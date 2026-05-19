Goodluck Jonathan has acquired the PDP presidential nomination form for the 2027 election

PDP officials emphasise Jonathan's potential to unite diverse Nigerian demographics

Public sentiment towards Jonathan is shifting favourably as nostalgia grows over his past leadership

FCT, Abuja - Former President Goodluck Jonathan has reportedly obtained the presidential nomination form of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), amid growing indications that he is preparing to formally re-enter the party’s 2027 presidential race.

A senior PDP figure, Umar Sani, made the disclosure while speaking on the party’s internal arrangements and ongoing political developments.

ex-President Jonathan Reportedly Obtains PDP Presidential Form, Set To Take Next Action

Source: Getty Images

Sani: ‘He has procured the form’

Sani stated that Jonathan had already completed a key procedural requirement expected of any aspirant, stressing that the acquisition of nomination forms signals clear intent to contest.

“The issue is not even about whether we will extract a commitment from him or not. What is most important in politics is your action,” he said.

He added that the former president had already taken concrete steps in line with the party’s nomination process.

“If you actually suggest you are interested, there are certain processes you have to follow, one of which is the procurement of the nomination forms. And has he done that? He has done that. Jonathan has procured our nomination forms,” he stated.

Public submission of forms expected

According to Sani, arrangements were underway for Jonathan to formally submit his completed nomination documents publicly, further signalling his readiness for the contest.

“In fact, he is about to come and submit the forms publicly,” he said.

PDP insists Jonathan is preferred candidate

The PDP chieftain maintained that the party believes Jonathan remains a strong contender capable of appealing to Nigerians across different demographics.

He argued that public sentiment towards the former president has shifted positively over time.

“We believe that Jonathan is the right choice at this moment. Most Nigerians know him, most Nigerians have heard from him, and Nigerians are nostalgic about Jonathan,” he said.

Sani added that perceptions of Jonathan’s past leadership are being reassessed by many Nigerians.

He further suggested that increasing public reflection on Jonathan’s tenure has contributed to renewed interest in his possible return to the presidency.

Sani said many citizens now compare his administration with current developments in the country, leading to what he described as a growing sense of nostalgia.

Kenneth Okonkwo warns Jonathan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kenneth Okonkwo, a former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), advised the PDP to allow Jonathan to enjoy his 'retirement from public office' in peace, rather than luring him into the 2027 race.

Okonkwo explained that rather than luring Jonathan into the 2027 elections race, the cheerleaders should allow the former Nigerian leader to enjoy his credibility. The former LP chieftain asked Jonathan to maintain his status as an “international statesman.”

Source: Legit.ng