Nigeria Immigration Service ranks and structure (departments)

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) was established to improve the security and prosperity of the country. It does this through effective border security and migration management. There are various Nigeria Immigration Service ranks that citizens should know about.

Through the NIS, Nigerians can apply for and get visas and passports. It also offers other immigration-related services. Discover the Nigeria Immigration Service ranks today.

Nigeria Immigration Service ranks and structure

The NIS structure includes eight directorates and seven units. It also has eight officer ranks. These are explored in detail below.

Nigeria Immigration Service ranks

Similar to all places of work, there is a hierarchy of ranks in the NIS. Below are the ranks in descending order.

Comptroller General Immigration Service (CGIS)

What is the highest rank in the immigration office? The Comptroller General Immigration Service is the highest rank. The CGIS is appointed by the President of Nigeria and is renewable every four years, depending on performance.

Assistant Comptrollers General (ACGI)

The Assistant Comptrollers General direct the main arms of the NIS and report to the Comptroller General. There is more than one ACGI.

Superintendent of Immigration (AC)

Assistant Superintendent of Immigration (ASI)

Senior Inspector of Immigration (SII)

Assistant Inspector of Immigration (AII)

Immigration Assistant (IA)

Passport Officers

Directorates

Below is a look into the eight directorates in the NIS and their divisions.

Human Resources Management

The Deputy Comptroller General heads the Human Resources Management Directorate. It is divided into four.

Appointment, Promotion, and Discipline

Training and Staff Development

Staff Welfare and Gender

General Services

The Human Resources Management recruits and manages staff. It is also responsible for training and promoting employees and ensuring their welfare.

Finance and Accounts

The Deputy Comptroller General also heads this directorate, which comprises three sections. This directorate gives financial support for the successful operation of NIS. It is in charge of budgeting and monetary control.

Finance

Revenue

Budget

Revenue

Planning, Research, and Statistics

The Planning, Research, and Statistics Directorate is divided into three sections.

Planning

ICT

Research and Statistics

This directorate carries out research and develops recommendations for the management of NIS. Statistics are analysed in this department. The results are used to forecast and make plans for the future.

Investigation & Compliance

The Investigation and Compliance Directorate is also headed by the Deputy Comptroller General and has three divisions.

Investigation

Compliance

Intelligence / Surveillance

Border Management

This directorate has four divisions, as listed below.

Seaport Control and Marine Patrol

Land Control Post and Land Patrol

Airport Control and Aerial Patrol

Border Services

Migration

The Migration Directorate is also headed by a Deputy Comptroller General and is divided into two.

Regular Migration

Irregular Migration

Visa and Residency

This directorate has three divisions, as listed below.

Visa

Residency

State Coordination / Export Processing Zone (EPZ)

Passport and Other Travel Documents

This directorate is responsible for processing and issuing passports and other travel documents. It offers multiple immigration facilities within a stipulated period.

NIS units

The NIS has seven units, as listed below.

Legal

Procurement

SERVICOM

Internal Audits

Press and Public Relations

Internal Security

Anti-Corruption and Transparency

Symbols

Many people are curious to know the Nigeria Immigration Service ranks and symbols. It is important to note that there are no symbols in NIS.

However, there are various immigration officer ranks, as explored above. Each rank has different requirements and compensation packages.

What is the highest rank in Nigeria Immigration Service?

The Comptroller General Immigration Service (CGIS) is the highest rank. The holder of this position is appointed by the President of Nigeria to serve for a term of four years.

What is the motto of the Nigeria Immigration Service?

The NIS does not have a motto, but its vision is "To be a modern, effective and efficient Immigration Service, manned by a well-trained and motivated workforce."

How long does Nigeria Immigration training last?

The training duration depends on the job requirements. The Nigeria immigration training allowance also varies depending on the kind of training and rank.

How much is the salary at Nigeria Immigration Service?

The salary varies depending on your rank, e.g. the Comptroller General Immigration Service earns a significantly higher amount than a passport officer.

There are various Nigeria Immigration Service ranks. Different officers occupy positions in different directorates and units.

