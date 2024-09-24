Kuda Bank’s USSD codes for money transfers, checking balances and others

The Kuda Microfinance Bank aims to revolutionise money transfers for African customers. The bank's mission is to improve access to financial services and encourage a cashless and cardless lifestyle by using its USSD codes or app services. What are Kuda Bank’s USSD codes for various transactions?

Kuda Bank is a financial technology company headquartered in London, United Kingdom, with offices in Nigeria, South Africa, and Canada. Customers can enjoy personalised digital banking services using USSD codes, cards, or the bank's app. This guide will show you how to use Kuda Bank’s USSD codes for various mobile money transactions.

Kuda Bank’s USSD codes

USSD bank transfer codes are a global communications system that allows mobile users without smartphones or internet connections to access and transfer money. However, Kuda Bank doesn't have the code yet, but it is possible to transfer funds from other banks using the service.

How to transfer money to a Kuda account?

You can deposit money into your Kuda account from a secondary bank account such as Zenith Bank, Access Bank or Guaranty Trust Bank. Below is a list of major USSD codes by the banks to use:

Transaction to Kuda USSD Code GTBank *737*50*Amount*416# UBA Bank *919*4*Kuda Account Number*Amount# First Bank *894*Amount*Kuda Account Number# Zenith *966*Amount*Kuda Account Number# Wema Bank *945*Kuda Account Number*Amount# Access Bank *901*Amount*Kuda Account Number#

Below is the general procedure for sending money to a Kuda account from First Bank of Nigeria, GTBank, Polaris Bank, Wema Bank, and Zenith Bank.

Open your Kuda app. Tap on the 'Add Money' button on the app’s dashboard. Choose 'Add by USSD'. Type in the amount you want to deposit into the Kuda account. Tap the right USSD code for the secondary bank account. Dial the code to transfer the funds. Follow the prompts on your screen to complete your transfer.

How to add money from Zenith Bank

Dial *966*amount*Kuda account number# from the phone number linked to the account. Select ‘2’ for 'Other Banks'. Click on ‘More’ to find Kuda Microfinance Bank (MFB) then complete your transfer.

How to add money from Wema Bank

Dial *945# from the phone number linked to the account. Choose and type in '3' for the option to send money. Select ‘2’ for 'Other Banks'. Input your account number. Send ‘9' for next. Send '1' for Kuda Microfinance Bank (MFB) and complete the transfer.

How do I transfer money from Kuda to another bank?

At the time of writing, there is no Kuda Bank USSD transfer code to other banks. However, here is a breakdown of steps highlighting how to transfer money from your Kuda Bank app to another bank account;

Log on to your Kuda app, and tap 'Pay'. Select the 'Send To Bank Account' button and choose the beneficiary's bank. Type in the other bank account number, then tap 'Next'. Type in the amount you would like to send. Follow the prompts and type in a message or narration. Confirm the transfer with your transaction PIN, Face ID or fingerprint.

What is the Kuda Bank USSD code to check balances?

At the time of writing, there is no Kuda Bank USSD code to check the balances on your account. Customers can check their account balance and access financial statements through the mobile app.

How do I pay with Kuda?

Point of sale (POS) payments are made easier by ATM cards and mobile applications. Such transactions are needed for customers in retail and service businesses. Have a look at ways through which you can pay with Kuda using a USSD;

Sign in to your Kuda app and tap 'Pay'. Select the 'Cardless Payments' button. Tap 'POS Terminal' followed by 'Pay With C'Gate'. Type in the USSD code displayed on the POS terminal. Confirm your payment with your transaction ID, fingerprint or Face ID.

Does Kuda Bank use the USSD code?

At the time of writing, there is no dedicated Kuda Bank code. However, you can add money to your Kuda account and pay for services and retail transactions using USSD codes.

What are the requirements to open a Kuda account?

The benefits of the account for African users are not limited to local and intercontinental transfers. One can also invest and save. Here are the requirements for any individuals interested in opening an account with the institution.

You must have Nigerian citizenship or be a resident.

You must be at least 18 years of age.

You must have a Bank Verification Number (BVN).

You must have a smartphone that works with iOS 12.0 or later and Android 6.0 or later.

You must include your National Identification Number (NIN) for higher transactions. This applies to transactions higher than the daily limit on ATM transfers (₦20,000), POS terminals (₦2 million), and the virtual Kuda card (₦1 million).

What is the Kuda Bank customer care number?

For further assistance, you can call Kuda Bank customer care at 01 633 5832 or 0700 022555832 between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on weekdays. Alternatively, you can send a message through the 'Chat With Us' button on the app or website. or email help@kuda.com. Here is a comprehensive list of contact information for all office locations.

Lagos

Physical address : 1-11 Commercial Avenue, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria

: 1-11 Commercial Avenue, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria Telephone: +234 01 633 5832, 0700 022555832

London

Physical address : 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW, United Kingdom

: 5 New Street Square, London, EC4A 3TW, United Kingdom Telephone: +44 203 835 4195

Cape Town

Physical address: 146 Campground Road, Snakepit Building, Level 4, Newlands, Cape Town

Canada

Physical address: 3080 Yonge Street, Suite 6060, Toronto, Ontario M4N 3N1, Canada

With Kuda Bank’s USSD codes, customers can perform various financial transactions without the app or going to line up at the bank. Although USSD transfers aren't currently available, Kuda’s partnership with other financial institutions has simplified interbank transfers.

