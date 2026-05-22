The Federal Government has introduced a new requirement for prospective corps members as part of efforts to curb certificate fraud and strengthen the credibility of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation process.

The NYSC has reaffirmed that all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) must now present a compliance certificate from the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) before they can be mobilised for national service.

DG says reform targets credibility and accountability

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, disclosed this in Abuja during his keynote address at the 2026 Batch ‘B’ Pre-Mobilisation Workshop themed “Strengthening Institutional Accountability and Compliance in the NYSC Mobilization Process for Effective Service Delivery.”

He explained that the reform is aimed at ensuring only verified graduates proceed for national service, while also reducing cases of certificate-related irregularities.

He also urged Corps Producing Institutions (CPIs) to sensitise their students adequately and ensure full compliance with the new directive.

Stakeholders urged to support enforcement

General Nafiu stressed that the mobilisation process cannot be handled by the NYSC alone, calling on regulatory agencies, security institutions and relevant ministries to collaborate in enforcing compliance and strengthening policy implementation.

“When we work in synergy, we ease the path for our Prospective Corps Members, ensuring that their transition from student to national service is smooth, transparent, and credible,” he said.

He added:

“Let us be bold in confronting the obstacles before us and creative in fashioning solutions that will stand the test of time.”

“Let us build a more accountable, transparent, and efficient mobilization process for the benefit of all,” he said.

Institutions urged to uphold integrity in data submission

Earlier, the NYSC Director of Corps Mobilisation, Mrs Rachel Ideawor, described the workshop as a key platform for improving coordination between the scheme and relevant stakeholders.

She noted that while progress had been made in the mobilisation process, further improvements were still required across the system.

“I urge our Student Affairs Officers to approach their responsibilities with diligence and integrity, ensuring that the information provided accurately reflects the true profiles of Prospective Corps Members,” she said.

Strong participation from education and regulatory bodies

The workshop brought together representatives from key education and regulatory bodies, including the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), Federal Ministry of Education, Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD), SIDMACH Technologies, as well as 266 Student Affairs Officers from various institutions across the country.

Source: Legit.ng