Tobi Amusan secured her first Diamond League victory of the 2026 season in Rabat

The Nigerian star matched her season's best of 12.28 seconds and broke her own meeting record

Amusan closed the gap on world leader Masai Russell in the Diamond League standings

Nigeria's sprint hurdles queen Tobi Amusan delivered a statement performance in Morocco on Sunday, storming to victory at the Rabat Diamond League and setting a new meeting record in the process.

The world record holder crossed the line in 12.28 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles, matching her season's best and lowering the previous Rabat meeting record of 12.28 seconds she established last year.

Tobi Amusan Sets New Record in Rabat Diamond League Win. Photo by Issam Zerrok

Source: Getty Images

According to World Athletics, the victory marked Amusan's first Diamond League triumph of the 2026 season after opening her campaign with two runner-up finishes behind in-form American rival Masai Russell.

While the race did not count towards qualification for the Diamond League Finals because it was held as a non-scoring event, the performance nevertheless provided another major confidence boost for the Nigerian as she continues her build-up towards the biggest competitions later in the year.

Amusan returns to winning ways

The four-time African champion arrived in Rabat determined to end Russell's recent dominance and remind the athletics world why she remains one of the most feared hurdlers on the circuit.

Having clocked 12.41 seconds in her Diamond League season opener before improving dramatically to 12.28 seconds in Xiamen, Amusan carried that momentum into Morocco.

The Nigerian exploded out of the blocks and maintained her rhythm throughout the race, crossing the finish line comfortably ahead of a quality field.

World indoor 60m hurdles record holder Devynne Charlton finished second in 12.40 seconds, while Dutch star Nadine Visser claimed third place in 12.47 seconds.

The victory represented another encouraging step forward for the 29-year-old, who appears to be peaking at the right time as the international season gathers momentum.

After watching Russell dominate the opening Diamond League meetings, Amusan finally returned to the top of the podium and sent a strong message to her rivals.

Record-breaking performance

Amusan's winning time carried extra significance beyond the victory itself.

The Nigerian improved her own Rabat meeting mark and once again demonstrated the remarkable consistency that has made her one of the greatest hurdlers in the history of the sport.

Although the race was not part of the official Diamond League points programme for the event, the performance reinforced her status as one of the leading contenders for major honours this season.

Her 12.28-second run remains among the fastest times recorded globally this year and shows the progress she has made since opening her campaign in China.

The former world champion, who placed second at the global event in Tokyo last year, has steadily lowered her times with each outing and appears to be building towards peak condition ahead of the latter stages of the season.

Silver medallist Tobi Amusan poses with her medal at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Photo by PHILIP FONG

Source: Getty Images

Diamond League battle intensifies

Despite her victory in Rabat, the overall Diamond League standings remain highly competitive.

Per the official Diamond League standings, Russell currently leads the women's 100m hurdles rankings with 16 points following her impressive start to the season.

Amusan and Charlton are tied on 13 points each, while Megan Simmonds and Ditaji Kambundji complete the top five.

The standings suggest the race for the Diamond League title is far from over.

Masai Russell, Tobi Amusan and others in action at the opening meeting of the 2026 Diamond League circuit in China. Photo by Artur Widak

Source: Getty Images

However, Amusan's quest to reclaim the crown will rest a little after she was not listed on the start list for the upcoming Golden Gala Pietro Mennea in Rome on Thursday.

The Nigerian, as well as Russell, are expected to miss the meeting, so there will be no opportunity to potentially extend the lead in Italy.

The Rome event will feature several elite hurdlers, including Jamaica's Danielle Williams, American Kendra Harrison, France's Cyrena Samba-Mayela, Poland's Pia Skrzyszowska and Visser.

World record under fresh threat

One of the major storylines surrounding the women's hurdles event this season remains the pursuit of Amusan's world record.

The Nigerian stunned the athletics world at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene when she ran 12.12 seconds in the semi-finals, breaking Kendra Harrison's previous world record of 12.20.

She later clocked an astonishing 12.06 seconds in the final, although the mark was not ratified because of excessive wind assistance.

That record now appears under increasing pressure from Russell.

The American recently produced a stunning 12.14-second performance, missing Amusan's world mark by just 0.02 seconds.

Following that race, Russell openly declared her intention to become the fastest woman in history.

"I'm ecstatic and all the hard work is truly showing," Russell said as quoted by the Olympics.

"I've been saying all year that I'm going to break the world record. I don't know when it's going to come, but I keep getting closer and closer."

The American added that consistency and self-belief have been central to her impressive form.

While Russell's comments have generated significant attention, Amusan's latest performance in Rabat serves as a reminder that the Nigerian remains a major force in the discipline and is not prepared to surrender her place at the top without a fight.

Anthem Controversy at African Championships

Legit.ng previously reported that an awkward moment unfolded during the medal ceremony at the 2026 African Athletics Championships in Accra after organisers mistakenly played Nigeria's old national anthem during Amusan's presentation.

The confusion came shortly after the Nigerian hurdler had won another continental title, with World Athletics president Sebastian Coe among the dignitaries present at the ceremony. Fellow Nigerian athlete Adaobi Tabugbo also reached the podium after winning bronze, helping Team Nigeria enjoy a memorable outing in Ghana.

Source: Legit.ng