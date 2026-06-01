The African Development Bank says power outages cost Nigerian businesses about three per cent of their annual sales

More than 70 per cent of firms rely on generators because of the country's unreliable electricity supply

The bank urged the government to improve electricity and other public services to reduce business costs and boost economic growth

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigeria’s persistent electricity challenges are placing a heavy burden on businesses, with more than seven out of every 10 firms depending on generators to keep operations running, according to the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In its 2026 African Economic Outlook report, the bank revealed that frequent power outages are costing Nigerian businesses about three per cent of their annual sales.

Nigeria’s Power Crisis Costs Businesses Billions as 70% Depend on Generators – AfDB Report

Source: UGC

The report highlights how unreliable electricity supply continues to raise operating costs, reduce productivity, and discourage investment in Africa’s largest economy, The Sun reported.

The AfDB noted that 70.7 per cent of businesses in Nigeria either own or share generators due to the country’s unreliable power grid.

According to the report:

“Electricity outage losses amount to three per cent of annual sales in Nigeria, and because of this, generator reliance is widespread, with 70.7 per cent of firms in Nigeria owning or sharing generators.”

Businesses forced to pay for essential services

The report said Nigeria’s electricity problems are part of broader structural and governance issues that have shifted the responsibility for basic services from the government to citizens and businesses.

According to the bank, many households and firms across Africa now spend their own money on services such as electricity, water, security, and transportation infrastructure.

These additional expenses function like hidden taxes, reducing disposable income and increasing the cost of doing business.

The AfDB warned that when governments increase revenue collection without corresponding improvements in public services, it weakens public trust and undermines the effectiveness of the tax system.

Generator dependence fuels costs

For many Nigerian businesses, self-generated electricity has become a necessity rather than a choice. However, the reliance on generators comes with high costs, including fuel expenses, equipment maintenance, and lower competitiveness.

The AfDB said these pressures are also encouraging some businesses to operate outside the formal economy in an effort to reduce costs and avoid regulatory obligations. This trend, the bank noted, weakens tax compliance and reduces government revenue.

To address these challenges, the AfDB called for major improvements in public service delivery, particularly in the areas of electricity, healthcare, education, water supply, and sanitation.

The bank said better public services would reduce the need for households and businesses to provide these services themselves, helping to strengthen trust in government, improve voluntary tax compliance, expand the formal tax base, and support long-term economic growth.

Nigeria’s Power Crisis Costs Businesses Billions as 70% Depend on Generators – AfDB Report

Source: UGC

FG moves to boost power supply

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu inaugurated an 11-member committee for the creation of a Grid Asset Management Company.

The initiative aims to address stranded power and improve electricity transmission in Nigeria.

The federal government will own the company through the Ministry of Finance Incorporated.

Source: Legit.ng