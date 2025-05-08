SCUML registration: how to register and get your certificate

SCUML registration is a legal requirement for businesses classified as Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) in Nigeria. It helps prevent money laundering and protects businesses from financial crimes. To register, you must submit your company documents through the SCUML website.

Key takeaways

SCUML monitors and prevents money laundering in Nigerian DNFBPs.

Failure to register can result in fines, bank account restrictions and loss of credibility.

Registration is free and takes up to 7 working days after submission.

and takes up to 7 working days after submission. Businesses must register within 3 months of starting operations.

of starting operations. You can track your SCUML application status online using your CAC number or company name.

SCUML registration process

Follow the steps below to learn how to obtain a SCUML certificate online.

SCUML registration process. Photo: scuml.net

Visit the SCUML website and click on the “DNFBPs Online Registration” tab. Scroll down and click the "Proceed with Online Registration" button. Fill in the SCUML registration form by providing accurate business details, including the company’s name, registration number, and beneficial owners. Upload scanned copies of all necessary documents, such as CAC registration, tax clearance, and tax identification certificates. SCUML will review the application and verify all submitted information. Once approved, you will get your certificate of registration.

Once the application is approved, DNFIs must undergo a sensitisation session. The original CAC certificate must be presented before collecting the SCUML certificate.

How to check SCUML registration status

To track your SCUML application status, follow these steps:

Checking SCUML registration status. Photo: scuml.net

Visit the SCUML website. Click the “SCUML Application Status” tab. Enter your CAC Registration Number (without space) or your Company name, then click “Search”. Your application status will display on the screen, showing if it is under review, approved, or pending further documentation.

Why is SCUML registration necessary?

SCUML registration is crucial for several reasons highlighted below:

Registration helps protect businesses from money laundering and other financial crimes.

It enforces internal controls and promotes the reporting of suspicious activities.

Compliance enhances business credibility and builds trust with customers, partners, and stakeholders.

A registered business may access more opportunities through improved reputation and compliance.

Who needs SCUML?

The Designated Non-Financial Institutions (DNFBPs), as defined under section 30 of the Money Laundering Prevention and Prohibition Act, 2011, include:

Dealers in Jewellery

Car dealers

Casinos, pool betting, and lottery businesses

Law firms, notaries, and independent legal practitioners

Accountants and accounting firms

Estate surveyors and valuers

Dealers in precious stones and metals

Trust and company service providers

Dealers in luxury goods

Audit firms

Tax consultants

Construction companies

Mortgage brokers

Dealers in mechanised farming equipment and machinery

Practitioners of mechanised farming

Consultants and consulting companies

Hospitality industry

Clearing and settlement companies

Supermarkets

Importers and dealers in motor cars.

Real estate agents, estate developers, estate agents, and brokers

What documents are required for SCUML?

To complete the SCUML registration process, various documents must be submitted depending on the type of Designated Non-Financial Institution (DNFI). Below is a breakdown of the specific requirements for each category.

Limited liability companies

For limited liability companies, several legal and tax documents must be submitted. These are essential for confirming the company’s legal status and tax compliance.

Certificate of incorporation

Memorandum and Articles of Association (MEMART)

Form CAC2 and CAC7

Evidence of tax registration

Business names

If registering as a business name, the following documentation must be presented to demonstrate the business’s legal formation and tax standing:

Certificate of incorporation

Form BN-01 (Proprietor’s Particulars)

Evidence of tax registration

Note: Professional companies must provide professional certificates, such as those for law firms, accounting firms, and audit firms.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs)/non-profit organisations (NPOs)

NPOs and Non-profit Organisations require proof of their legal registration and governing documents. These documents help confirm the organisation’s legitimacy and operational framework:

Certificate of incorporation/registration

Incorporation of trustees or CAC7

Constitution or Memorandum & Articles of Association

State registrations

State-based organisations must provide registration proof from relevant authorities. This includes legal and identification documents for the key members:

Certificate of registration from the state

Constitution

Copies of valid identification for at least three executive members

International NGOs/NPOs

For international organisations, the required documents confirm their registration with Nigerian authorities and their operational guidelines:

Evidence of registration with the National Planning Commission (NPC)

Constitution

Organisational profile

SCUML certificate sample

After completing your application, you will receive a SCUML certificate. Below is a sample SCUML certificate.

SCUML certificate sample. Photo: @agathalegallawfirm on Facebook (modified by author)

How much does it cost to get a SCUML certificate in Nigeria?

The SCUML registration process is free. Applications are submitted online via the SCUML website without any fees.

How long does it take to get SCUML?

Processing a SCUML application takes around seven working days from the date the application is received, provided all documents are complete.

What is the SCUML registration deadline?

A DNFI must complete SCUML registration no later than three months after the commencement of business activities.

In case you have any queries during your registration process, you can contact SCUML offices or reach them by phone or email at the following locations:

Abuja

Physical address: No 5 Fomella Street, Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, FCT.

No 5 Fomella Street, Off Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse II, Abuja, FCT. Email : infoscuml@efcc.gov.ng

: infoscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel : 09159090952 | 08186886219 | 08183754112

: 09159090952 | 08186886219 | 08183754112 WhatsApp: 09159090953

Lagos

Physical address: 15, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Lagos State.

15, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Lagos State. Email : lagosscuml@efcc.gov.ng

: lagosscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08098044926

Kano

Physical address: GP 360 Bida Road, Civic Center, Kano.

GP 360 Bida Road, Civic Center, Kano. Email : kanoscuml@efcc.gov.ng

: kanoscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08109185147

Enugu

Physical address: Plot 106 Federal Government College Road, Independent Layout, Enugu State.

Plot 106 Federal Government College Road, Independent Layout, Enugu State. Email : enuguscuml@efcc.gov.ng

: enuguscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 07054099561

Maiduguri

Physical address: Plot 80 Baba Shehu Lamin Street, Opposite Elkanemi College, Tudun Wada Layout, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria.

Plot 80 Baba Shehu Lamin Street, Opposite Elkanemi College, Tudun Wada Layout, Maiduguri, Borno State, Nigeria. Email : maiduguriscuml@efcc.gov.ng

: maiduguriscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08096495000

Ibadan

Physical address: 16, Rev Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, G.R.A, Ibadan, Nigeria.

16, Rev Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, G.R.A, Ibadan, Nigeria. Email: ibadanscuml@efcc.gov.ng

ibadanscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08096492000

Edo

Physical address: No. 2 Court Road, By Reservations Road, GRA, Oka, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria.

No. 2 Court Road, By Reservations Road, GRA, Oka, Benin City, Edo State, Nigeria. Email: edoscuml@efcc.gov.ng

Gombe

Physical address: No 4 EFCC Street, New G.R.A, Gombe State.

No 4 EFCC Street, New G.R.A, Gombe State. Email : gombescuml@efcc.gov.ng

: gombescuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08152966019

Port Harcourt

Physical address: No 8 Bank Road, Off Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

No 8 Bank Road, Off Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. Email : phscuml@efcc.gov.ng

: phscuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08167599894

Kaduna

Physical address: No. 4 Wurno Road, Badarawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria.

No. 4 Wurno Road, Badarawa, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria. Email: kadunascuml@efcc.gov.ng

kadunascuml@efcc.gov.ng Tel: 08096493000

SCUML registration is an important step for businesses classified as DNFIs in Nigeria. It ensures legal compliance and protects businesses from being involved in financial crimes. By completing SCUML registration, your business strengthens its credibility and opens doors to more partnerships and opportunities.

