The new year comes with excitement, expectations, and opportunities to leave behind old habits to ensure we progress as a people

To achieve societal and individual goals, some negative behaviours like gatekeeping people's weight must be discarded

Things like body shaming, especially on social media, have caused a lot of negative energy and setbacks and will linger until we keep them in check

We've entered 2025 with so much excitement, expectations, and plans. However, to achieve the desired individual and collective goals as a society, there is a list of things we must leave behind and allow to be washed away by 2024.

You're already wondering if we're talking about you changing your wardrobe, your wig or bag collection, or even your bad character (even though that needs to be checked); you’ll find out soon enough. As we've said, these things must be tossed in the trash can as we find our footing in the new year.

In that vein, Legit.ng looks at five things that should be left behind in 2024.

1. Voting for candidates by tribe

One of the essential qualities of a country's citizens is objectiveness - the ability to judge situations clearly from a neutral perspective, uninfluenced by emotions or prejudice.

By adopting this mindset, we can break free from the shackles of tribalism and focus on electing leaders who can drive progress come 2027 and beyond.

2. Body shaming people on social media

It's astonishing that some people still feel compelled to criticise others' physical appearances. Newsflash: nobody is perfect, and that's what makes us unique!

Body shaming is not only hurtful but also damaging. It's essential to recognise that everyone has the right to their own body, and it's not yours to judge. If you can't appreciate someone's appearance, keep your thoughts to yourself.

A Nigerina celebrity and actress, Monalisa, went online to slam a troll who body-shamed her. Mofe Duncan has also previously complained about being body-shamed online due to his stature.

Your words have power and body shaming can lead to low self-esteem, anxiety, and depression. Instead of spreading negativity, promote love, acceptance, and body positivity.

Let's make 2025 all about body positivity.

3. Ditch imposter syndrome in 2024

Do you often doubt your self-worth despite your accomplishments? You might be struggling with imposter syndrome. This mindset holds you back, making you feel like a nervous wreck in situations where you'd usually thrive.

It's time to break free! Recognising your worth is the first step to overcoming imposter syndrome.

Stop downplaying your strengths and expertise. Stop self-sabotaging and undermining your abilities. Embrace your awesomeness – you're worthy of love, beautiful, smart, and confident.

4. Artistes coming late to their shows

People work tirelessly for their money. You announce a show, and your fans pay for your overpriced tickets in the name of love and support. And you end up showing up late? The audacity of you to think it’s a flex to have thousands of people stand for hours in anticipation of your appearance.

Rema shocked his fans when he announced he was going to start his show at exactly 10pm and end it at 12am, which was exactly what he did. That's an artist who respects his time and that of his fans.

A rushed performance followed by bad sound engineering leaves a sour taste in your fans' mouths. This messy attitude should be dropped like the bad habit it is and should have no place in 2025.

5. Wearing Fake designers and tagging it original

Wearing fake designer items isn't the issue, but it comes with dishonesty. When you post on social media, don't tag original brands if you're wearing a fake. It's unnecessary and misleading.

If you can't afford designer brands, that's perfectly fine. Own your personal style within your means. Pretending to wear luxury brands can make you appear insecure or dishonest.

Let's leave this habit behind in 2024. Authenticity is always more attractive than pretending to be something you're not.

Tonto Dikeh lectures about women's bodies

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has criticised individuals who engage in body-shaming, mainly targeting women.

She noted that every woman, including the person being shamed, has undergone or will undergo physical changes.

The mother of one pointed out the sacrifices that result in the physical transformation women experience.

