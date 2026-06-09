President Donald Trump of the United States has said that the Iranian military shot down one of the "highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters" belonging to America, adding that he was informed by the "Great Military".

According to the US president, the helicopters were "patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz". He disclosed that two pilots were involved in the attack, but were unarmed and safe.

US President Donald Trump confirms Iran shut down a US helicopter Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Trump then added that the United States "must, of necessity, respond to this attack," suggesting that the ongoing military onslaught between the US and Israel against Iran is about to be escalated.

Recalled that the US and Israel, on Saturday, February 28, launched a military operation against Iran, assassinating the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, along with several civilians, including 168 children.

Since then, there have been bombings and killings in Iran by Israel and America. On the other hand, Iran has been attacking Israel and US allies in the Gulf Region, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and several others.

Source: Legit.ng