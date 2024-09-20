All Premium Trust Bank USSD codes for transfer, account opening and others

Premium Trust Bank is a Nigerian commercial bank licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The bank offers financial services to both the banked and the unbanked. Some services include mobile money transfers, savings, and bill payments. Discover the Premium Trust Bank USSD codes for transfers, account opening, and other transactions.

Premium Trust Bank started operations in April 2022 with its first branch in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and has since launched seven more branches in Nigeria. The bank offers personal, corporate, private, and SME Banking.

What is the code for Premium Trust Bank?

Premium Trust Bank's USSD code is *858#. By dialling this code, you can easily access various banking services on your mobile phone, including checking your balance, transferring money, purchasing airtime, and other transactions without an internet connection.

Premium Trust Bank USSD code usage

Premium Trust Bank has allowed its customers to transfer funds from their accounts to other banks without using an ATM card or visiting the bank. They can use the USSD code on their mobile phone. Below is a step-by-step process for using the Premium Trust Bank USSD code.

To use the Premium Trust Bank USSD code, dial *858# and follow the on-screen prompts for the specific transaction you wish to perform.

List of Premium Trust Bank USSD codes

Premium Trust Bank offers several USSD codes, each tailored to different banking needs. After registering and activating the code, you can access various banking services. Below is a table of useful Premium Trust Bank codes to master.

Function Code Account opening *858* Transfer to Premium Trust Bank *858* 1*amount* account number# Transfer to other banks *858* 2*amount* account number# Purchase airtime for self *858*amount# Purchase airtime for others *858*amount*phone no# Check BVN (Bank Verification Number) *565*0#

Requirements for activating Premium Trust Bank USSD code

To enjoy the convenience of Premium Trust Bank's USSD service, customers must meet the following requirements:

Premium Trust Bank account: Customers must have an account with Premium Trust Bank.

Debit card: An active debit card linked to the account is required to facilitate secure transactions.

Mobile phone: A basic feature phone or a smartphone can be used.

Phone number linked to your bank account: The phone number must be linked to your Premium Trust Bank account.

How to register or activate the Premium Trust Bank USSD code

To use the Premium Trust USSD code, you will first need to activate or register. Here is a straightforward step-by-step guide for registration:

Dial *858# and select "Account Opening." Enter your BVN (make sure the phone number is linked to it). Confirm your personal information (first name, middle name, last name). Decide whether to proceed or cancel. Input your date of birth (DD/MM/YY). Optionally, provide a referral staff ID or skip this step. Choose a 7-digit account number or opt for auto-generation. Create a 4-digit USSD transaction PIN.

Once your registration is complete, a Tier 1 account will be created for you, and you will receive an SMS containing your account information.

How do I make a USSD payment?

Making a USSD payment involves using a short code on your mobile phone to transfer money, pay bills, or buy airtime without an internet connection. Here is how you can typically make a USSD payment:

Dial the USSD code. Select the payment option. Provide required details, such as the recipient's account number and bank name for transfers. Enter the amount you wish to transfer or pay. Confirm the transaction details. Input your secure PIN. Receive a confirmation message indicating the transaction's success.

Premium Trust Bank customer care

For any enquiries, you can contact financial institution using the contacts below:

Email: contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com

contactpremium@premiumtrustbank.com Phone : +234 700 773 6486

: +234 700 773 6486 Address : Plot 1612 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Lagos, Lagos 101233, Lagos, Nigeria

: Plot 1612 Adeola Hopewell St, Victoria Lagos, Lagos 101233, Lagos, Nigeria Instagram : @premiumtrustbank

: @premiumtrustbank X (Twitter) : @thepremiumtrust

: @thepremiumtrust Facebook: @PremiumTrustBank

Benefits of using USSD banking

USSD banking comes with numerous advantages:

Convenience: Perform various transactions like transfers and airtime purchases from anywhere without visiting a bank.

Perform various transactions like transfers and airtime purchases from anywhere without visiting a bank. Speed : Transactions are processed instantly, providing quick and efficient banking​.

: Transactions are processed instantly, providing quick and efficient banking​. No internet required : The service works on basic mobile networks, making it accessible even without an internet connection.

: The service works on basic mobile networks, making it accessible even without an internet connection. Available 24/7: Access banking services anytime, even during weekends or public holidays.

Access banking services anytime, even during weekends or public holidays. Secure transactions : A unique four-digit PIN protects your transactions from unauthorised access​.

: A unique four-digit PIN protects your transactions from unauthorised access​. Low-cost banking: Minimal service charges make it an affordable banking solution compared to branch visits.

Who is the owner of Premium Trust Bank?

PremiumTrust Bank was founded by Nigerian banker Emmanuel Emefienim, who is also the current CEO. He was also Sterling Bank’s Executive Director of Institutional Banking from 2018 until March 2022.

Premium Trust Bank USSD codes are quick dial codes allowing customers to perform banking transactions easily using mobile phones. These codes enable services like balance inquiries, airtime purchases, and fund transfers without needing internet access. They work on all mobile phones, regardless of operating system.

