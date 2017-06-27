NAFDAC and NDLEA are regulatory agencies in Nigeria responsible for different public health and safety aspects. Here are the functions of NAFDAC and NDLEA, their meanings, and their primary duties.

NAFDAC and NDLEA play crucial roles in ensuring public safety and health in Nigeria, with NAFDAC focusing on regulating the quality of consumable products and NDLEA concentrating on combating drug-related crimes and their negative impact on society.

What are the functions of NAFDAC and NDLEA?

NAFDAC and NDLEA are pivotal pillars of public health and security in Nigeria. They epitomize Nigeria's commitment to safety and resilience against health risks and criminal activity.

What is the full meaning of NAFDAC?

Full NAFDAC meaning is National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control. This is a Nigerian agency which operates at a federal level and under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Health.

Its activities imply regulation and control of manufacturing, relations of import and export, and purchasing and usage of such goods as food, medicines, cosmetics, medical devices, and chemicals.

The organization was created to act as a specific check and control over possible counterfeit goods in accordance with Nigerian laws and regulations. The main and most serious threat is illicit medicines.

A very high number of Nigerians have died from using fake pharmaceuticals. As a result, some African countries refuse to import medicines and drugs from Nigeria.

Main functions of NAFDAC

Below are the functions of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Control the export and import of various medications, chemicals, cosmetics etc, including their sale and usage.

Testing of the aforementioned products and checking their compliance with Nigerian standards of quality.

Investigation and control of the raw materials used to produce medications and cosmetics.

Working out regulations and guidelines for the production, sales, and moving of these goods within and beyond the borders of the country.

The process of registration of medical substances, chemicals, etc.

Maintenance of laboratories needed for the performance of functions of NAFDAC.

Issuing of certificates confirming the quality of goods in the country.

What is the full meaning of NDLEA?

NDLEA stands for National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. This is the Nigerian agency which also operates at a federal level. It was created for the elimination of different processes which encourage the growth, processing, manufacturing, and trafficking of hard drugs.

They often target airports and other points where people may cross the border. Also, it aims to contain and put an end to drugs and money laundering organizations, in particular, their leaders.

Functions of NDLEA

Here are the functions of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Eliminate cannabis planting and growing.

Eradication of illegal drug trafficking and usage.

Suppression of demand for such goods;

Recovering all the country losses which occurred as a result of illicit drug production and trafficking processes.

Avoid drug abuse and eliminate such a habit in the Nigerian environment.

Arresting people and property acts as a way to aid the activities of such illegal organizations.

As you may notice, the functions of NAFDAC and NDLEA are rather different but, at the same, quite related in uniting Nigerians and working towards improving Nigerian lives. These two federal organizations fight against illegal activities that negatively affect people's lives and the country's economy.

