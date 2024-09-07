15 recession-proof jobs and how to get started in the industry

In your job search, you will find different jobs, but in such uncertain economic times, finding a secure and stable job is a priority. Therefore, before accepting any job offer that comes your way, you should know whether they are recession-proof or not. Recession-proof jobs are highly stable and are not adversely affected during economic downturns since they are essential and people cannot do without them. Therefore, securing such jobs means that you are not likely to be laid off.

Recession-proof jobs are highly stable and are not adversely affected during economic downturns. Photo: Marekuliasz (modified by author)

During a recession, many companies seek ways of staying afloat by minimising costs as much as possible. One cost-minimisation strategy they are likely to explore is reducing their workforce. When that happens, you are likely to lose your job and to avoid it, you should opt for recession-proof jobs. These jobs guarantee peace of mind as you are not likely to lose employment since the services or products offered are essential and in high demand.

What are recession-proof jobs?

Recession-proof jobs fulfil essential needs in high demand and are not affected by the state of the economy. Whether the economy is booming or not, recession-proof jobs will continue.

Best recession-proof professions

Which is the best job to have during a recession? During economic decline, people lose jobs in sectors that do not offer essential needs. To avoid such mishaps, you should strive to work in recession-proof occupations. Below are recession-proof jobs.

1. Health care

Health care is an essential and indispensable service since people will always need it regardless of the state of the economy. Photo: SDI Productions

Health care is an essential and indispensable service since people will always need it regardless of the state of the economy. Therefore, healthcare professionals such as doctors, nurses, physicians, and medical technicians will always be required whether the economy is good or bad.

To get started in the healthcare industry, you should pursue education in your area of interest, such as nursing or medicine. You can opt for a degree, diploma, or certificate course and then seek certification by passing relevant licensing exams. Gain experience through internships, residencies, and volunteer work.

2. Public safety and law enforcement

Public safety jobs include police officers, firefighters, and paramedics. Photo: Dcdebs

No matter the state of the economy, public safety is a priority. Although public safety is usually seen as a government responsibility, the private sector has offered services. The need for professionals such as police officers, firefighters, and paramedics does not reduce during tough economic times.

To qualify for a job in the public safety industry, you should complete education and training in your chosen field. You also need to pass the required exams before starting on-the-job training.

3. Education jobs

Professions within the education sector are likely to remain unaffected during economic decline. Photo: Zave Smith

The demand for education remains high regardless of the economic situation. Professions within the education sector are likely to remain unaffected during economic decline, making it one of the recession-proof industries. Therefore, you will not likely be affected if you are a teacher or lecturer.

To become a teacher, complete an education course and obtain relevant qualifications such as a diploma or degree. Gain some teaching experience through student teaching and substitute teaching roles.

4. Legal practitioners

Issues regarding various aspects of the law, such as family matters, business disputes, criminal cases, and personal injuries, will always arise and require legal services. Photo: Tanya Constantine

The demand for legal services remains consistent in any economy. Issues regarding various aspects of the law, such as family matters, business disputes, criminal cases, and personal injuries, will always arise and require legal services. Therefore, legal practitioners, such as lawyers, solicitors, and judges, will always have jobs.

To become a legal practitioner, earn a degree in a preferred area of specialisation, then complete law school studies and pass bar examinations. Obtain a practising license and start gaining experience.

5. Financial analysts and accountants

Financial services are crucial during economic downturns. Photo: Courtneyk

Money matters are important during a recession. Businesses seek financial experts, such as financial analysts, accountants, and auditors, to manage their funds appropriately and survive the harsh economic times. Therefore, financial services are crucial during economic downturns.

To get started in this field, you must complete a course in finance, economics, or a related field and obtain certifications such as Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) or Certified Financial Planner (CFP). Get an entry-level job or gain experience through internships.

6. Specialised care jobs

Specialised services are indispensable as they cater to vulnerable people. Photo: Ijuba Photo

Even in dire economic times, specialised care services remain in high demand. The services are indispensable as they cater to vulnerable people such as the old, people with chronic illnesses, and mental health issues. Professionals involved in these jobs include therapists, specialised nurses, mental health experts, and home health aides.

A diploma or degree qualification is a requirement for specialised care jobs. Depending on your specialisation area, you may require certification and a license to start practising.

7. Utility workers

Utility workers provide essential services, including water, electricity, communication, sewage services, and gas. Photo: Simonkr

People cannot do without certain utilities, so their demands will remain consistent regardless of the economic situation. Utility workers provide essential services, including water, electricity, communication, sewage services, and gas.

You can begin a career as a utility worker by completing a vocational study or technical program in a preferred field. A certification from a relevant body and a few years of experience may be required.

8. Grocery store workers

Food is an indispensable need, and people will need it daily, making grocery store jobs considerably stable. Photo: Marco VDM

No matter the state of the economy, the demand for groceries will remain consistent. Food is an indispensable need, and people will need it daily, making grocery store jobs considerably stable. Grocery store workers like managers, cashiers, and stockers will likely retain their jobs in tough economic times.

To land a job at a grocery store, apply for entry-level positions such as cashier or stocker. Gain work experience and seek to be promoted to senior positions, such as manager.

9. Funeral service providers

Funeral industry jobs will always be available, such as morticians, crematorium technicians, funeral attendants, and cemetery caretakers. Photo: Brazzo

People die, so the need for essential funeral services remains consistent in good and bad economic times. Funeral industry jobs will always be available, such as funeral managers, embalmers, morticians, crematorium technicians, funeral attendants, and cemetery caretakers.

Landing a job in this industry is relatively easy, depending on your chosen area. Jobs such as cemetery caretakers may not require education qualifications. For some jobs, such as morticians, you must complete a course in mortuary science and get a government license and certification.

10. Public transportation workers

Public transport workers such as drivers, train operators, and maintenance staff are considered recession-proof. Photo: Kali9

Transportation is an essential service for most people, especially those who do not own private vehicles. Public transport helps move people and essential commodities. Public transport workers such as drivers, train operators, and maintenance staff are considered recession-proof.

To get started in this crucial industry, you require training in your specific area of interest, such as driving. After completing the training, obtain a license from a recognised authority before entering the job market.

11. IT and cybersecurity professionals

Businesses embrace the latest technologies, and thus, IT and cybersecurity professionals are always in demand. Photo: Jacob Wackerhausen

Information technology and cybersecurity are essential in many businesses today. All businesses should embrace technology in their operations to increase their efficiency, especially during a recession. Consequently, jobs such as IT experts, data analysts, and cybersecurity specialists are in high demand.

Obtaining a degree in a relevant field, such as computer science or information technology, can help you start your career.

12. Tradesmen

Essential tradesmen jobs include electrician, plumber, CNC machinist, HVAC technician, welder, and carpenter. Photo: Ariel Skelley

Tradesmen offer crucial services in various sectors that enable business operations. For instance, machines need regular repairs and maintenance; only skilled tradesmen can do this. Therefore, jobs such as electrician, plumber, CNC machinist, HVAC technician, welder, carpenter, painter, and steelworker are recession-proof.

Completing vocational training or a technical program puts you in the best place for employment in the industry. You may also need a certification and some experience to kickstart your career.

13. Veterinary services

Veterinary services are in demand regardless of the economic situation. Photo: People Images

Like humans, animals get unwell, and they require medical attention. Veterinary services are, therefore, in demand regardless of the economic situation. Veterinary jobs, such as animal health officers, are recession-proof because animals require medical attention all year round.

To become a veterinary or animal health officer, you must complete a relevant course, such as animal health. You will also require certification and license from a professional body before commencing the work.

14. Renewable agriculture and farming

Jobs in the agricultural industry include agronomists, agricultural economists, agribusiness managers, and farmers. Photo: Thomas Barwick

Agriculture and farming are important sectors that must operate even if the economy is in recession. Renewable agriculture sustains food production; therefore, industry professions are considered recession-proof. Jobs in this sector include agronomists, agricultural economists, agribusiness managers, and farmers.

15. Personal care services

The need to look neat and feel good puts personal care services in high demand. Photo: Wilpunt

People need to look neat and feel good all the time. Therefore, personal care services are recession-proof occupations because people will require them even in tough economic times. Jobs in this sector include fitness trainers, cosmetologists, skin care specialists, manicurists, and personal care aides.

You can start providing personal care services by training to learn your preferred skills. Sometimes, you may require certification and a license to begin working in the industry.

What sectors are hit hardest by a recession?

During an economic downturn, some sectors are adversely affected more than others because of various factors, including reduced consumer spending and decreased business investments. The worst jobs during a recession include working in sectors such as real estate, the automotive industry, the hospitality and tourism industry, and the manufacturing industry.

What's the best job to have during a recession?

The best job during a recession is one that offers essential services and goods and is not likely to be negatively affected by economic constraints. Recession-proof jobs include legal, health care, education, farming, and financial services.

What is the most future-proof job?

As technology advances and job market dynamics change, future-proof jobs will likely be in demand. Such jobs include cybersecurity, data science, health care, marketing, and communication.

What sells the most in a recession?

As everyone tries to adjust due to tough economic times, only essential goods and services are in high demand. In a recession, essential commodities like food, medical supplies, and education will likely sell the most.

Job stability is one of the top priorities for many people, but sometimes, it is not the case in tough economic times. Although no job is immune to economic downturns, recession-proof jobs offer more stability than others. You can land a job in one of the recession-proof industries by selecting a preferred profession and undergoing the required training and certification.

