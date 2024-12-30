he United Kingdom has announced an increase in the salary requirement for the Skilled Worker visa route

The new changes mean that Nigerians looking to relocate to the UK for work will have to secure high-paying jobs

The UK government has provided an explanation for the decision as more Nigerians express interest in relocating

The United Kingdom is preparing to implement the new salary requirements for workers who want to enter the country starting January 1, 2025.

The government said that salary adjustments are aimed at prioritising highly skilled and well-compensated professionals.

New salary requirements for UK visa

In a statement, the UK government said starting January 1, 2025, the minimum salary requirement for most Skilled Worker visa applicants will rise from £26,200 to £38,700, representing a 48% increase.

For applicants with a relevant PhD, the threshold will climb from £23,800 to £34,830, while those with a STEM PhD will face a new minimum of £30,960, up from £20,960.

Meanwhile, the salary requirement for jobs on the shortage occupation list and for new workforce entrants will also rise to £30,960.

These changes, which include salary increases as high as 82% for certain categories, aim to align immigration with median salary levels and ensure only the most qualified individuals can access the UK’s Skilled Worker visa programme.

A government spokesperson quoted said:

“The raised thresholds reflect our commitment to attracting the best talent while safeguarding opportunities for domestic workers,”

Expected impact to the changes

The new salary review is set to affect a wide range of sectors, including technology, healthcare, and engineering, Punch reports.

This will make it more challenging for workers to secure a skilled worker visa without a high-paying job offer.

For employers, the increased salary requirements will result in higher costs when sponsoring foreign workers.

Companies may need to adjust their budgets to meet the new rules but are likely to benefit from a more qualified workforce.

The removal of a 20% discount previously applied to shortage occupation roles further tightens eligibility, Vanguard reports.

Winners for the new UK visa requirements

International observers, including the DAAD Scholarship, have noted that while these changes pose challenges for prospective workers, they also present opportunities for those in high-demand professions.

Workers in fields such as software development, engineering, and healthcare must now secure job offers that meet the new salary benchmarks to qualify for a visa.

