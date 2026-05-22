President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of JAMB

The academic luminary is replacing Professor Is-haq Oloyede whose tenure ends in July 2026

The appointment placed one of Nigeria’s youngest professors at the helm of the country’s admissions agency

The appointment of a JAMB Registrar is far more than a routine government announcement. In Nigeria, few institutions shape the future of young people as directly as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

Every year, millions of students depend on JAMB for access to universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education. The policies, technology, transparency, and efficiency introduced by whoever leads the agency can determine whether students gain admission smoothly or face years of frustration.

Outgoing JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, served the examination body from 2016 to 2026. Photo: FB/Is-haq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

For many average Nigerian families, education remains the strongest pathway to economic mobility. A single decision by JAMB leadership, whether it concerns examination procedures, admission policies, result processing, or digital reforms, can influence the future of students from Lagos to Kano, from rural communities to major cities.

When systems fail, students lose academic years, parents lose money, and confidence in public institutions weakens; sometimes, lives are even lost.

But when reforms succeed, they create opportunities for merit, fairness, and national progress.

That is why the appointment of a new JAMB Registrar often attracts national attention. Over the decades, each registrar has left a distinct mark on the examination body, from introducing computerisation to expanding digital systems and improving transparency.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s appointment of Professor Segun Aina as the next Registrar of JAMB signals another important chapter in the evolution of one of Nigeria’s most influential educational institutions.

President Tinubu on Thursday appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), succeeding Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose second tenure expires on July 31, 2026.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, Aina is a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform.

Professor Segun Aina was appointed as the new Registrar of JAMB by President Bola Tinubu. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Twitter

The Obafemi Awolowo University professor holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, alongside an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom.

He also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

Aina’s connection with JAMB dates back to his National Youth Service period, where he gained firsthand experience in national admissions processes and institutional data systems.

Over the years, he has advised examination bodies such as NECO and NABTEB on ICT systems, examination integrity, and digital process optimisation.

At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest professors of Computer Engineering and is now set to become the youngest Registrar in JAMB’s history.

The presidency says his appointment is expected to deepen reforms and build on the achievements recorded under Professor Is-haq Oloyede’s administration.

JAMB registrars who changed Nigerian admissions

Michael Saidu Angulu (1978–1986) – Pioneer Registrar who established JAMB’s centralized admission structure. Brigadier-General Muhammad Mustapha (1986–1996) Dr. Momodu A. B. Tukur (1996–2001) Professor Bello Salim (2001–2007) – Introduced early computerization and e-registration processes. Professor Dibu Ojerinde (2007–2016) – Spearheaded JAMB’s digital transformation and introduced CBT examinations. Professor Is-haq Oloyede (2016–2026) – Expanded digital reforms, improved transparency, and increased revenue remittances to the Federal Government. Professor Segun Aina (2026–Present) – Newly appointed registrar expected to drive further technological and institutional reforms.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng