David Game College in London is set to open the UK's first AI-taught classroom, offering a bespoke learning experience for 20 GCSE students

The innovative approach uses AI platforms and virtual reality to tailor lesson plans to each student's needs

While the initiative promises precision and continuous evaluation, it has sparked debate over the future of education

In a groundbreaking move, David Game College, a private school in London, is set to open the UK's first classroom taught entirely by artificial intelligence (AI) instead of human teachers.

This innovative approach aims to provide precise, quality learning experiences for students, though it has sparked debate about the future of education.

School with only AI robot tutors. Photo source: Peter John via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The new "teacherless" GCSE class will commence in September, accommodating 20 students who will learn through a combination of AI platforms on their computers and virtual reality headsets.

These platforms are designed to identify each student's strengths and weaknesses, adapting lesson plans accordingly, Sky News reported. Strong topics are scheduled for revision at the end of the term, while weaker areas are addressed immediately, ensuring a personalized learning journey for each student.

Fallible humans

"There are many excellent teachers out there but we're all fallible," said John Dalton, the school's co-principal. "I think it's very difficult to achieve [AI's] level of precision and accuracy, and also that continuous evaluation. Ultimately, if you really want to know exactly why a child is not learning, I think the AI systems can pinpoint that more effectively."

The cost for this cutting-edge education is approximately £27,000 per year. Joseph, a GCSE student at David Game College who has been testing the system, shared his perspective: "A teacher doesn't really know your flaws because he has so many students. So he doesn't know your flaws while the AI will figure out what your flaws are and help you improve."

Despite the absence of traditional teachers, students will not be left to navigate their education alone. Three "learning coaches" will be present to monitor behavior and provide support, particularly in subjects where AI currently struggles, such as art and sex education. Alexander Vansittart, a former Latin teacher who taught SEN students, has joined the college as a learning coach. "I got really excited about what this could do for young people, how it could help them change their lives. That's why I applied for the job; because I believe this will change lives," he said.

Growing concerns

However, the concept of AI-driven education has its critics. Chris McGovern, a retired head teacher and former advisor to the policy unit at 10 Downing Street, now runs the Campaign for Real Education. He acknowledges the role of AI in classrooms but warns that this approach may go too far, potentially leading to a "soulless, bleak future."

As David Game College prepares to launch this pioneering initiative, the debate over the role of AI in education continues, highlighting the balance between technological advancement and the human touch in teaching.

