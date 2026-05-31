President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State, alongside state government efforts

High-powered federal delegation vowed to secure the safe return of abducted pupils and teachers from Oyo communities

Tinubu emphasised commitment to safety as top security officials engage with local leaders and residents

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ogbomoso, Oyo State - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the recruitment of 1,000 forest guards in Oyo State in collaboration with the state government, following a high-powered Federal Government delegation.

A presidential delegation on Sunday, May 31, 2026, visited Esiele and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers.

FG delegation visits Ogbomoso, announces 1,000 Forest Guards to boost security. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: UGC

The delegation was led by the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, and included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; the Inspector-General of Police; Tunji Disu; the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; and the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare.

The FG delegation conveyed Tinubu's commitment to securing the safe return of the victims.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy. Bayo Onanuga. Disclosed this in a statement issued and made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, May 31, 2026.

Onanuga said President Tinubu directed a specialized security unit with advanced rescue capabilities to secure the release of the abducted pupils and teachers.

The delegation promised the community leaders and lawmakers to convey their request for the establishment of a military base in the area to President Tinubu for consideration and approval.

Gbajabiamila said Tinubu's decision to dispatch the nation's top security leadership reflected his determination to secure the victims' release.

He stated this while addressing residents in both English and the Yoruba language.

"Mr. President is deeply troubled by this incident. Whatever it takes, our children and teachers will be brought back home safely. He has issued all necessary directives and is providing every support required by our security agencies to achieve that objective.

"Your pain and anxiety are understood. By the grace of God, your children will return safely to your arms."

Husband of abducted Oyo school principal crying

Recall that Professor Wole Alamu broke down during Governor Seyi Makinde's visit following his wife's abduction by armed bandits.

Governor Makinde vowed to secure the safe release of victims and ensure justice for the affected families.

The community mourns as bandits kill one teacher and abduct staff and students from three local schools.

Abducted Oyo principal begs Tinubu, Makinde

Legit.ng earlier reported that the abducted Oyo school principal, Mrs Alamu, and one of the teachers appeared in very emotional videos from captivity, pleading with the government for urgent rescue.

The principal warned that a military rescue attempt on May 26 had worsened their situation and led to another captive being picked for execution.

Mrs Alamu revealed that the schoolchildren and teachers are currently suffering under the sun and rain as their captors grow impatient.

Source: Legit.ng