The holiday season is all about joy, laughter, and spending time with loved ones. And what better way to get everyone in the festive mood than with some hilarious Christmas jokes for kids? These jokes about Christmas are easy to understand and perfect for little ones, guaranteeing laughter and smiles during the festive season.

Hilarious Christmas jokes are the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit. Whether you are telling these jokes at the dinner table or during cosy family moments, the joy of laughter is the best gift of all. Here are some hilarious Christmas jokes that will make your kids laugh like Santa and his belly like a bowl full of jelly.

Hilarious Christmas jokes

The magic of Christmas is not just in the decorations or gifts—it is in the moments of togetherness and the shared smiles that accompany them. Sharing a good laugh with family and friends is one of the best ways to make the season even more special.

Best hilarious Christmas jokes for kids

Nothing brings the family together during Christmas than good or funny Christmas jokes. Brighten anyone's holiday season with these funny Christmas jokes for kids.

What did the bald man say when he got a comb for Christmas? “I’ll never part with it!”

Why is it getting harder to buy Advent calendars? Their days are numbered!

How do you know when Santa is around? You can always sense his presents.

Why did no one bid for Rudolph and Blitzen on eBay? Because they were two deer!

Why did the Christmas cookie go to the doctor? Because it felt crumby!

What did Frosty’s girlfriend give him when she was mad at him? The cold shoulder.

What do snowmen like to do on the weekend? Chill out!

Why did the scarecrow get a big Christmas bonus? Because he was outstanding in his field.

Why was the Christmas cookie sad? Because it felt crumby!

What is green, covered in Christmas lights and Christmas bulbs, and goes ribbit? A mistle-toad.

What do you get if you cross a snowman and a vampire? Frostbite!

Why didn’t Rudolph get a good report card? Because he went down in history.

Why was the math book sad at Christmas? Because it had too many problems!

What do you call a snowman with a six-pack? An abdominal snowman!

Why does Santa go down chimneys on Christmas Eve? Because it soot's him!

What do you call a reindeer that tells jokes? A comedi-deer!

What did the wise men say after they offered up their gifts of gold and frankincense? Wait, there's myrrh.

What do they sing at a snowman’s birthday party? Freeze a jolly good fellow!

Why did Santa’s helper see the doctor? Because he had low elf esteem!

How is Christmas exactly like your job? You do all the work and some fat guy in a suit gets all the credit.

What did Santa say at the start of the race? Ready, set, ho ho ho!

Why is a foot a good Christmas present? Because it makes a good stocking filler.

What do you call Santa when he's wearing ear muffs? Anything, he can't hear you.

What did the snowman say to the aggressive carrot? “Get out of my face.”

What do reindeer say before they tell you a joke? This one’s going to sleigh you!

Why don’t you ever see Santa in the hospital? Because he has private elf care!

What’s the difference between the Christmas alphabet and the ordinary alphabet? The Christmas alphabet has No-el.es

How did Scrooge win the football game? The ghost of Christmas passed!

What do you call a cat on the beach during Christmas? Sandy Claws!

Funny Christmas tree jokes for kids

These Christmas tree jokes will bring a smile and add some extra holiday cheer. They are perfect for kids and will make your celebrations even brighter.

What kind of tree can you get online? A palm tree!

What did the Christmas tree say to the ornament? Aren’t you just a little too shiny?

Why did the Christmas tree go to the barber? It needed a trim!

How are Christmas trees like blockbuster movies? They both have stars.

Why was the ornament addicted to Christmas? It was hooked on trees its whole life.

What was the Christmas tree’s favourite subject in high school? Treegonometree!

What is a Christmas tree’s favourite candy? Orna-mints!

What do you get when you cross a pig and Christmas tree lights? A piglet!

Why are Christmas trees so bad at knitting? Because they always drop their needles!

How do Christmas trees get ready for a party? They light up!

What do you call a Christmas tree that tells jokes? A pun-derful pine!

What’s a Christmas tree’s favourite type of music? Root music!

Why do Christmas trees like to knit? Because they enjoy purling!

Which former president planted the most Christmas trees? Wood-row Wilson.

What do Santa's reindeer decorate their Christmas tree with? Horn-aments.

Why did the Christmas tree go to the dentist? It needed a root canal!

What did Luke Skywalker say after he planted a Christmas tree farm? May the forest be with you!

Where do you find a Christmas tree? In between Christmas two and Christmas four!

What is the most frustrating thing about being a Christmas tree? Having so many limbs and not being able to walk.

What did the festive Christmas tree say to the sad Christmas tree? Lighten up!

Why did the Christmas tree go to the doctor? It was looking a little green.

What do you get when you mix a Christmas tree and an iPad? A pine apple!

What do Christmas trees get when they go numb? Pines and needles!

Christmas jokes about Santa

Sharing a good laugh with family and friends is one of the best ways to make the season even more special. Below are some funny Santa jokes for kids that are full of holiday cheer.

What is the difference between Santa Claus and a knight? One slays a dragon; the other drags a sleigh.

What do you call Santa when he takes a break? Santa Pause!

Who does Santa call when his sleigh breaks down? The Abominable Towman.

What kind of motorbike does Santa ride? A Holly Davidson!

How do you know Santa is good at karate? He has a black belt.

Why did Santa go to music school? Because he wanted to improve his wrap skills!

Why do Dasher and Blitzen take so many coffee breaks? They are Santa's star-bucks.

Why should Santa make an Instagram account? So he can sleigh for the world to see.

What was Santa's favourite subject in school? Chemis-tree!

Which of Santa’s friends is the most chill? Jack Frost.

Who do Santa's helpers like to listen to when they are making toys? Elf-is Presley.

How can Santa deliver presents during a thunderstorm? His sleigh is flown by reindeer.

Why does Santa always take a list? Because he wants to keep track of who’s naughty or nice!

What do you get if you cross Santa with a detective? Santa Clues!

How does Santa keep his suits wrinkle-free? He uses a Kris Kringle!

What do you call Santa when he loses his pants? Saint Knickerless!

Why did Santa bring a ladder to Christmas? Because he wanted to reach the high notes!

What did the English teacher call Santa's helpers? Subordinate Clauses.

What did the beaver say to the Christmas tree after a long conversation? It was nice gnawing you!

Where does Santa stay on a vacation with Mrs Claus? At a ho-ho-ho-tel.

Christmas knock-knock jokes

These funny knock-knock jokes for kids will add a playful twist to your Christmas celebrations. They are perfect for getting your friends and family guessing during a holiday gathering.

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Elf. Elf who? Elf me wrap this present for Santa!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Noah. Noah who? Noah good Christmas!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Atch. Atch who? Bless you! Now let’s go make some snow angels!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Rudolph. Rudolph who? Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, ready to spread some cheer!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Cereal. Cereal who? Cereal-ously, I can’t wait for Christmas!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Fleece. Fleece who? Fleece bring me some cookies for Santa!

Knock, knock! Who's there? Coal. Coal who? Coal me if you hear Santa coming.

Knock, knock! Who's there? Doughnut. Doughnut who? Doughnut is open til Christmas!

Knock, knock. Who’s there? Chris. Chris who? Christmas is coming, get excited!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Holly. Holly who? Holly-days are here again!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Jingle. Jingle who? Jingle all the way, it’s Christmas Day!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Olive. Olive who? Olive Christmas and I hope you do too!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Santa. Santa who? Santa tell me if you're really there!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Snow. Snow who? Snow use, I forgot my name!

Knock, knock! Who’s there? Avery. Avery who? Avery merry Christmas to you!

Short Christmas jokes for kids

These punchy one-liner Christmas jokes will surely add a dash of humour to your Christmas holiday. They are also perfect for adding to a Christmas card.

What do elves learn in school? The elf-abet!

What do you call a snowman in summer? A puddle.

What’s an elf’s favourite sport? North Pole-vaulting.

How does Frosty say he's serious? "Snow joke".

What happens to bad elves? They get the sack!

What do you call an elf that can sing and dance? Elfis.

What is red, white, and blue all over? A sad candy cane.

What is a snowman's favourite food? Chili dogs.

What do snowmen call their kids? Chill-dren.

What’s Santa’s favourite type of music? Wrap music!

What kind of photos do elves take? Elfies!

What is the most competitive season? Win-ter!

Where does Santa cash his checks? At the snow bank.

What do monkeys sing at Christmas? Jungle bells!

What did one snowman say to the other? “Do you smell carrots?”

What is a snowman's favourite drink? Iced tea.

What do you call an elf who sings? A wrappa!

Why did the snowman name his dog "Frost"? Because frostbites!

What do snowmen call their offspring? Chill-dren.

What do you call a greedy elf? Elfish.

What do you call a reindeer that tells jokes? A comedi-deer!

There is nothing like a bit of holiday humour to spread cheer and keep the Christmas spirit alive. Whether you want to share cute Christmas jokes for kids at your family's Christmas dinner or text Santa jokes to all your friends, the above hilarious Christmas jokes for kids will surely get the whole family in the spirit.

