Breaking: Ex-APC Ally Uncovers Alleged Plot To Abduct El-Rufai Again

Timi Frank alleges plans for El-Rufai's arrest during court appearance by DSS operatives

Claims this is part of a political scheme by President Tinubu's administration to eliminate El-Rufai

Frank warns against undermining judicial authority and calls for scrutiny from civil society and international community

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has alleged that there are plans by security operatives to arrest former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, during his scheduled appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Frank claimed in a statement released early Monday that intelligence reaching him suggested operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) may attempt to take El-Rufai into custody at the court premises.

Ex-APC Ally Uncovers Alleged Plot To Abduct El-Rufai Again

Source: Twitter

Allegation of coordinated arrest plan

He alleged that the move was part of a wider political scheme and insisted that arrangements had been concluded ahead of the court appearance before Justice M.B. Idris, Daily Independence reported.

“Pursuant to what appears to be a grand plan by the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to politically eliminate Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, I have been reliably informed that plans have allegedly been concluded by the DSS to forcefully take him into custody today (Monday) from the Federal High Court, Abuja, where he is meant to appear,” he said.

Frank further claimed that security personnel had already held meetings to finalise what he described as an alleged arrest operation.

Warning over court orders and due process

The former APC spokesman argued that any attempt to arrest El-Rufai at the court could conflict with existing judicial directives, which he said placed the former governor under the custody of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Vanguard reported.

He warned that such an action would undermine the rule of law and escalate political tensions.

“I reiterate that nothing must happen to El-Rufai. It is becoming increasingly obvious that he is being treated as a political target of the current administration,” Frank said.

He added:

“The President, the security agencies, and the Kaduna State Government must remember that power is transient and nothing lasts forever.”

Call for public and international attention

Frank also urged civil society groups, northern leaders, religious organisations and the international community to closely monitor developments around the case.

He said any forced arrest at the court premises would represent what he described as a breach of judicial authority.

“This is the time for Nigerians, northern leaders, civil society groups, religious leaders, and all lovers of justice and democracy to rise in one voice against oppression and selective justice,” he said.

Advocacy against selective justice

While clarifying that he supports anti-corruption efforts, Frank insisted that such actions must be carried out fairly and within the confines of the law.

“I support the fight against corruption, but such a fight must be fair, just, balanced, and devoid of political persecution,” he stated.

He also referenced German pastor Martin Niemöller, quoting his famous warning about silence in the face of injustice, to emphasise what he described as the dangers of ignoring alleged political victimisation.

Frank further maintained that El-Rufai should not be singled out and warned that those in authority could be held accountable if anything untoward happens to him.

El-Rufai's son raises new alarm

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed Bello, son of former Kaduna state governor Nasir el-Rufai, has accused operatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) of denying his father access to medical care and family visits while in custody.

Recall that El-Rufai has faced sustained scrutiny following allegations of financial irregularities during his eight-year tenure as governor of Kaduna state.

Source: Legit.ng