as clinical trial results and stability data reports. Imported drugs must include a Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CPP) and proof of GMP compliance. Cosmetics : For cosmetic products, NAFDAC requires a detailed list of ingredients and their concentrations. NAFDAC also requires safety reports and, for imported products, a free sale certificate from the country of origin.

: For cosmetic products, NAFDAC requires a detailed list of ingredients and their concentrations. NAFDAC also requires safety reports and, for imported products, a free sale certificate from the country of origin. Chemicals: Submit a Material Safety Data Sheet (MSDS), including details on the chemical’s use, handling, and safety measures. Proper labelling and storage information are also important.

How to get a NAFDAC registration number?

Here is a simple step-by-step guide on how to carry out NAFDAC registration for your product:

Identify if your product is a food, drug, cosmetic, medical device, chemical, or other regulated item. Requirements may differ by category. Register your company and product on the NAFDAC Automated Product Administration and Monitoring System (NAPAMS) portal. Fill out the online form, upload the required documents, which include:

Application Letter

NAFDAC Application Form D-REG/001

Fumigation Certificate

Product Samples

Evidence of Payment

Certificate of Incorporation

Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Evidence

Certificate of Analysis

Trademark Registration

4. Pay the registration fees as stated in the official tariff. This may include inspection and laboratory testing fees.

5. NAFDAC will schedule an inspection of your facility. They will also collect samples of your product for testing.

6. Submit product samples for lab testing to verify quality and safety (e.g., microbiological, chemical, or stability tests).

7. Once your product passes inspection and lab tests, NAFDAC will review your application. Once approved, you will receive a certificate and a NAFDAC registration number to place on your product label.

NAFDAC registration timeline

NAFDAC has established specific timelines for product registration. These timelines ensure that products undergo thorough evaluation, inspection, and testing to meet safety and quality standards. The timeline for NAFDAC product registration varies depending on the type of product being registered.

Application Timeline for approval Submission of Application 0 days Verification of documents 10 days Facility Inspection/Sampling (food) 10 days Facility Inspection/Sampling (drugs) 20 days Laboratory Analysis (food) 30 days Laboratory Analysis (drugs) 20 days Final Vetting 10 days Approval Meeting/Issuance of NAFDAC registration number 20 days

How much does NAFDAC registration cost?

NAFDAC registration costs vary by product type and business size, ranging from about ₦36,000 for microscale food products to ₦70,000 for pharmaceuticals. Additional fees may apply for lab tests, inspections, and VAT.

What is NAFDAC in charge of?

NAFDAC is in charge of regulating and controlling the manufacture, importation, exportation, distribution, advertisement, sale, and use of food, drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, chemicals and packaged water.

Who is the CEO of NAFDAC?

As of April 2025, the CEO of NAFDAC is Professor Mojisola Christianah Adeyeye, a seasoned pharmacist and academic with extensive experience in pharmaceutics and drug product evaluation.

Understanding how much NAFDAC registration costs and what the process involves is essential for successful product registration in Nigeria. Whether you are a small business or a large company, following the right steps ensures your product is approved for sale and meets national safety standards.

