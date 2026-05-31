Social media commentator Solomon Buchi has criticised Yoruba people over the Ojude Oba festival celebration in Ijebu Ode

He argued that it was wrong to hold a cultural festival while reports of schoolchildren and teachers’ abduction in Oyo State were still fresh

His comments have divided opinion online, with many Nigerians defending the cultural significance of Ojude Oba

Controversial social media commentator Solomon Buchi has criticised the Yoruba community over the Ojude Oba festival celebration held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.

The annual cultural event, known for its rich display of heritage, fashion, and tradition, took place on Friday, May 29, in a colourful atmosphere that attracted dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and tourists.

Solomon Buchi expresses disappointment over the lack of sustained public outrage over national tragedies. Photos: Solomon Buchi.

Source: Instagram

However, the celebration coincided with the public outrage over the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Orire, Oyo State,

In a viral video, Solomon Buchi expressed disappointment over what he described as a lack of sustained public outrage over national tragedies.

According to him, Nigerians often show temporary attention to serious issues before quickly moving on.

He argued that cultural celebrations should not continue in moments of national distress.

“After a brief wave of social media activism, just calling out issues for a few seconds, a whole festival by Yoruba people went on with partying,” he said.

“In a sane country, that festival should not have continued,” he added.

Following his comments, social media users have been engaged in heated discussions over whether his criticism was valid or unfair.

While some agreed with his position on prioritising national tragedies, others strongly defended the Ojude Oba festival, describing it as a long-standing cultural heritage that should not be politicised.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail Solomon Buchi's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@michel_hanniels stated:

"But Seyi Makinde can conduct rally for his presidential ambitions yesterday and he’s even having his party Presidential primaries today abi ? Una never ready ."

@Agure_Jules wrote:

"I enjoy the beauty of that festival but a fellow Yoruba state is going through such a time and a next door neighbor is partying. The president’s son also attended. Would that festival hold if such happens in Ogun? If no, then Where is the empathy. “It’s their problem” Abi ???"

@justicedan7 noted:

"U are actually amplifying a coordinated smear campaign, attack against ur tribe and people u think it's ok, If u think those don't have agenda against u guys u will b d biggest looser, y do u think people particular tribes are d ones always against u people"

@sansbrown_zz stated:

"Leave them. Igbo people are one of the biggest promoter of ojude oba. Their hates towards it promotes it"

Solomon Buchi says it was wrong to hold a cultural festival while reports of schoolchildren and teachers’ abduction in Oyo State were still fresh. Photos: Solomon Buchi.

Source: Instagram

Buchi criticises Yinka Ayefele over Ramadan song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Solomon Buchi criticised veteran musician Yinka Ayefele for featuring in a song, the Ramadan remix by Tolibian alongside Bhadboi OML.

According to Buchi, Yinka Ayefele, who many regard as a gospel singer, blurred religious lines and undermined Christian identity with his actions.

The influencer pointed out that Yoruba cultural harmony, where Christians, Muslims, and traditionalists coexist, arguing that it was not religious tolerance but religious confusion.

Source: Legit.ng