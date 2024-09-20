Titan Trust bank USSD code, how to register and all its uses

Titan Trust Bank was established in December 2018 and started operations in April 2019. It is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The financial institution provides its customers with various services, including using a USSD code. As a customer, you must know the Titan Trust Bank USSD code, how to register it, and all its uses.

Titan Trust Bank USSD code allows you to transact from anywhere. Photo: @TitanTrustBank on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Titan Trust Bank is one of the fastest-growing lenders in Nigeria. The financial institution has been at the forefront of incorporating technology into its operations. With the introduction of the USSD codes, users can access their accounts from anywhere without visiting the branch. Familiarising yourself with the Titan Trust Bank USSD code will ease your transactions.

Titan Trust Bank USSD code

The lender's USSD code is *922#. The code is accessible from all major Nigerian networks as long as the phone number or SIM card is linked to your Titan Trust Bank account. If your phone number is not liked to the account, you will be prompted to open a new account. If you're not their customer, you can use this method to open an account with them. The code has various uses, including the following.

Account opening

Money transfers

Purchasing airtime and data for self and others

Paying bills

Request a loan

Checking BVN

Funding a prepaid card

Generate an OTP

Request for an account statement

Balance check

Setting up the PIN

Money transfer (internally and externally)

Cash limit increase

Cardless cash withdrawal

Blocking debit card

How to activate the Titan Trust Bank USSD transfer code

Activating the code is straightforward. The transfer code requires you to verify your identity before any transactions. There are two ways to activate your Titan Trust Bank transfer code:

Prepaid card option

Titan Trust Bank USSD code can be registered through the prepaid card and account. Photo: pexels.com, @ketutsubiyanto (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This option works for those who already have a prepaid card. Here is the step-by-step process for activating the transfer code if you have a prepaid card.

Dial *922# using the phone number linked to your account. Choose Accept after the prompt on the applicable charges. You should see a list of USSD services in the pop-up. Choose any of the services but not account opening. You will be prompted by Titan Trust Bank to activate your account. Select verify your account using the prepaid card option. Enter your prepaid card number and follow the instructions to link your card.

Cardless/account number option

If you do not have a prepaid card, you do not need to get one. You can activate your Titan Trust Bank transfer code without it. Below is a quick guide on how to do it.

Dial *922# and select any available Titan Trust Bank USSD code. Accept the applicable charges and terms. The bank will prompt you to sign up to continue. Select Account with a PIN to activate your transfer code. Enter your 10-digit account number and proceed with the activation process. Enter your account PIN to verify your identity Complete the transfer code setup.

How do I check my Titan Trust Bank account balance?

Checking your account balance is simple. Below is a step by step process of how to do so.

You can check your account balance by dialling *922# Select Accept on the applicable charges. You should see a list of USSD services in the pop-up. Choose check balance. Enter your PIN. Your account balance should be displayed on the screen.

Titan Trust Bank customer care numbers

Phone numbers : 07000200200, 02012265100

: 07000200200, 02012265100 Email : Contactcentre@titantrustbank.com

: Contactcentre@titantrustbank.com Instagram : @titantrustbankng

: @titantrustbankng Facebook : @TitanTrustBank

: @TitanTrustBank X (Twitter):

What is Titan Trust Bank Internet banking?

Internet banking, or online banking, is a technology the financial institution employs to enable customers to transact from anywhere. It is easy, simple, secure, convenient, and fast to make transactions.

What is the USSD code for Titan Trust Bank mobile banking?

The USSD Code for Tatan Trust Bank mobile banking is *922#. You can access various products and services, such as bill payments, airtime purchases, and checking balances.

What type of bank is Titan Trust Bank?

Titan Trust Bank Limited is a commercial bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria. It was established in 2018 but began operations in 2019. The lender provides various financial services to businesses and individuals, including SME banking, loans, savings accounts, and Internet banking.

Who owns Titan Trust Bank?

Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, an investment firm focusing on emerging markets, owns the financial institution.

Titan Trust Bank is one of the fastest-growing lenders in Nigeria. The financial institution has revolutionised its banking services by incorporating technology. Using Titan Trust Bank USSD code *922#, customers can pay bills, buy airtime, and transfer money, among other things.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Legit.ng recently published an informative article about the Fidelity Bank transfer code. If you are a Fidelity Bank client, you have probably heard the lender has a USSD code for its services. Like other financial institutions, it has improved efficiency by embracing technology.

Fidelity Bank customers no longer have to visit the bank for transactions. All they need to do is register for the lender's transfer code, and they can do so from their mobile phones. Learn more about the Fidelity Bank transfer code and its uses.

Source: Legit.ng