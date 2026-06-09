Just In: Iran Shot Down US's Helicopter, Trump Reacts
President Donald Trump of the United States has said that the Iranian military shot down one of the "highly sophisticated Apache Helicopters" belonging to America, adding that he was informed by the "Great Military".
According to the US president, the helicopters were "patrolling over the Strait of Hormuz". He disclosed that two pilots were involved in the attack, but were unarmed and safe.
President Trump then added that the United States "must, of necessity, respond to this attack," suggesting that the ongoing military onslaught between the US and Israel against Iran is about to be escalated.
Recalled that the US and Israel, on Saturday, February 28, launched a military operation against Iran, assassinating the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, along with several civilians, including 168 children.
Since then, there have been bombings and killings in Iran by Israel and America. On the other hand, Iran has been attacking Israel and US allies in the Gulf Region, including Dubai, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and several others.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng