Six months after crossing the one million mark, the NIMC has now registered over 120 million Nigerians into its database

The NIMC director general has shared plans to register all Nigerians before the end of 2025 and detailed the strategy

The National Identification Number (NIN) serves as a unique identification marker for all Nigerians and helps the government plan better

Legit.ng journalist Ruth Okwumbu-Imafidon has over a decade of experience in business reporting across digital and mainstream media.

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has achieved another significant milestone in the drive to enrol all Nigerians.

The National Identity Management Commission recently announced that over 120 million Nigerians have been enrolled and issued National Identity Numbers (NINs).

This marked significant progress since the commission’s last announcement in November 2024, when registrations surpassed 101 million.

NIMC speaks on plan to ensure 250 million Nigerians have their National Identification Number (NIN) by the end of 2025 as current registration hits 120 million. Photo credit: NIMC

Source: Twitter

Lagos state is still in the lead with the highest number of NIN registrations.

NIMC targets 250 million NIN registrations

The director-general of the commission, Mrs. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, announced this at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday, May 15, 2025.

She noted that the commission expanded its database capacity to be able to accommodate all Nigerians.

She stated;

“Our initial capacity was 100 million. Now we have expanded to 250 million. And just to let you know, as of yesterday morning, we had enrolled 120,040,000 Nigerians.”

Coker-Odusote restated the target of registering all Nigerians and legal residents before the end of 2025, noting that it would aid the government in national planning, social services, and security.

With the NIN, the government can accurately disburse student loans, credits, and other support facilities without fear of identity fraud.

NIN registration remains free

The NIMC director-general emphasised that enrollment is completely free and highlighted ongoing efforts to eliminate extortion and corruption through staff training and systemic reforms.

Coker-Odusote disclosed that the Frontiers partners scheme has given the NIMC the opportunity to scale its services and take enrollment to the rural communities.

According to the PUNCH, the commission has also upgraded the states and local government offices, training the staff and providing upgraded facilities to speed the process.

The online pre-enrolment platform also cuts registration time in two, allowing individuals to book appointments and pre-fill their information before a physical visit.

NIMC introduces new self-service platform

Recall that the NIMC released an official self-assist modification portal for Nigerians to modify and update their information on the database.

The commission warned Nigerians against using unauthorised websites for the purpose, noting that it would expose personal data to fraudsters.

NIMC's director-general, Mrs. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, speaks on the commission's plan to achieve 250 million NIN registrations by the end of 2025. Photo credit: UCG/NIMC

Source: Twitter

The official portal offers a secure, reliable platform for users to conveniently update their information from any location.

Payments for services like a change of name can also be made on the platform, where applicable.

NIMC introduces authentication app for identity verification

Legit.ng earlier reported that the NIMC launched the NIN Authentication Service (NINAuth) to provide secure and reliable identity verification for accessing government services.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu approved the NIN-based authentication for all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

The NIMC initiative provides a comprehensive identity solution for data security, empowering user control, and simplifying access to essential government services such as SIM registration, immigration applications, tax filings and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng