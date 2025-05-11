The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has released a new price list for its services and data modifications for NIN

The commission disclosed in a new document that date of birth (DOB) changes will now cost N28,574 from N16,340

Other changes include NIN slip reissuance now charged at N600 from N500 and data alterations at N2,000 from N1,500

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians will now pay N28,574 to correct any error with their date of birth (DOB) on their National Identification Number (NIN) at the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) offices nationwide.

The new fee is a 78% hike from the N16,340 charged for the same service.

NIMC hikes charges for DOB, field alterations and other services. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

NIMC updates charges for NIN alterations

NIMC rolled out the new charges in a new document on its website titled Schedule of Fees, Licenses and Permits: Version 3.0, released on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the commission disclosed that it will issue new product prices, stating that the move aligns with current realities such as inflation and high forex.

According to reports, as of the first quarter of 2025, the commission has issued about 118 million NINs to Nigerians at home and in the diaspora.

NIMC hikes charges for DOB, other corrections

According to the NIMC document, the price review came after 10 years of having the same pricing structure, stating that the hike is to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

The new price regime allows for the modification of any field other than DOB, including names, addresses, and others, to be charged at N2,000 per transaction.

The changes indicate a 31% increase relative to the N1,522 being charged for the same services.

While the enrolment and first issuance of NIN slips are free, the commission disclosed that the cost of NIN slip reissuance has increased from N500 to N600.

New charges for VIP services at premium lounges

The Guardian reports that NIMC said its Premium enrollment service at licensed premium lounges, visa processing centres, pre-booking services, and VIP enrollment for NIN now costs N20,000, while reissuance of NIN slip for VIPs now costs N3,500.

The commission disclosed that the franchise for VIP enrolment will now cost N20,000, and NIN Slip Reissuance will be charged at N3,500.

It also said that regular enrollment service in African countries will cost $50 for adults, while it will cost $30 for children, while NIN slip reissuances for Nigerians in diaspora will cost $6.

NIMC explains the reasons for the hikes

Data modification across Africa will cost $55 for DOB corrections, while other field modifications will cost $10.

NIMC says the new price list was due to changes in inflation. Credit: NIMC

Source: UGC

According to NIMC, the new price regime was caused by interrelated mandates to raise revenue, tax unification to broaden the tax net, social intervention, and new additions to product and services bouquets.

NIMC introduces NIN authentication app for identity verification

Legit.ng earlier reported that NIMC has launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to provide secure and reliable identity verification for accessing government services.

The new initiatives came after President Bola Tinubu approved NIN-based authentication for all ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

The new feature is a comprehensive identity solution for data security, empowering user control, and simplifying access to essential government services such as SIM registration, immigration applications, tax filings, government intervention schemes, and driver’s license renewals.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng