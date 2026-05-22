Amid power outages, a young lady has purchased a solar system and proudly showed it off online

She took to her social media page to share a video of the moment the solar system was installed

She mentioned the amount she bought it for and also displayed a receipt to back up her claims

A young lady generated buzz online after showing the amount she paid for a solar inverter that provides her with 24-hour electricity in her apartment.

She shared two videos on her page. In the first video, she revealed the amount she paid for the inverter and also displayed a payment receipt to back up her claim.

Young woman flaunts solar power system amid electricity outage, reveals cost. Photo Source: TikTok/miss_ahniette

Source: TikTok

Lady buys solar power tank

In the TikTok video, she explained that she would no longer have to worry about power outages while speaking about the price.

Her statement:

"This is a big step for me, no more stressing about light every single time. I got this for N315,000 just two weeks ago. I didn't get panels because I have electricity to charge it."

Lady shows off solar system after installing it in her apartment, shares receipt. Photo Source: TikTok/miss_ahniette

Source: TikTok

@miss_ahniette spoke further in the video, explaining that she contacted an installer to help with the installation and that the individual did a good job.

She continued:

"I got this because I wanted uninterrupted power supply. I love light, and I'm not about to rush this installation because a bad setup can ruin everything for me. Now I have 24-hour light."

The price she mentioned in the video caught the attention of many people, who stormed the post's comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady buys power tank

Linda James21 shared:

Can it carry refrigerator and TV?"

TalesByFavy said:

"If rain dey fall off am o make thunder nor spoil am."

Ekans Tyler noted:

"That your chair how much you buy am? I need am. Looks nice."

Jessiecoco explained:

"How many things can this one carry? I’m guessing you didn’t get it with panel?"

Sesi_becca stressed:

"Can you please share how much it cost to install and also the accessories needed??"

Pero wrote:

"Work is not neat, the power tank is not hanging straight no the wall, is bend, he didn’t plum it."

CityNest Lagos added:

"How much does he collect for itel power tank generator, am in lagos..

UGBABE IDOKO EZE noted:

"Please list the accessories that you bought and I also need the vendor you bought the power tank from."

Stanlee said:

"Well if U need a professional installer here in Lagos, U can check my profile for confirmation."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man went viral after installing a 6kVA solar inverter, lithium battery, and solar panels to enjoy constant electricity in his home.

The man shared a detailed breakdown of the money he spent on the inverter, battery, panels, and installation. He also explained that his landlord did not allow him to place the solar panels on the roof, so he had to find another option.

Nigerian man installs 6kVA inverter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a young Nigerian man bought a 6kVA solar inverter, a 16kWh battery, and several solar panels because there was almost no electricity in his area.

He said the poor power supply was affecting his work, so he decided to find another way to get constant electricity at home. The man later revealed that he spent about N4.9 million on the full solar system.

Source: Legit.ng