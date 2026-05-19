2027 Election: Prophet Tells Presidential Aspirant “Something Big is Coming” as Obi Eyes Presidency
- Prophet Babatunde Elijah Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of a potential 2015-like political downfall ahead of the 2027 elections
- Ayodele highlighted risks from the APC primaries that may weaken Tinubu's support base for re-election
- Peter Obi has emerged as the sole NDC presidential aspirant, positioning himself for a possible strong run against Tinubu
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Prophet Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned that President Bola Tinubu could face a similar political outcome to that of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015 if he is not careful.
In a statement on Tuesday, May 19, issued through his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele said “something big” is being plotted against the president, insisting that political strategy alone may not be enough to secure his return.
2027 election: Ayodele warns Tinubu
According to him, Tinubu’s team may believe they are fully in control, but the reality is different, adding that only divine intervention can guarantee victory.
He said:
“Tinubu must be careful; they will give him the Goodluck Jonathan treatment. It is not about strategy, and if his team think they have it all, that’s not the case. It’s only God that can help him because a lot of things are going on."
'APC primaries may weaken Tinubu's base' - Ayodele
Speaking on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries across states, the cleric warned that the outcomes could further weaken the president’s support base, stressing that the party has significant work to do ahead of the next election.
He added:
“These primaries will further break the president’s strongholds. The APC has a lot to do for Tinubu to come back for a second term. It will not be like 2023; things will change."
Ayodele warns crisis could threaten 2027 elections
Furthermore, Prophet Ayodele described the upcoming election as potentially turbulent, likening it to the 2015 polls “in another dimension,” and warning that electoral and security institutions may struggle to manage the situation.
He said:
“This election is a replica of 2015 in another dimension. There is a problem; the election is sitting on a time bomb. Even INEC may not be able to handle it, not to mention security. Religion and ethnicity will have a major influence."
Obi emerges sole NDC’s presidential aspirant
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has concluded the sale of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for its 2027 presidential ticket, with 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, reportedly emerging as the only aspirant to purchase the forms.
As reported by The Sun, party insiders disclosed that Obi was the sole applicant before the deadline for presidential form collection closed on Sunday, May 17, 2026, effectively placing him in a strong position ahead of the party’s selection process.
Obi, a former governor of Anambra state, recently joined the NDC after leaving the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that has continued to attract attention within Nigeria’s evolving political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.
Read more on 2027 election:
- 2027 election: Peter Obi speaks on rumoured agreement with Goodluck Jonathan to sack President Tinubu
- "2027 Not turn of south east": Umahi declares as Peter Obi releases bold statement
- 2027 election: VDM warns Nigerians about Goodluck Jonathan and PDP, “he is sponsored by Tinubu”
Ayodele predicts sack of Tinubu's appointees
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Ayodele issued a notable warning to Bashir Adeniyi, the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), and Nwakuche Ndidi, the Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS).
Ayodele cautioned that both presidential appointees could be removed from office if they are not careful, claiming that the Customs chief and the NCoS head have been earmarked for dismissal by President Tinubu before the end of the current administration.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.