21 Fortnite cake ideas to make the next birthday party special

A cake is essential for celebrations, especially a birthday party. Cakes play several roles, such as symbolising success, adding happiness to the occasion and milestones, and making a perfect gift to warm the celebrant's heart. Are you a Fortnite fan looking for Fortnite cake ideas for your coming birthday party? Then this is the place to be.

Six Fortnite cake designs. Photo: @Curiously Creative Cakes, @Chloe's Cupcakes, @Chloe's Cupcakes, @Alex Cakes, @Life’s sweet, @Confetti Cakes Ireland on Facebook (modified by author)

Fortnite is an online video game from Epic Games that was launched in July 2017. It has become more than a game since its fans use it in several ways in their day-to-day events, one being birthday celebrations. When decorating this special dessert, the game's characters are commonly incorporated as design ideas.

Amazing Fortnite cake ideas

A Fortnite-themed cake is a special present for children and adults. Without any doubt, order or make a beautiful dessert and see how they will be surprised. Have a look at the following best Fortnite birthday cake ideas.

1. Fortnite ice cream cake

Fortnite ice cream cakes. Photo: @Sweet Pieces, @Baskin-Robbins Meridian on Facebook (modified by author)

An ice cream cake is one of the simplest ones to make. It is a quick and easy recipe you can make at home. A coloured buttercream can be used to decorate it. It is one of the delicious variations of a Fortnite birthday sheet cake. Ensure you also cover it with icing.

2. Fortnite cupcakes

Fortnite cupcakes. Photo: @Angie's Li'l Bakery, @Annette's Heavenly Cakes on Facebook (modified by author)

These cute treats are tasty, easy to distribute, and allow you to accommodate different dietary requirements easily. You can make several types cupcakes and designs, including V-Bucks and Durrr burger cupcakes.

3. Loot Llama cake

Loot Llama cakes. Photo: @Sweets and Such, @OnniFaye on Facebook (modified by author)

You can add creativity to your party theme with this fun confection. Preparing this kind of dessert might be time-consuming, especially if it's enormous. Using fondant and toppings is advisable to make a large llama figure. But a small-sized treat will be good to go if few people are to attend the party.

4. Treasure chest cake

Treasure chest cakes. Photo: @Laura Lou Cakes, @Sweetness by Tess on Facebook (modified by author)

This is an awesome dessert created in a rectangular shape. One must have a skill while decorating it since it is intricately created. If it's hard for you, you can get a decorator to do it for you. The celebrant will be surprised upon slicing this cake as they can find all the game-themed goodies inside.

5. Battle bus cake

Battle bus cakes. Photo: @Erica Garner Williams, @Ilene Reyes on Facebook (modified by author)

Are you looking for a perfect birthday cake you can gift your child? This battle bus confection would do. It is super fun to make it. You can decorate the wheels with black icing and the base with blue and yellow icing.

6. Marshmallow Marshmello cake

Marshmallow Marshmello cakes. Photo: @Floral Cupcake Bouquets, @Ta Dah Cake Design - Navan on Facebook (modified by author)

It is a rather simple dessert to make, and you don't have to be an expert in preparing it. To get a smooth finish, cover it with a white frosting or fondant. You can use black cardboard or black fondant to make black eyes and mouth. Additionally, white buttercream can be used to add finishing touches.

7. Chug jug cake

Chug jug cakes. Photo: @Charming Treats, @Amber Lee Jennings on Facebook (modified by author)

Chug jug dessert will make your party go off with an unsuspected bang. To show creativity, you can create this using your favourite recipe. To have that signature look, you will need a minimum of three round cakes and stack them together using lots of buttercream icing.

8. Durrr burger cake

Durrr burger cakes. Photo: @Sweetbites Wakefield, @Fun Cakes & Crafts on Facebook (modified by author)

It's one of the more popular Fortnite birthday cakes, and it is relatively easy to make. It is prepared by baking a big round of butter or vanilla sponge and then cutting it into two. To avoid it melting, a fondant base and toppings can help. You can decorate it with a pink tongue by using a pink fondant. You will also need white, light green, red, dark green, yellow and black icing for toppings.

9. Victory royale birthday cake

Victory royale birthday cakes. Photo: @Sweet Celebrations, @Dulce's Delights on Facebook (modified by author)

It is one of the excellent Fortnite cake designs for most parties and birthday events. You can decorate it with fondant key components from the game, like a treasure chest and a blue bus. Those you have invited to the event will be surprised by its beautiful appearance.

10. Supply drop box cake

Supply drop box cakes. Photo: @Katherine Stockton Barrass, @Petite Chef LLC on Facebook (modified by author)

There's something unique about making your DIY Fortnite cake for your child. You can make it using a square sponge base with a hole or pocket in the centre. Put sprinkles, cardies, memorable or a special game-related gift in the middle. Ensure you also top it with a supply drop.

11. Fortnite figurines and toys

Fortnite figurines and toys cakes. Photo: @Cakes by KRiSTiN, @Park Ave Delights LLC on Facebook (modified by author)

Fortnite figurines and toy confections are easier to make and look fun. Game characters, such as figurines and toys, are used to decorate them. Ensure that the pigments you use complement your theme.

12. Fortnite emote doughnuts

Fortnite emote doughnuts. Photo: @Gracefully Sweet & Co., @Monster Donuts on Facebook (modified by author)

Sometimes you can be caught out of time for making a birthday cake. No need to worry because Fortnite emote doughnuts are easy and quick to make. Prepare (or buy) a bunch of doughnuts, and then add Fortnite toppers and designs.

13. Gamer birthday cake

Gamer birthday cake. Photo: @NH Events, @Creative Creatures on Facebook (modified by author)

The most remarkable thing you can offer to your kid who is a fan of Fortnite is to treat them with a Fortnite-inspired gaming birthday treat. It should have a gaming-themed topper, making it ideal for proper gamers.

14. Fortnite island birthday cake

Fortnite island birthday cake. Photo: @Amy Wisniewski Dunbar, @Island Kitchen Catering & Cakes on Facebook (modified by author)

You don't have to be a professional baker to prepare this one. You only need skills for topping the dessert with a few fondant pieces from the game. For it to appear like the island from the game, decorate the bottom of it with green frosting. This design is the perfect Fortnite birthday cake for any age.

15. Fishstick cake

Photo: @Marcus Luke, @Sprinkles Layered In Love on Facebook (modified by author)

It is great for your Fortnite-themed party. This is an excellent idea if you have been thinking of how to design the main attraction of your event. Fishstick is one of the game's characters.

16. Fortnite camouflage cakes

Photo: @Craftycupcakeswendy, @Cakes by Carol-Anne on Facebook (modified by author)

These are great Fortnite desserts for an epic birthday bash. The camouflage is made using edible print, and fondant toppings such as vehicles, bullets and grenades are added. The celebrant and the guests will be excited to eat it.

17. Fortnite dance cake

Photo: @Itsjustcakes, @Back Home Bakery on Facebook (modified by author)

It is one of the simplest confections to create. You can make it at home or order it from a shop. It can be made of blue and white tints with a topper of dance moves. Your loved ones will be longing to slice it for its appealing look.

18. V-Bucks cookies

Photos: @Lyndsey's Cakes & Bakes, @Julie's Kitchen on Instagram (modified by author)

The type of currency in Fortnite is V-Bucks. These V-Bucks cookies are made by topping with blue frosting and white writing gel. Since the V-Bucks in the game are greyish blue, creating them swirling the blue and white will make them perfect.

19. Fortnite medic bandages cakes

Photo: @Tamara's Cakes & Cupcakes, @Cakes by Ashley on Facebook (modified by author)

You can add creativity to your party with cute medic bandage treats. For every Fortnite game, there is someone who gets hurt. Therefore, medic bandages are paramount. These types of desserts are suitable in terms of distributing to the guests and are yummy.

20. Fortnite characters cake

Photo: @Neno’s Cake, @MEAN Treats & Cake design on Facebook (modified by author)

Make your dessert in your preferred shape and size. After that, decorate it with toppers of Fortnite playable characters, including Ramirez, Banshee, Crustina and Cluck.

21. Gaming console cake

Photo: @Another Slice of Cake, @Cakes by Ash on Facebook (modified by author)

It is suitable for gamers of all ages. You can create a confection in the shape of your child's preferred gaming platform, be it PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation or XBOX. You can use edible prints if you wish to add some writing to it, such as the game's title card.

Pretty-looking Fortnite treats always add some fun to the birthday celebration. Not only do they look like magical creations, but they also taste so good. The above Fortnite cake ideas will boast your creativity in creating designs to make your birthday party more enjoyable.

