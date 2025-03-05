60 bachelorette party ideas for every bride's style, from relaxing to wild

A bachelorette party is important as it helps the bride-to-be enjoy a fun experience that marks the transition from single life to marriage. It also acts as a stress reliever from the wedding planning process. These bachelorette party ideas guarantee a memorable and enjoyable celebration for the bridesmaid and the bride.

A bachelorette party marks the bride's transition from single life to marriage. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

A bachelorette party should reflect the bride's personality and interests.

Options range from elegant celebrations to adventurous getaways.

Home-based gatherings like brunches and pampering sessions offer a cosy alternative.

60 bachelorette party ideas

As one chapter ends and another begins, marriage marks a significant milestone in life. You should look for creative and unique ideas to make the best of a bachelorette party. Below are some creative family-friendly bachelorette party ideas.

Fun bachelorette party ideas

Having hilarious activities at the bachelorette party adds a new taste to the event. Below are some unique party ideas you can employ on the big day.

1. Take a road trip

A road trip is among the best bachelorette celebrations, especially if your crew enjoys adventure. Gather your bridesmaids and organise a random road trip to a new destination. Make stopovers for food and drinks, and if it's far, get a hotel where you can unwind.

2. Dinner

A great bachelorette celebration can be a dinner. This could include a sophisticated three-course meal and drinks. Let your guests dress up and enjoy good music, food, and dancing.

3. Elegant ballroom bash

Holding an elegant ballroom bash is among the greatest party ideas for a unique bachelorette party. This can be held in a beautiful ballroom with bridesmaids dressed for a formal dinner. Have food and drinks served, and let your guests immerse themselves in luxury.

4. Destination Vacation

A vacation bash is one of the best bachelorette party ideas for a bride. This needs time to plan, especially if the destination is far away. You could go on a safari or a beach vacation and party while you are there. It doesn't have to be local; you can go a notch and travel abroad.

5. Wine tasting

Wine tasting helps you learn about different wines, and can be a great way to relieve stress. Photo: AzmanJaka

Source: Getty Images

Women who enjoy wine can sip some of their best wines and learn something. You can have your friends bring their favourite bottles, sample them, and see what they like. You can also visit a winery and enjoy wine-making and tasting classes.

6. Organise a charity event

Giving back to society is one way to appreciate what you have. You can organise a charity event with your bridesmaids to celebrate your bachelorette party. Donate to the less fortunate and visit places like orphanages. This will leave you and your friends feeling good as you touch another life.

7. Hotel celebration

Hotels are great spaces for holding events such as bachelorette parties. You can book a hotel for your bachelorette celebration and have the hotel provide food and drinks. The hotel could be in your town, or you can have a destination bash out of town.

8. Magic show

A magic show can be a mesmerising and entertaining way to celebrate. Hire a magician for a private show and watch as they perform tricks and illusions that leave your bridesmaids in awe.

9. Boating

Boating is the best bachelorette party idea during summer if you live near a water body. You and your bridesmaids can rent a boat and have a party as you cruise around the water, watching the beautiful views on the horizon.

10. Go to a concert

If you enjoy live music performances, plan to go to a nearby concert. You can check out your favourite singers or bands performing. You can also hire a live band to perform in your backyard for your bridesmaids and family.

11. Take a dance class

Learning a new dance is always fun. Don't let anyone tell you you have two left feet and cannot wear stilettos. You and your bridesmaids can sign up for a physical or a virtual class.

12. Professional photoshoot

Your bachelorette party marks the great transition of life, and a professional photographer best captures the moment. If a themed photo shoot is more your style, you can choose one with your bridesmaids.

13. Put together a memory scrapbook

This is an excellent idea if your bridesmaids do it for you. Creating a scrapbook involves arranging and attaching memorable photos. It's a perfect souvenir to mark the new life.

14. Balloon ride

A hot air balloon ride can be a unique and breathtaking way for a bachelorette party. Soar above the clouds and enjoy the stunning views. It's sure to be a memorable experience.

Creative bachelorette party ideas at home

A bachelorette party at home offers a cosy setting to celebrate this milestone occasion. Here are the memorable bachelorette party ideas you should try out at home.

A bachelorette party at home provides a cosy atmosphere. Photo: AzmanJaka

Source: Getty Images

1. Have a party centred around the bride's interests

A bachelorette party centred around the bride's interests is a personalised way to celebrate her transition. Whether she is passionate about gardening, photography, cooking, or travel, be sure to include activities that resonate with her hobbies.

2. At-home pamper

An at-home pamper bash is among the best bachelorette party ideas. The bride and bridesmaids spend time being pampered from head to toe. You can organise make-up tutorials as well as manicure and pedicure treats.

3. Host a barbecue

Hosting a barbecue is another excellent way to celebrate a bachelorette party. Have a casual meet-up as you grill and enjoy refreshing drinks in your backyard. You can also have the celebration in a park or on the beach. All you need for the set-up is foldable chairs, pillows, and blankets.

4. Brunch

Brunch is an excellent idea for a bachelorette party as people enjoy food and feasts. You can organise with a caterer or order from a restaurant. Let the party start early as people will have breakfast and lunch while you enjoy each other's company.

5. Book club

You can choose a book to read and discuss it with your bridesmaids. There are various to choose from, ranging from sci-fi to thrillers.

6. Watch a movie

You can organise a home movie night experience with your bridesmaids. Complete the setup with popcorn, cocktails, and different dishes.

7. Hold a cocktail party

A cocktail party encourages easy mingling, conversation, and a relaxed atmosphere. Photo: Jon Feingersh Photography Inc

Source: Getty Images

Celebrate the significant milestone with your favourite signature cocktails. Invite your bridesmaids for happy hour at home. Hiring a mixologist to shake up those cocktails will ensure you have a good time.

8. Cooking party

This idea is a delightful and interactive celebration you could hold at home. You and your bridesmaids can cook or hire a professional chef for guidance in preparing a favourite dish.

9. Garden party

A garden party is the way to go if you have a home garden. You can use it to host a beautiful outdoor bachelorette party with a small number of guests.

10. Chocolate tasting

Hosting a chocolate-tasting session is a perfect way to have a bachelorette party at home. Buy different types of chocolates and have a tasting session, where the one who identifies the most flavours wins.

11. Sushi making party

If you want to stand out yet look simple, hire a sushi chef to teach you and your bridesmaids how to make sushi. The experience and memories you and your bridesmaids will make will last an eternity.

12. Throw a Margarita/Margherita party

You can make Margherita pizzas at home and blend alcoholic and non-alcoholic margaritas. Let your bridesmaids sit back and enjoy the food and drinks.

13. Carve pumpkins

It is an excellent bachelorette party activity if the day falls during Halloween. The attendees can curve many designs on pumpkins and later eat them fresh.

14. Write a song together

Composing a song is a tough job, especially if you are alone. However, it is an interesting process if your bridesmaids contribute to the song's lyrics.

Unforgettable bachelorette party games

Party games are a sure way to keep people engaged and entertained. Below is a list of fun party games and activity ideas that will liven up the atmosphere at the bachelorette party.

Bachelorette party games keep people engaged and entertained. Photo: AzmanL

Source: Getty Images

1. Eating contest

Eating competitions are a sure way to have fun and energise the body for subsequent activities. You can compete to see who eats the most food within a given time or who can eat the most unusual food.

2. Spin the bottle drinking game

In this game, you will need an empty bottle and several shot glasses filled with your favourite liquor. Arrange the shot glasses in a circle with the empty bottle in the middle, and then, everyone will take turns spinning the bottle. You will drink the liquor in the shot glass that the bottle points at after the spin.

3. Funniest story game

The funniest story game is a perfect replacement for the ordinary way of guest introduction. As each introduces themselves, they tell a funny story about the bride. The laughter that comes forth paves the way for a fun-filled party.

4. The name game

How many famous people do you know whose names start with the first letter of your name? In this game, all players form a circle, and each player names a celebrity whose name begins with her name’s first letter. Whoever hesitates or mentions a name twice is removed from the circle. The last person wins.

5. Scavenger hunt

The scavenger hunt is another exciting activity, especially at night after a drinking spree. It involves competing to find a particular object while exploring the city. You can divide yourselves into groups, or everyone can compete individually. The game gets interesting as the night progresses, and the ultimate winner is who gets the most objects.

6. Outdoor sports

Outdoor sports encourage teamwork and communication. Photo: Igor Alecsander

Source: Getty Images

You can also add your favourite sports to your bachelorette party games. Find out which sports most members like and organise in advance to play the sport. Suggestions of sports you can play include football, baseball, golf, and basketball.

7. To-Do list

This game is likely to catch the bride-to-be off guard, making it more interesting. Everyone in attendance should write down a list of weird things she would love to see the bride do at the party. All the lists are compiled to form a long list of things the bride should do. She has to do everything on the list as the bridesmaids cheer.

8. Backyard bowling

If you love bowling and are not ready to spend much on it at the party, there is a pocket-friendly way of enjoying the activity. Instead of the bowling pins, use bottles filled with sand. You can also find a used bowling ball at an affordable price. You can bowl as a team or individually and devise rules for the game and a referee.

9. Cards night

Playing cards is ideal for a bride who does not want to go out for night parties. However, it is advisable to accompany the game with other indoor activities, as playing just that throughout the night might be boring.

10. Never have I ever

This activity involves getting to know each one of you better. For example, the bride can say, I have never attended a night party. Whoever has done what the bride has stated takes a shot of their favourite liquor. However, if nobody has done it, the bride takes a shot of liquor.

11. Toy soldier posing game

This is one of the games to play at a bachelorette party if you are not interested in outdoor experience. You will need several plastic toy soldiers distributed to every party attendee. Everyone should keep the toys in their pockets, and if someone pulls out a toy, the bride assumes the toy’s posture. It is bound to be hilarious as she will be squatting, standing, bending, or kneeling.

11. Play karaoke

Incorporating karaoke into a bachelorette party provides a unique blend of entertainment and bonding. Photo: Jovanmandic

Source: Getty Images

Going to karaoke night is always a great idea. Playing karaoke allows friends to sing their favourite songs, reminisce on shared experiences, and celebrate the honouree's accomplishments. You can rent a karaoke machine, which gives you easy access to a vast music library.

13. Trivia

How well do you know the bride, and how well does the bride know the bridesmaids? This is one of the best bachelorette party games that allows you to socialise and familiarise yourself with everyone.

14. Darts

Darts is one of the oldest sports featured in most bachelorette parties. You can fix the dartboard against a fence, door, tree, wall, or any suitable surface. Alternatively, you can use balloons instead of a dartboard and fill them with water. Take turns aiming at the dartboard or balloons; whoever has the most accurate shots wins.

15. Corn hole

The corn hole game is easy to learn, and all the items you need can be crafted if you do not have time to purchase them. All you need are bean bags and raised wooden boards with a round hole at the end. Let everyone take turns aiming the bean bags into the holes; whoever has the most bean bags in the hole is the winner.

16. Go-Karting

You can hold your bachelorette party on a go-kart course. This is an excellent idea for people who enjoy the thrill of speed. Your bridesmaids will have a chance to go for a ride, creating a memorable experience.

17. Truth or Dare

Truth or dare also fits among the games to play at a bachelorette party. The dare will make the bride do all sorts of unimaginable things, while the truth will make her reveal some of her best-kept secrets. Ensure you ask her deep questions, especially about her relationships.

Bachelorette party ideas for small a group

Bachelorette party ideas for small groups offer a lively pathway for friends to connect, laugh, and enjoy each other's company. Check out these bachelorette party ideas for your loved ones.

1. Spa bash

Having a spa bash will provide a much-needed reset and a day for relaxation. Photo: Fizkes

Source: Getty Images

Having a spa day with your bridesmaids is one of the perfect unique bachelorette party ideas for girls. You will enjoy soothing massages, facials, pedicures, and other self-care treatments here.

2. Plan a murder mystery party

Playing murder mystery is fun if you and your bridesmaids enjoy solving mysteries. A thrilling murder mystery bash will have everyone on edge as they try to solve the case. To spice it up, add eerie costumes and have the location be a haunted house.

3. Host an art drawing party

Personalised art has been a trend for years now. If you are an art fan, you can arrange an art session for yourself and your bridesmaids. Let everyone bring out their Picasso and display their best masterpieces.

4. Black tie event

If you enjoy glamour and class, you can attend a black-tie event. Let all attendees come up with outfit ideas that are fancy and chic. Add champagne and cameras to capture everyone for the gram.

5. Go camping

Camping is an excellent way to dodge and decompress on your bachelorette party. Enjoy the wilderness with your bridesmaids. Mother Nature will remind you that better days are ahead of you.

6. Go to the beach

Hitting the beach is always refreshing and fun. You can throw a small beach party with bridesmaids. It is affordable if you live close to a beach, but you can also arrange to travel if you do not.

7. Hold a roast party

If you and your bridesmaids have a sense of humour, you can hold a roast at your bachelorette party. Have them all roast you which is a funny way to celebrate you.

8. Go to a comedy club

What better way to enjoy a bachelorette party than to laugh till it hurts? Look for a comedy club that hosts your favourite comic. Your ribs and those of your bridesmaids will be cracked up.

9. Have a costume party

Having a costume party is fun and your bridesmaids will be dying to join the list. Choose a theme that will excite attendees and bring out their creativity. There are numerous costume themes, such as a masquerade, Halloween, pop culture, etc.

10. A trip to a local museum

A trip to a local museum is a fantastic outdoor bachelorette party idea that offers a unique and enriching experience for everyone involved. Depending on the museum's focus, this party idea allows the bride and bridesmaids to immerse themselves in art, culture, history, or science.

11. Go on a yoga retreat

A yoga retreat can be a relaxing and rejuvenating way to celebrate. Hire a yoga instructor for a private class and you and your bridesmaids spend the day stretching and meditating.

12. Balloon ride

A balloon ride at a Bachelorette party is a truly relaxing experience. Photo: AzmanJaka

Source: Getty Images

A hot air balloon ride can be a unique and breathtaking way to celebrate. Soar above the clouds and enjoy the stunning views. It's sure to be a memorable experience.

13. Jewellery making party

You can make your jewellery using a DIY kit or arrange for a professional jeweller to guide you. This experience is bound to create lasting memories for you and your bridesmaids.

14. Zoo or aquarium visit

Together with your bridesmaids, visit your local zoo or aquarium and spend the day exploring nature and wildlife. You will have fun while learning and having unforgettable encounters with the natural world.

15. Horseback riding

A day of horseback riding can be a fun and adventurous way for you and your bridesmaids. Spend the day exploring trails and enjoying the great outdoors.

Who usually pays for the bachelorette party?

There are no set rules regarding who should pay for the party. Typically, the maid of honour and bridesmaids split most of the bride's expenses, while the bride pays for her travel expenses and contributes to other costs like food and activities.

Who is invited to a bachelorette party?

The bride decides who to attend the event. However, the bridesmaids are pretty much guaranteed an invite.

A bachelorette party marks a symbolic transition from single life to married life. These comprehensive bachelorette party ideas will send the bride off in style for the next chapter of her life. Always prioritise the party ideas that resonate with the bride's interests and preferences.

Legit.ng recently published an article on fun games to play on Zoom. Zoom is a communication platform with features including video, audio, screen sharing, collaborative whiteboards, and instant messaging.

Zoom offers a variety of games that can bring some excitement to your work-from-home routine. It allows family and friends to stay connected in a fun and interactive way, keeping the bonds strong. Read for more in the post.

Source: Legit.ng