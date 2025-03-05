30 homecoming poster ideas: cute, funny and romantic designs to consider

Homecoming (HoCo) is an exciting annual event where students attend a dance. The event fosters a sense of togetherness among students, alumni, and the community. Before the dance, however, students have to secure a date with their crush. Here are some cute and funny Homecoming poster ideas to impress your crush.

Homecoming is a time to ask your crush for a date to the dance. Photo: DALL.E (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Homecoming is an annual dance where students dress up and dance away throughout the night.

and throughout the night. The event takes place for one week , with schools organizing various activities such as dances , rallies, games, and parades .

, with schools organizing various activities such as , . Homecoming is a time for students to showcase their school culture , connect and create memories with their peers.

, and with their peers. Students should get creative with their Homecoming posters to impress their crush.

30 homecoming poster ideas

Homecoming is one of the most important events in the school calendar. The week-long activities culminate with the Homecoming dance, where students choose their partners. Need inspiration? Check out these creative Homecoming poster ideas!

1. Movie themed

A movie or TV-themed poster is a great way to ask your crush for a Homecoming date. This is more so if they enjoy binge-watching movies. You can incorporate well-known movie lines on a poster or symbols from their favourite movie. For example, "In a galaxy far, far away, I see you and me dancing the night away. HoCo?" — Star Wars

2. Favourite song lyrics

Most teenagers love music, so using their favourite song lyrics on a Homecoming poster can be a great way to impress them. If your potential date is a Beyoncé fan, reference classic Beyoncé songs on a poster. You can write, "Don't be a single lady, be my date."

Teens love surprises, and what better way to impress her than a surprise date? You can organise a date and include thoughtful gifts like a painting of the two of you. While on the date, ask her to be your homecoming queen with writing behind the paintings.

4. Sporty Homecoming poster

A creative Homecoming poster can get you a date to the dance. Photo: @hocoproposals (modified by author)

If your date enjoys sports, you can use a sporty pun related to his favourite sport. You can write something simple to impress her, like, “You are a catch. Will you tackle Homecoming with me?”

5. Wear a silly costume

One of the ideas for a funny Homecoming poster is wearing a silly costume. It can be anything from hilarious Halloween costumes with posters asking them to go to Homecoming with you.

6. Use her friends

Another great way to ask your crush for Homecoming is to involve her friends. They will not only give you ideas of what she likes but also participate in the surprise. Write different words, asking her to be your date on pieces of cards and have them revealed to her.

7. Video game theme

If your date loves playing video games, this is your chance to impress. Create a poster board in the shape of their favourite video game. You can incorporate the gaming console and write a pun like, “Stop playing around—go to HoCo with me!”

8. Decorate your crush's car

Most young men are obsessed with cars, and if you want to impress your crush for Homecoming, decorate his car. You can add posters asking him to go to the dance with you. Just ensure the decoration doesn't destroy his car.

9. Animal-themed posters

Homecoming is a great time to create lasting memories. Photo: @hocoproposals on Instagram (modified by author)

Having an animal-themed proposal is one of the trendiest ideas for a Homecoming poster. You can choose your favourite four-legged friend and attach a poster with the big question on his or her collar. You can also use stuffed animals if getting a real one is a challenge. An example is the caption, "Homecoming? Yay or Neigh?"

10. Create a most wanted sign

A 'most wanted' sign with your crush’s name is another fun way to ask them to Homecoming. Include their photo and promise a reward to the first person to find them. Ensure they share your sense of humour before creating the poster, as some may not be thrilled by the idea.

11. Write a funny joke

If your crush appreciates a sense of humour, you can do a joke-inspired poster. Incorporate a joke or a funny pun to crack her up. You can say something like, "Would you be my home-coming queen because without you, it would just be a 'home-alone' party."

12. Plan a Scavenger Hunt

A scavenger hunt is one of the most creative ways to ask for a Homecoming date. Plan a scavenger hunt with clues leading them to memorable places in your lives. In the end, they should find you standing with a poster asking them to be your HoCo date.

13. Fashion themes

If your date loves fashion, you can choose a fashion designer to ask them for a date to the dance. Incorporate their favourite clothes or shoes in your question. For example, you can ask, "Will you 'Croc' Homecoming with me?"

14. Make a video dance

A choreographed dance video is a fun and creative way to ask someone to Homecoming—especially if you can get friends to join in! Come up with a cute choreography and join in the performance holding the sign saying, "Will you be my Homecoming date?"

15. Write a poem

Poetry is a great way to express your feelings towards someone you like. You can write a poem on a poster asking her to be your date during Homecoming. A good line can be, "Roses are red, tiaras are stunning, will you be my princess for Homecoming?"

16. Personalized video

Asking your crush for a date can be scary. However, you do not have to ask them directly. You can make a personalized video or sing a song asking them to be your Homecoming date.

17. Puzzle theme

Puzzles are always interesting as people try to solve them, and they make good Homecoming poster ideas for school. If your crush enjoys solving puzzles, you can create one with clues leading to the question, “Will you go to Homecoming with me?”

18. Send flowers

The Homecoming poster can be simple and romantic. Photo: @amy_rene_original on Instagram (modified by author)

Girls love flowers, and you can incorporate them when asking for a Homecoming date. Buy their favourite flowers and write them a card asking them for a date. Have them delivered to their home and wait for their feedback.

19. Hunting theme

If your crush loves hunting, you can incorporate their hobby when asking them for a date. You can create a poster with a clever pun like, "I'm hunting for a Homecoming date! You game?"

20. TV show theme

If your crush is a TV series fan, you can draw some inspiration from scenes and symbols from their favourite show. A good example is, "This Bachelor requests that you accept this red rose from me and be my Homecoming date" —The Bachelor

21. Create a photo collage

Cut out photos of the two of you and stick them on a board. You can add cute messages like, "Will you complete the picture by coming to Homecoming with me?". Another great one is, “I can see a picture of us at Homecoming together.”

22. Write a simple note

Asking your crush for a Homecoming date doesn't need to be complicated. Writing a note is one of the Simple Homecoming poster ideas. You can simply write a note on a cute piece of paper and ask. You can then pass it to your crush in class and wait for their response.

23. Food-inspired posters

A creative Homecoming poster will impress your crush. Photo: @hocoproposals2024 on Instagram (modified by author)

Most people love food, and if your date enjoys good food, you can incorporate it when asking for a Homecoming date. You can make a card with words like, “I’m bananas for you, will you go to Homecoming with me?”

24. Use what you have

You don’t have to overdo things when creating a Homecoming proposal that will mesmerize your date. Instead, use what you already have, like old magazines, pictures, and manila papers, to make a proposal poster.

25. Make a big banner

If you want to go over the top with the proposal, use a big banner with a cute message asking your crush to be your date. You can ask a few friends to help you deliver the message to her home.

26. Social media

Social media is one of the most popular forms of communication. If you and your crush follow each other on socials like Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, you can make a cute poster asking them to be your homecoming date. Post it on your timeline and tag it.

27. Make a Homecoming card

Sending a cute card to your crush can be effective when asking for a date. You can customize the card on Canva with pictures and cute messages.

28. Write a message on a T-shirt or hoodie

Another cute way to express your feelings is by writing a cute message to your crush on your T-shirt or hoodie. Wear it to school or in public where your crush is, and pass the message.

29. Use lit candles

If you want to go overboard, you can buy many candles and use them to spell out "Will you be my date on Homecoming?" Place the candles on their front lawn or driveway at night for a better view.

30. Use cute props

Homecoming props can add character to a Hoco proposal. Photo: @hocoproposals2024 on Instagram (modified by author)

To add some extra pop to your Homecoming poster ideas, incorporate props and puns. You can buy a big teddy bear with the sign, “I can’t bear to go to the dance without you!”.

What is a HoCo proposal?

HoCo is an acronym for homecoming. A HoCo proposal is an elaborate and creative way of asking someone to go with you to Homecoming.

What do you put on a Homecoming poster?

Creating a Homecoming poster can be tricky. However, you can write a cute message, a poem, a song or a movie line asking your crush to be your date.

Do people make posters for Homecoming?

Yes, people make posters for Homecoming. There are various things you can write to make it cute and creative.

Asking someone to Homecoming can be nerve-wracking, especially if you are unsure they will say yes. However, there are creative ways to ask your crush for a date. The above is a list of great Homecoming poster ideas you can use.

