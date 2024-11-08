12 great Kahoot alternatives to help you keep the group engaged

Kahoot has made a name for itself in classrooms and workplaces. The platform’s fun, game-like quizzes have set the standard for virtual learning, team-building, and social activities. You may be looking for Kahoot alternatives that better suit larger groups, adult audiences, or features not covered by Kahoot. This post explores paid and free Kahoot alternatives to keep everyone engaged.

Kahoot alternatives offer a broader range of question types for diverse quizzes. Photo: NurPhoto, @getkahoot on Facebook (modified by author)

Kahoot stands out because it allows users to create quizzes that feel like games. However, many Kahoot alternatives offer additional advantages, from scalability to a broader range of question types. Most of these Kahoot alternative platforms provide better analytics and collaboration options for large groups and adult learners.

12 great Kahoot alternatives

These Kahoot alternatives offer diverse features, such as real-time feedback, collaborative games, and customisable question types. Here are the top alternatives to Kahoot that offer something new.

1. Quizizz

Screenshot of the Quizizz homepage. Photo: quizizz.com

Quizizz is a popular Kahoot-like platform for creating quizzes, assignments, and interactive games. Like Kahoot, Quizizz allows you to set up multiple-choice quizzes, see students' answers in real time, and enable them to move at their own pace.

Quizizz offers fun features, including power-ups, leaderboards, and memes that appear after each question to keep things lively. The platform supports different question types, such as multiple-choice, fill-in-the-blank, and open-ended.

2. Factile

Screenshot of the Factile homepage. Photo: playfactile.com

Factile is designed to make learning fun by allowing educators to create interactive quiz games. While Kahoot focuses on multiple-choice and true-or-false questions, Factile’s layout resembles a game board, making it engaging for group activities and revision sessions. The platform is well-suited for classroom and team settings.

The platform enables multiple-choice, true-or-false, and short answers. Factile also includes a Team Mode for group play and a Flashcard mode for solo revision. Factile's simplicity and customizability make it a favourite for subject reviews and formative assessments.

3. Slides With Friends

Screenshot of the Slides With Friends homepage. Photo: slideswith.com

Slides With Friends is one of the best Kahoot alternatives for students. This engaging presentation tool allows educators to create interactive slide decks. Like Kahoot, Slides With Friends supports interactive quizzing but offers unique options, such as real-time word clouds, polls, and icebreaker games. This makes it ideal for collaborative activities and discussions.

The platform also provides pro-social interaction tools that promote positive interactions—a feature that sets it apart from typical quiz-focused apps. Users can also select from pre-made templates to save time.

4. Quizlet

Screenshot of the Quizlet homepage. Photo: quizlet.com

Quizlet is a study tool that allows users to create digital flashcards, quizzes, and games to support learning. The platform provides interactive study games, especially with its “Learn” and “Match” modes. It is ideal for self-paced study sessions, making Quizlet highly effective for individual or group revision.

The platform also offers a Quizlet Live mode, where users compete in teams, enhancing engagement through collaboration. The “Learn” mode adapts questions based on users’ progress, allowing for personalised learning.

5. Mentimeter

Screenshot of the Mentimeter homepage. Photo: mentimeter.com

Mentimeter is an excellent Kahoot alternative for adults. It offers interactive tools like polls, word clouds, and live Q&A sessions, perfect for workplace training, meetings, and conferences. Like Kahoot, Mentimeter is commonly used in classrooms to gauge student comprehension.

Mentimeter supports real-time responses, making it ideal for engaging large audiences. The platform includes a range of interactive question types, including multiple-choice, scales, and ranking questions. Mentimeter’s “Mentimote” feature allows presenters to control slides from their smartphones.

6. Quizalize

Screenshot of the Quizalize homepage. Photo: quizalize.com

As the name suggests, Quizalize is a quiz-based platform that enhances classroom learning with interactive games and analytics. It operates like Kahoot by offering multiple-choice quizzes and real-time answer tracking. The platform is ideal for classrooms that use data to guide student progress and personalise learning.

Quizalize allows educators to set quizzes as in-class games or homework assignments. Each student’s progress is tracked individually, and Quizalize’s analytics offer insights into each student's strengths and areas for improvement.

7. Gimkit

Screenshot of the Gimkit homepage. Photo: gimkit.com

Gimkit is a quiz platform that combines learning with strategic gameplay. Like Kahoot, Gimkit uses quiz-based interactions, but Gimkit offers students in-game “currency” that they earn by answering correctly. This currency can be used to purchase upgrades or power-ups during the game.

Gimkit’s standout feature is its in-game economy, where students earn virtual money to “buy” enhancements, keeping them invested in learning. It also offers real-time feedback, along with modes like KitCollab, that allow students to contribute questions to the quiz. Presenters enjoy Gimkit’s detailed progress reports, which give insights into student performance.

8. AhaSlides

Screenshot of the AhaSlides homepage. Photo: ahaslides.com

AhaSlides is an ideal Kahoot alternative for adults. It is best suited for presentations and workshops that require more sophisticated engagement. Like Kahoot, it is an interactive presentation tool that boosts engagement in educational and business settings.

While Kahoot primarily focuses on quizzes, AhaSlides supports various activities, from brainstorming sessions to live Q&A polls, making it ideal for larger audiences. It offers customisable templates that allow users to set up quizzes or polls quickly.

9. MyQuiz

Screenshot of the MyQuiz homepage. Photo: myquiz.org

MyQuiz is a top choice among Kahoot alternatives for large groups. It allows thousands of participants to join quizzes simultaneously. While Kahoot is mainly used in classrooms, MyQuiz is suited for a broader audience, from educational settings to corporate events and social gatherings.

MyQuiz offers customisable templates for creating trivia-style quizzes with various question types, including text and image-based formats. With features like live leaderboards, automated scoring, and team modes, MyQuiz provides a flexible solution for large-scale interactive events.

10. Baamboozle

Screenshot of the Baamboozle homepage. Photo: baamboozle.com

Baamboozle is a classroom quiz game platform that offers a variety of educational and fun games for students. Like Kahoot, Baamboozle is based on interactive quizzes but is geared toward younger students, with a more playful and visually engaging interface.

Baamboozle’s ready-to-use game library is ideal for teachers looking for a quick and engaging way to review material. The platform supports team-based gameplay, making it suitable for group activities and friendly competition. Its colourful and intuitive design makes it ideal for young learners.

11. Poll Everywhere

Screenshot of the Poll Everywhere homepage. Photo: polleverywhere.com

Poll Everywhere is another powerful Kahoot alternative for large groups. Educators, team leaders, and event organisers can engage hundreds or thousands of participants with live polls, quizzes, and Q&A sessions. Users can embed these activities into their presentations and have participants respond via text message or a mobile-friendly web page or app.

The application offers various question types, including multiple-choice, clickable image, true/false, open-ended, and ranking. Poll Everywhere works well for live audiences using mobile devices like phones, tablets, and laptops.

12. Flippity

Screenshot of the Flippity homepage. Photo: flippity.net

Flippity provides interactive learning tools, from quiz games to flashcards and matching exercises. Users can copy and customise templates from Google Sheets to create interactive learning materials. Some tools that can be used include flashcards, quizzes, word searches, and more.

Presenters can create quizzes directly in Google Sheets and display results interactively. With customisable options and varied templates, Flippity is a handy, creative tool for interactive learning sessions.

Is there a free version of Kahoot?

Kahoot offers a free version with basic quiz and game features ideal for individual or small-group use. The free version is popular for classrooms, and users can access quizzes, surveys, and live games. Kahoot also has paid versions with advanced features, customisation options, and larger group capacity.

Is Quizizz similar to Kahoot?

Quizizz is similar to Kahoot in that it offers quiz-based games and interactive features for learning and engagement. Both platforms support multiple-choice questions and real-time feedback, but Quizizz allows students to work independently.

Is Mentimeter like Kahoot?

Kahoot and Mentimeter facilitate audience interaction, but the latter focuses on presentations and live polls, making it better suited for adult settings and large groups. Mentimeter provides tools like word clouds, live Q&A, and advanced polling, which are ideal for corporate meetings and workshops, while Kahoot is more quiz-focused.

These Kahoot alternatives provide the perfect blend of interactivity, engagement, and versatility for various settings. Whether you are looking to host a quiz for a large group, increase participation in adult learning, or bring creativity into presentations, these platforms have you covered.

