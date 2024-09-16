OPay is a Nigerian fintech company that offers financial services to the banked and unbanked. The mobile money operator is licenced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Some financial services include mobile money transfers, savings, and bill payments. Uncover the Opay bank sort code, all USSD codes, and how Opay works.

Opay allows you to withdraw cash from your Opay wallet at an ATM or agent location using the USSD code. Photo: @Nigeria.OPay on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Opay is a mobile money platform that has transformed customer services since 2018. The platform offers a myriad of financial services at users' fingertips. Some of the platform's advancements include the use of USSD codes. As a customer, you must learn how to use various Opay USSD codes in completing various transactions.

What is the Opay bank sort code?

OPay does not have a Sort Code, also called a Swift Code by some banks. It has no IBAN number, Routing Number, or BIC code. The mobile platform operates as a mobile money operator (MMO), and users can only transact within Nigeria. You cannot use the platform internationally or receive foreign currency in Nigeria.

However, customers can use third-party agents like MoneyGram and Worldremit to receive foreign currencies, which are then converted to naira and transferred to their Wallets.

All OPay USSD codes

The use of USSD codes has simplified access to Opay services. Below are the most important Opay codes for essential transactions.

What is the OPay bank code?

Opay bank code in Nigeria is *955#. The code is free, and customers can dial at no charge. The code allows customers to carry out various financial transactions, such as money transfers, withdrawals, bill payments, airtime, data purchases, withdrawals, and account creation.

Users can use the USSD code to transact using MTN, Airtel, Glo networks, and 9mobile. They can also use Opay to complete various transactions from their Android and iPhone devices.

Opay USSD code for OTP

Setting up an OTP (one-time password) is essential when using the platform to transact. This will offer security when transacting. To set up an OTP, dial *955*010# on your mobile device and follow the instructions.

Opay USSD code for checking account balance

How can I check my OPay account balance? The USSD code can be used to check the balance. Here are the simple steps to check your balance using the code.

Using your mobile phone, dial *955#. Select Check Balance from the menu. Enter your PIN. A text message with your current account balance will be sent to your phone.

Opay withdrawal USSD code

Opay USSD code lets you withdraw money from your bank account. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto

Source: UGC

The platform allows customers to withdraw cash from their platform's wallet at an agent location or ATM. Below are the steps to follow to withdraw money using the USSD code.

Dial *955# on your mobile phone. Choose the Withdraw option on the menu. Key in the agent or the POS number to withdraw the cash. Select the amount to withdraw. Enter your PIN to complete the transaction.

How to transfer money from OPay to a bank account?

Another use of the USSD code is transferring funds to other banks or Opay users within Nigeria. Here is a guide on how to transfer funds through the USSD code.

On your phone, dial *955#. Tap on Transfer from the options. Choose the type of Transfer you want to make. Select option 2 to transfer money to a bank within Nigeria and select the recipient's bank account. Enter the amount to be transferred. Enter your PIN to complete the transaction.

USSD code for savings

Customers keen on savings can do so using the USSD code. Here is how to go about it.

On your mobile device, Dial *955#. Click on Savings. Key in the amount to save. Enter your PIN when prompted to complete the transaction.

USSD code for airtime

You can use the mobile money platform to buy airtime for yourself or others. Below are the simple steps to purchase airtime using the platform.

Dial *955# on your phone. Select the Airtime. Select Buy for self or Buy for others. If you choose Buy for others, enter the recipient's phone number. Select the amount you want to purchase from the options. Enter your PIN to complete the transaction.

USSD code for data

The mobile money platform lets customers buy a data plan using the USSD code. Here is how to go about it.

Dial *955# on your phone. Choose the Data option. Select either Buy for yourself or Buy for others. If you choose Buy for others, key in the recipient's number. Choose the data bundle you want to buy. Enter your PIN to complete the transaction. You can also simply dial *955*4*Phone number# to buy data on your mobile phone.

USSD code for paying for electricity

Opay USSD code allows customers to purchase electricity bills from their phones. Photo: pexels.com, @onokosuki

Source: UGC

The code can be used to pay bills, including electricity bills. Here is how to pay your bill using the USSD code.

Dial *955# from your phone. Select Betting & Electricity. Choose the Pay Electricity Bill option. Key in your electricity company, account number, and meter serial. Key in the amount. Enter your PIN to finalise the transaction. You will receive your token as an SMS notification.

USSD code for recharging a betting account

The account can be used to recharge your betting account. Follow the steps below.

Dial *955# on your mobile. Select Betting from the menu. Choose your betting company from the list. Deposit the amount you want. Enter your PIN to complete the transaction.

USSD code to block a card

The platform issues cards to users for easy transactions. If you lose your Opay card, you can easily block it from your comfort zone using the Opay USSD code.

If you want to block your card, dial *955*132# on your phone. Once the card has been blocked, you will receive a confirmation.

Which bank controls OPay?

OPay mobile platform is backed by the SoftBank Vision Fund and Sequoia Capital China. It is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to operate in Nigeria. The platform has partnered with Verve International and enrolled its Verve debit card.

What is the full meaning of OPay?

The mobile money platform is known as Opay Digital Services Limited in full. It was previously known as Paycom Nigeria Limited.

Which country is the owner of OPay Bank?

The mobile platform is owned by a Chinese billionaire named Zhou Yahui through the Opera web browser. Opera owns a 9.5% stake in the company.

Can I receive dollars in my OPay account?

You cannot receive dollars directly into your OPay account. OPay only supports local currency transactions (Naira in Nigeria). Any foreign currency transactions must be converted to the local currency before processing.

Is OPay a wallet or a bank?

OPay is a wallet and digital and mobile bank. The financial service provider offers various services, including savings, payments, and loans. The mobile money platform is considered a digital and mobile bank in Nigeria.

Opay's mobile money platform has made financial transactions easier. It allows users to transact without visiting the bank or using the internet. Although there is no Opay bank sort code, customers can transfer, save, purchase, and pay bills through various Opay USSD codes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

