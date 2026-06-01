A Nigerian lady who is concluding her law studies at Babcock University shared her achievements as a final-year student

She shared how she got over five hours and gave details about what she did to merit such awards and recognitions

The young lady shared what the experience taught her, and many who came across her post celebrated her achievements

A young Nigerian lady, Fasisi Temiloluwa Damilola, celebrated her achievements as a final-year student of Babcock University.

The lady showed off her awards and shared what she did before such awards were given to her.

A Babcock University law student receives over 5 awards and shares her achievements. Photo: LinkedIn/ Fasusi Temiloluwa Damilola

Source: UGC

Babcock University law student shares achievements

On her LinkedIn page, Fasisi Temiloluwa Damilola said she served as an executive at the Babcock University Student Association.

Her LinkedIn post read:

"Looking back at my final semester at Babcock University, I am filled with gratitude.

"Juggling my responsibilities as a final year law student and serving as the Public Relations Officer for the Babcock University Students' Association was a demanding experience, but it taught me so much.

"To end this chapter, I received over five awards this semester. Seeing my efforts recognized in this way means a lot to me. I am especially thankful to receive:

"1. ﻿﻿﻿Student Leader of the Year (Iperu Campus) from BABCOCK UNIVERSITY STUDENTS' ENTREPRENEURSHIP CLUB (BUSEC)

"2. ﻿﻿﻿Most Influential Female Student from LAWSAN, Babcock University Chapter

"3. ﻿﻿﻿Executive of the Year from Babcock University Students' Association amongst others.

"Thank you to everyone who supported me throughout this journey. I am excited to take these lessons forward into my career."

A final-year law student at Babcock University shares her awards and achievements after holding a key position. Photo: LinkedIn/ Fasusi Temiloluwa Damilola

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Babcock University law student's achievements

Her story triggered reactions on LinkedIn, as many people congratulated the law graduate on her academic feat.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from the social media platform.

Esther Cookey said:

"Congratulations Fasusi Temiloluwa Damilola More wins and more impact."

Oluwadara Haruna said:

"Congratulations Fasusi Temiloluwa Damilola Well deserved!"

Chiamaka Iwuoha said:

"Congratulations 🎊. More wins."

Femi Kehinde said:

"I am proud of you Fasusi Temiloluwa Damilola. More wins."

Runsewe Ifeoluwa said:

"Congratulations Fasusi Temiloluwa Damilola 🎉 Truly deserving."

Another graduate of the University of Ibadan shared how he had planned on graduating with a second-class upper division, but ended up with a first-class

The young man said he fed on the mindset that UI was hard, which made him aim for a 2:1.

He stated that when he got a perfect CGPA in 100-level, he decided to put in more effort and worked towards graduating with a first class.

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan after trying to secure admission to study medicine and surgery.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

She also shared the study secrets that helped her in school and why she ended up writing UTME twice.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng