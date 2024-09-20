24 Studio Ghibli tattoo designs to honour your favourite shows

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio famous for its acclaimed productions. Captivating storylines and breathtaking visuals have earmarked its strong presence in the animation industry since 1985. Discover some cool Studio Ghibli's tattoo designs to unleash your love for different aspects of the magical worlds created by the animation studio.

Kiki design (L). No Face and Chihiro tattoo (C), and Jiji tattoo (R). Photo: @kelciekoolaid, @futangclann on Instagram, @tattoosbyellynyc on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tattooing is a form of artistic expression because the designs reflect unique and personal significance to the wearer. These inkings allow you to unleash your identity, milestones, memories, experiences, and beliefs. Below is a comprehensive list of Studio Ghibli tattoo ideas from various animes.

24 Studio Ghibli tattoo designs

Studio Ghibli characters often exhibit desirable characteristics such as courage, endurance, and youthful wonder. Films such as Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Howl's Moving Castle feature heavily on this list.

1. Haku from Spirited Away

Bold Haku from Spirited Away inking on the leg (L) and hand (R). Photo: @Neosink, @ironbutterflytattoony on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Haku’s design is one of the best Studio Ghibli tattoos for guys. It represents loyalty, courage, and the connection between nature and spirit. As a river spirit and Chihiro’s guide, Haku showcases the balance between strength and vulnerability.

2. Soot Sprites from Spirited Away

Soot Sprite tattoo designs. Photo: @iceyxblues, @JillyRoseInk, @citruslucy on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Soot Sprites symbolises hard work, persistence, and the magic of the small things in life. These tiny, dust-like creatures are often portrayed in a playful, whimsical manner, making them light-hearted tattoo choices. They remind you of the charm in the seemingly insignificant parts of life.

3. Porco Rosso from Porco Rosso

Porco Rosso tattoo on the forearm. Photo: @pinkpeach.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Porco Rosso's design is one of the best Studio Ghibli tattoos from movies. It symbolises resilience, independence, and the strength to endure hardships. Porco, a pilot cursed to look like a pig, symbolises an unyielding spirit and a refusal to give in to despair.

4. No Face from Spirited Away

No Face tattoo designs. Photo: @goldlagrimas, @lupita.pecas.7, @horisu.be, @Keishanicoletattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A No Face tattoo is a symbol of inner longing and identity. It features a masked figure with an empty black form, representing loneliness, an emotional void, and the search for acceptance. No Face’s journey through Spirited Away is also a metaphor for seeking connection and purpose.

5. Calcifier from Howl’s Moving Castle Calcifer

Brightly coloured Calcifier inkings. Photo: @goldlagrimas, @leo.genabe, @InkSpinner, @goldlagrimas on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fiery demon from Howl’s Moving Castle symbolises the energy of life, transformation, and hidden power. This inking is often vibrant, with a dynamic and fiery design. It is ideal for those who seek personal growth and inner strength, as Calcifer’s flames represent the power of the soul.

6. Totoro from My Neighbor Totoro

Totoro from My Neighbor inkings. Photo: @ghiblitattoos, @gayagatto, @ydtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Totoro tattoo symbolises childlike wonder, nature, and friendship. As the iconic, gentle forest spirit, Totoro represents comfort, protection, and connection with the natural world. If you are looking for a design that connects you to nature or cherishes simplicity, this is the best option to try.

7. Aogaeru designs from Spirited Away

Aogaeru tattoo designs from Spirited Away. Photo: @thesilverkeytattoo, @horisu.be, @anna.tattoos.illustration on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The green frog-like spirit in Spirited Away serves as a reminder of the importance of humility and self-awareness. The design is usually quirky, memorable, and ideal for those who appreciate the spirit world's darker, more humorous aspects.

8. Princess Mononoke designs

Princess Mononoke tattoos on the legs. Photo: @Pol_tattoo on X (Twitter), @HighVoltageTat on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Princess Mononoke inking design represents strength, courage, and the deep connection between humanity and nature. Princess Mononoke’s design often depicts her in action, adorned in her wolf pelt, and is ideal for those passionate about humanity and nature’s balance.

9. Arrietty from The Secret World of Arrietty

Coloured Arrietty leg tattoos. Photo: @ndyyoungtattoos, @tattoosnobcom, @Casey Brown on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A tattoo of Arrietty symbolises independence, resourcefulness, and the ability to thrive despite overwhelming odds. As a tiny Borrower, Arrietty represents the strength found in small, overlooked things. This tattoo design appeals to those who appreciate the power of self-reliance.

10. Kodama family from Princess Mononoke

A Kodama family inking. Photo: @theironfamily, @ghiblitattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A tattoo of the Kodama family symbolises harmony, purity, and the spiritual presence within nature. These small, ghostly tree spirits showcase the health and vitality of the forest. A design featuring the Kodama family suits anyone who values environmental harmony.

11. Chihiro and Haku from Spirited Away

Chihiro and Haku tattoo designs vibrant colours (L) and (R), with a black ink outline (C). Photo: @area6tattoostudio, @bettinastattoos on Facebook, @crystalchariot on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A tattoo featuring Chihiro and Haku represents trust, transformation, and the bond between two souls. Their relationship, marked by mutual support and growth, symbolises change and self-discovery. It is a perfect selection for those who have experienced personal growth.

12. Ponyo designs from Ponyo

Ponyo designs on the leg. Photo: @ponyotattoo, @oopsydaisytattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

A Ponyo tattoo symbolises freedom, innocence, and the beauty of the natural world. Featuring the adorable fish-turned-girl, Ponyo is often colourful and joyful. It is perfect for those who admire childlike curiosity and the willingness to embrace change.

13. Moro from Princess Mononoke

Brightly coloured Moro tattoos. Photo: gen_ghibli on X (Twitter), @ghiblitattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

A tattoo of Moro, the wolf goddess, represents fierce loyalty, protection, and wisdom. As the guardian of the forest and mother to San, Moro embodies the untamed spirit of nature and the power of maternal love.

14. The Baron from Whisper of The Heart

The Baron tattoo designs on the leg. Photo: @ghiblitattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

The Baron symbolises elegance, timelessness, and the pursuit of dreams. As a dapper cat figurine brought to life in Whisper of the Heart, he showcases the importance of following one’s passion. His sophisticated design appeals to those who appreciate charm, mystery, and the pursuit of creativity.

15. Howl's Moving Castle designs

Howl's Moving Castle on the leg (L) and arm (R). Photo: @ghiblitattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

A tattoo featuring the iconic Moving Castle represents freedom, adventure, and the journey through life’s challenges. This is because the castle is a dynamic, ever-changing structure, symbolising adaptability and the power to move forward.

16. Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind

Nausicaä inking on the leg. Photo: @Hannahmaitattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A tattoo of Nausicaä symbolises compassion, leadership, and a deep connection to nature and humanity. This character also represents the desire to protect life and heal a broken world. This tattoo is perfect for those who believe true strength lies in understanding and compassion.

17. Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service

Kiki inking designs on the leg (L) and on the back shoulder (R). Photo: @gayagatto on Facebook, @kelciekoolaid on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Kiki design is one of the cute Studio Ghibli tattoos for ladies. It represents independence, self-reliance, and personal growth and change. As a young witch in training, Kiki’s journey symbolises the challenges of adulthood, responsibility, and finding one's place in the world.

18. Ashitaka and San tattoo from Princess Mononoke

Ashitaka and San tattoo on the leg. Photo: @spendlovejosh on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This tattoo represents the harmony between humanity and nature. Ashitaka and San, the film’s protagonists, showcase the struggle to protect the environment. The design features these characters in action by emphasising courage and the balance of forces in nature.

19. Howl and Sophie from Howl’s Moving Castle

Howl and Sophie inking on a hand. Photo: @ghibliarchives on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This inking symbolises love, transformation, and accepting one’s true self. Howl and Sophie’s relationship is a journey of self-growth and understanding. The design often portrays their dynamic connection, showing Howl’s magical nature and Sophie’s resilience.

20. The Radish Spirit from Spirited Away

The Radish Spirit hand tattoos feature an ink design (L) and a coloured design (R).Photo: @victoria.tattoos on Instagram, @MagnumTattooSupplies on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Radish Spirit symbolises patience, mystery, and the unusual beauty of the spirit world. This gentle figure represents the importance of not judging by appearances. A tattoo of this character showcases the importance of appreciating the uniqueness of different individuals.

21. The Catbus from My Neighbor Totoro

The Catbus hand tattoo Photo: @Heartnsoultattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A Catbus tattoo symbolises mystery, magic, and whimsical journeys. This fantastical feline bus represents the joy of adventure and the magical assistance that appears when needed. Paired with Satsuki, it symbolises the unbreakable bond of siblings and the protective nature of family.

22. Jiji from Kiki’s Delivery Service

Jiji tattoo drawn on a hand. Photo: @TheEpicJoeReformatoon Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A tattoo featuring Jiji, Kiki’s loyal black cat, represents companionship, independence, and the playful side of magic. Jiji’s character often brings comic relief, but he is also a loyal friend to Kiki. This tattoo design is simple yet meaningful, representing wit and devotion.

23. The Laputa from Castle in the Sky

The Laputa tattoo on a shoulder. Photo: @ovenlee.tattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A tattoo of Laputa symbolises the intersection of humanity, nature, and technology. It represents the balance between advancement and harmony with the world. This breathtaking floating island symbolises the dream of a perfect society and is ideal for those who appreciate adventure.

24. Pazu and Sheeta from Castle in the Sky

Pazu and Sheeta inking design. Photo: @lex.tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A tattoo featuring Pazu and Sheeta symbolises teamwork, resilience, and a shared sense of purpose. As protagonists who fight to protect the secrets of Laputa, their bond reflects courage and the importance of loyalty. The design is perfect for those who admire strong relationships.

What is Studio Ghibli's art style called?

Studio Ghibli's art style is often called anime or traditional Japanese animation. This inking incorporates a unique blend of soft, hand-drawn animation, blending realism with fantasy, giving their films a dreamlike and whimsical quality.

Is Ghibli hand-drawn?

Studio Ghibli is well-known for its commitment to hand-drawn animation. While they incorporate some digital elements, especially for special effects or more complex scenes, the core of Ghibli's animation is still drawn on physical media.

These Studio Ghibli tattoo designs offer a unique way to carry the magic, wisdom, and emotional depth of the studio's beloved films. Each design captures a specific symbolism ranging from personal growth and resilience to the beauty of nature and the power of friendship.

Legit.ng recently published awesome 3D tattoos that will make you question reality. 3D tattoos are a type of tattoo that creates the illusion of a three-dimensional image on the skin. These inkings are usually made by adding a shadow to the tattoo to make it look like a part of your skin or something that stands on it.

3D tattoos use shadows and highlights to give the impression of movement or texture. Whether you are looking for a simple design or an intricate and realistic depiction of an object, this post provides a comprehensive list of 3D tattoos to bring your vision to life.

Source: Legit.ng