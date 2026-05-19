Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of a potential 2015-like political downfall ahead of the 2027 elections

Ayodele highlighted risks from the APC primaries that may weaken Tinubu's support base for re-election

Peter Obi has emerged as the sole NDC presidential aspirant, positioning himself for a possible strong run against Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Oke Afa, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned that President Bola Tinubu could face a similar political outcome to that of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he is not careful.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, issued through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele said “something big” is being plotted against the president, insisting that political strategy alone may not be enough to secure his return.

Prophet Elijah Ayodele warns President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections as Nigerians prepare for the polls. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

2027 election: Ayodele warns Tinubu

According to him, Tinubu’s team may believe they are fully in control, but the reality is different, adding that only divine intervention can guarantee victory.

He said:

“Tinubu must be careful; they will give him the Goodluck Jonathan treatment. It is not about strategy, and if his team think they have it all, that’s not the case. It’s only God that can help him because a lot of things are going on."

'APC primaries may weaken Tinubu's base' - Ayodele

Speaking on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries across states, the cleric warned that the outcomes could further weaken the president’s support base, stressing that the party has significant work to do ahead of the next election.

He added:

“These primaries will further break the president’s strongholds. The APC has a lot to do for Tinubu to come back for a second term. It will not be like 2023; things will change."

Ayodele warns crisis could threaten 2027 elections

Furthermore, Prophet Ayodele described the upcoming election as potentially turbulent, likening it to the 2015 polls “in another dimension,” and warning that electoral and security institutions may struggle to manage the situation.

He said:

“This election is a replica of 2015 in another dimension. There is a problem; the election is sitting on a time bomb. Even INEC may not be able to handle it, not to mention security. Religion and ethnicity will have a major influence."

Obi emerges sole NDC’s presidential aspirant

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has concluded the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential ticket, with 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reportedly emerging as the only aspirant to purchase the forms.

As reported by The Sun, party insiders disclosed that Obi was the sole applicant before the deadline for presidential form collection closed on Sunday, May 17, 2026, effectively placing him in a strong position ahead of the party’s selection process.

Peter Obi targets 2027 presidential election bid against President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, recently joined the NDC after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that has continued to attract attention within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

Read more on 2027 election:

Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).

Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.

Source: Legit.ng