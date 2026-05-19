A young lady who trained herself through school with money she made from an akara business has gone viral online

She mentioned in a fresh post the amount she started with when she began her akara business in 2018

The video showed her in her graduation gown, and also the moment she celebrated her business while in her NYSC outfit

A young lady who started an akara business with a small amount in 2018 has taken to social media to celebrate after her graduation as she became a corps member.

In the video she posted, the young lady went to her place of business to pay homage to her trade as she could be seen standing in front of her shop and saluting it.

Lady who sponsored herself with akara business graduates, begins NYSC. Photo Source: TikTok/sexyakarafryer

Source: TikTok

Akara seller begins NYSC

At the beginning of the video, a caption was added, which revealed the amount she started the akara business with.

She reportedly used her earnings from the akara business to sponsor her education, and now, she is a graduate and a corps member.

On her TikTok page, the caption read:

"I started my akara business with just 20k with the aim to use it to train myself in school in 2018."

Years later, she graduated from the institution with the earnings she made from her business, as she could be seen in a graduation gown.

Nigerian lady who built akara business graduates, joins NYSC. Photo Source: TikTok/sexyakarafryer

Source: TikTok

@sexyakarafryer added in the description of the video:

“Patience is the mother of a beautiful child” GOD DID. My biggest achievement."

The young lady also showed herself in NYSC wear. Her post caught the attention of people who took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

Reactions as akara seller begins NYSC

MÎÊ✨MÎÉ stressed:

"This the evidence that hard work pays."

SON OF GOD asked:

"Which kind press up be that."

Ezinne’s Diary added:

"Evidence choke."

_Temsluxehairs noted:

"More grace."

Fionafootwears said:

"Congratulations mama "

Giftee wrote:

"@ghiftee:how you dress is how you'll be addressed.People look at her and see she looks neat, obviously they'll get from her. Una no sabi logic.Be thinking because it's not a building, she can't dress corporate."

Watch the video below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady who sold akara to support herself shared how her father allegedly sent her and her mother out of their home.

The lady said she could not continue her education because nobody was available to sponsor her. She, however, expressed her dream of attending the Nigerian Defence Academy and becoming a soldier one day.

In another story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian akara seller bought a new motorcycle for her business.

She said she wanted to use it for deliveries and grow her business bigger. Many people online praised her hard work and celebrated her success.

Lady celebrates 7 years in akara business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated seven years in her akara business.

She shared a video of herself holding a cake in front of her business place as she marked the special day. Many people praised her hard work and consistency after the clip went viral online.

Source: Legit.ng