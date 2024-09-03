How to check my credit bureau status in Nigeria: A complete guide

While the reputation of credit bureaus in society is not without controversy, their role in compiling, maintaining, and producing information is key in helping a borrower make informed financial decisions, such as understanding how to check my credit bureau status in Nigeria.

Credit bureaus offer crucial services such as generating reports and scores, which are essential in evaluating an individual's financial standing. The credit report contains details of your personal information, borrowing and payment history, and credit rating. Therefore, this guide is essential for those still asking, "How I can check my credit bureau records in Nigeria"

How to check my credit bureau status in Nigeria?

The Central Bank of Nigeria has licensed three bureaus in Nigeria; the CRC Credit Bureau, CreditRegistry Nigeria, and the FirstCentral Credit Bureau. These financial institutions are mandated to offer Nigerians one free report per year.

Are you aware that your credit status is a snapshot of your overall financial reliability and ability to manage debt? Just as lenders find the information critical, you can use your report and score to make sound financial decisions regarding loans, payment cards, and other payment forms. Here is how you can find your credit bureau information online or with a USSD code on various platforms.

How do I check my credit bureau status through CreditRegistry?

Visit the CreditRegistry website and click the 'Order Credit Report' button to initiate the process. While on the site's homepage, click the 'Get FREE Instant Access' button. Fill in the required fields, which include your name, contact information, BVN (Bank Verification Number), Tax Identification Number, or RC Number. Confirm that all the fields are completed with the correct information, and then hit the 'Get My Free Report' button below to generate the report. You can choose to download or print your credit report for your records.

How do I check my credit bureau status through CRC Credit Bureau?

Visit the agency's homepage using a browser of your choice. Hit the "Get Your Free Report" and you will be redirected to a new page. Click the 'Add to cart' button. Go to the cart and sign in using your email address and password. If you do not have an account, create one to get your free report. Input required details such as your name, user type, email address, BVN (Bank Verification Number), and the phone number linked to the BVN.

How to check my credit score with a BVN?

This score or rating is a scaleable indicator of the risk associated with a prospective borrower or customer. Lenders use the rating for risk assessment purposes or simply to see the probability of a borrower repaying or defaulting on a loan.

The score can range between 100 and 999 on CreditRegistry or 300 to 850 on CRC Credit Bureau. It considers your biodata, prior arrears, paid and unpaid loans, and the amount owed.

How to check your credit score with a BVN online

Visit the website of a recognised credit bureau in Nigeria, such as CreditRegistry, CRC Credit Bureau, or FirstCentral. Create an account if you’re a new user, or log in if you already have an account. Look for the option to check your credit score, usually found in the main menu or dashboard. When prompted, enter your BVN. This will be used to retrieve your credit information. You may be asked to confirm your identity by providing other personal details, such as your phone number or date of birth. Some services may require a fee to access your credit score. Complete the payment process if necessary. Once payment is confirmed (if applicable), your credit score will be displayed on the screen.

Download or Save: Save a copy of your credit score report for future reference.

How to check your credit score with a BVN via USSD

For anyone using the MTN network, dial *565*8# to find out your score on the CRC Credit Bureau. This service is currently available for MTN subscribers only.

If you do not know your Bank Verification Number (BVN), use the *565*0# USSD code to obtain the unique identification number.

For more information on how to access your credit reports and other credit-related queries, contact the two agencies using the following contact information:

CreditRegistry

Physical address: Eko Atlantic City: 3c, Eko Pearl Towers A, Eko Atlantic City,

Lagos, Nigeria/Ikeja: 2nd Floor, Tisco Plaza, 6 Ashabif Cole Street, Alausa, Ikeja,

Lagos, Nigeria

Telephone: 234 (1) 454 8700, 0700

CRC Credit Bureau

Physical address : 26, McCarthy Street, Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos

: 26, McCarthy Street, Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos Telephone: +2348072090622

With this knowledge, all information about checking your financial standing, including "how to check my credit bureau status in Nigeria," has been made easy. Make the most of the ease, convenience, and efficiency of getting your financial information with the touch of a button.

