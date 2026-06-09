A federal judge ruled that President Donald Trump lacked the authority to impose a $100,000 fee on H-1B visa applications

The decision removed a major financial hurdle that could have limited opportunities for skilled Nigerian professionals seeking employment in the United States

The court found that only Congress had the power to introduce such a measure, leading to the cancellation of the controversial policy

A United States federal court has overturned a policy introduced by President Donald Trump that imposed a $100,000 application fee on H-1B visa petitions in a significant boost to foreign professionals seeking employment opportunities in America, including many Nigerians.

The ruling was handed down on Monday, June 8, by US District Judge Leo Sorokin, who found that the former president lacked the legal authority to introduce such a requirement without approval from Congress.

Judge Leo Sorokin ruled that Congress, not the president, holds authority to impose such immigration-related charges. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The decision removes a major financial obstacle that had threatened access to one of the most sought-after work visa programmes used by highly skilled foreign workers in sectors such as technology, engineering, healthcare and finance, CNN reports.

Why did court void visa fee?

Judge Sorokin ruled that only lawmakers possess the authority to alter immigration rules in a way that creates new taxes or fees of that nature.

“The President had no power or delegated authority to impose a tax on H-1B petitions,” Sorokin wrote in his judgment.

The legal challenge was filed by a coalition of Democratic state attorneys general several months after the policy was introduced. Trump had defended the measure as part of efforts to curb what he considered misuse of the visa programme.

The H-1B visa allows qualified foreign professionals with specialised skills and university degrees to work in the United States. The permit is initially valid for three years and can be renewed for a further three years.

President Donald Trump introduced the H-1B visa fee policy. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

What does ruling mean for Nigerians?

The court's decision is expected to be welcomed by Nigerian professionals hoping to secure employment in the United States. The now-cancelled fee had raised concerns that talented applicants could be priced out of opportunities despite meeting all eligibility requirements.

Economists have long argued that the H-1B programme helps American companies recruit specialised talent, expand operations and remain globally competitive.

The US Department of Justice signalled that it would continue supporting measures aimed at protecting American workers and ensuring employers comply with the intended purpose of the programme.

US seeks to strip Nigerian fraud convict of citizenship

In a previously published report, United States authorities have moved to revoke the citizenship of a Nigerian national convicted for his role in a sprawling identity theft and tax fraud operation that targeted hundreds of thousands of victims and sought tens of millions of dollars in fraudulent refunds.

The United States Department of Justice disclosed that it filed a civil complaint seeking to strip Emmanuel Oluwatosin Kazeem of his American citizenship.

Prosecutors alleged that the status was obtained through deception and deliberate concealment of criminal conduct. The complaint was lodged on Wednesday at the US District Court in Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Legit.ng