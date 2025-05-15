How much is Twitter Blue in Nigeria? How to apply and pay for Twitter Blue

Twitter Blue, now known as X Premium, is accessible to users in Nigeria. But, how much is Twitter Blue in Nigeria? The subscription cost varies depending on the selected plan and the payment method. The Basic, Premium, and Premium+ plans currently cost approximately ₦3,560, ₦9,870, and ₦19,800 monthly, respectively.

Twitter Blue, also known as X Premium, was launched in 2021. Photo: @businessdayng (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

X Premium was launched in 2021 . It was first available in Australia and Canada before expanding to users worldwide.

. It was first available in Australia and Canada before expanding to users worldwide. X (Twitter) users in Nigeria can also pay a reduced rate by choosing an annual subscription rather than a monthly one .

by choosing an . Subscribing through the app costs more than on the web.

Nigerian users can subscribe using virtual dollar cards provided by platforms such as Grey, Chipper Cash, Geepay, Transferxo, or Cardtonic.

What is Twitter Blue (X Premium)?

X Premium, formerly Twitter Blue, is a subscription service provided by X that grants users access to a range of exclusive features.

These features include a blue verification checkmark, the ability to post longer tweets, an option to edit tweets, and increased visibility in conversations. Additionally, subscribers benefit from fewer ads and enjoy a more personalised experience on the platform.

How much is Twitter Blue in Nigeria?

The Twitter Blue check cost on X Premium depends on the subscription tier you select. Prices may vary by location, applicable taxes, and your payment method's fees.

Currently, the Basic plan costs approximately ₦3,560 per month, the Premium plan is around ₦9,870 per month, and the Premium+ plan is about ₦19,800 when billed monthly.

Choosing an annual subscription slightly reduces the monthly cost. For example, the company offers a discounted annual plan at ₦38,500, which breaks down to ₦3,208 per month.

X Premium payment methods

To subscribe to X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue) in Nigeria, users typically need to use two main methods: virtual dollar cards and credit cards.

Virtual dollar cards

These are the most dependable payment options for accessing X Premium in Nigeria. These cards are specifically created to support international payments. Popular providers of virtual dollar cards include Cardtonic, Grey, Chipper Cash, TransferXO, and Geepay.

Credit cards

X Premium accepts Visa and Mastercard for payments. You will be required to have a domiciliary account with a Nigerian bank, which enables you to hold and spend foreign currencies such as USD, and typically includes a dollar-denominated debit or credit card.

Although this method is reliable, opening a domiciliary account involves visiting your bank, providing the necessary documentation, and finding a way to fund it with dollars.

How to pay for a Blue tick on Twitter in Nigeria?

To subscribe to X Premium in Nigeria using a virtual dollar card, follow these steps.

You can use virtual dollar cards to subscribe to X Premium in Nigeria. Photo: @Justeventonline (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Choose a provider that issues virtual dollar cards suitable for international transactions, such as Cardtonic, Grey, Geegpay, Cardify, Nearpays, and Transferxo. Set up and load your virtual card: Sign up with your selected provider and complete any necessary verification steps. Then, load your virtual dollar card with enough USD to cover the subscription fee. Log in to your X (Twitter) account. Click the "More" option represented by three dots on the left. Then choose Premium. Select from the three subscription plans: Basic, Premium, or Premium +. You can also choose between an annual plan and a monthly option. Next, enter your virtual card details, along with your email address, phone number, and home address. Then click "Subscribe."

You will get access to Premium features right after payment, but the blue checkmark might take longer. This is because X needs time to review your account and ensure it meets the necessary criteria for verification, which can take a few days to several weeks.

How much does it cost to verify a Twitter account in Nigeria?

X (Twitter) users in Nigeria pay a reduced rate by choosing an annual subscription. Photo: @Insidekaduna (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Verifying an X (Twitter account) in Nigeria requires a subscription to X Premium (formerly Twitter Blue). As of May 2025, the Basic plan costs ₦3,650 per month or ₦38,500 annually, averaging approximately ₦3,208 per month.

How much does Twitter Blue pay?

X rewards creators through its Ad Revenue Sharing program, enabling verified users to earn a share of the advertising revenue generated from ads shown in their tweet replies. Payouts are issued every two weeks, with a minimum threshold of $10; however, the exact method for calculating payout amounts remains unclear.

Subscribing to Twitter Blue, now X Premium, in Nigeria is easier thanks to virtual dollar cards that enable international payments. The service offers multiple plans starting at ₦3,650 per month, with discounts available for annual subscriptions.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an article on all TikTok gift prices. Fans appreciate their favourite TikTok creators by gifting them during Live sessions. A rose is one of the most common gifts on TikTok Live.

TikTok gifts are virtual tokens purchased with TikTok coins. These gifts enable fans to express appreciation in tangible ways, enhancing the relationship between creators and their audiences on TikTok. Read the guide to know the prices of all TikTok gifts.

Source: Legit.ng