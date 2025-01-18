A PDP chieftain and former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has listed about nine courses being offered at Nigerian universities that are not relevant in 2025 and beyond

According to Omokri, those courses are no longer relevant because they are not skills but mere academic information that AI can replace

Omokri cited the case of the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, who announced an opening recently and did not ask for certificates but skills

Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has listed some courses offered in Nigerian higher institutions that are no longer relevant, particularly in the year 2025 and beyond.

Omokri, a former presidential aide, posited that these courses are not relevant because employers would not employ graduates from such fields. According to him, employers would have nothing to do with such courses, and they provide no skills.

Elon Musk's job requires skills, not certificates

The PDP chieftain cited the recent opening at Elon Musk's company, saying that the richest man in the world did not ask for candidates' certificates but skills. He stressed that the billionaire just wants a coder; he did not care if you have been to school or not.

In a tweet on Saturday, January 18, the former presidential aide urged Nigerians to learn one relevant skill or the other, adding that it is the way to go. His tweet reads in part:

"If you know something but cannot do anything with what you know, you are functionally illiterate in this day and age. Learn a skill that you can do with your hands."

List of skills to acquire in 2025

According to Omokri, some of the relevant skills in 2025 and beyond are blockchain, coding, building, marketing, real estate, nursing, tailoring, gardening and appraising.

He stressed that these skills are self-development skills that can be used by individuals or as a job. He emphasised that getting the skills would save one from unemployment struggle.

List of courses not to study in 2025

Omokri then went further to list courses in Nigerian universities that would not be relevant in 2025 and beyond. According to Omokri, the courses are political science, philosophy, library science, international relations, anthropology, sociology, linguistics, public administration, and religious study.

The former presidential aides maintained that those courses are not skills but mere academic information that can be easily replaced with the growing development of artificial intelligence.

He said:

"They are just academic information with reducing relevance to the world of 2025 and beyond, where AI is improving. Every academic knowledge that does not lead to automatic skill is a relic and belongs in a museum."

See his tweet here:

