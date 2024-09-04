Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has highlighted Nigeria's low tax collection rates, stressing the impact on funding critical sectors like health and education

Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has raised concerns over Nigeria's low tax collection rates, emphasising the challenges this poses to financing critical sectors such as health and education.

Bill Gates addressed the issue of Nigeria's low tax collection rates during Nutrivision 2024 in Abuja, a Pan-African youth dialogue on nutrition.

Bill Gates says Nigeria’s tax collection rate too low, offers solution. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He emphasized the need for Nigeria to increase government funding over time, pointing out that current tax collection is insufficient.

“Over time, there are plans for Nigeria to fund the government more than it does today. The actual tax collection in Nigeria is actually pretty low."

Gates highlighted this in response to a query about financing large-scale public health initiatives.

Gates stressed the importance of building citizens' confidence in the government's ability to manage funds effectively.

"If citizens want the education and the health things, as they develop the confidence that these programmes can be very well run, and our foundation is involved with a lot of the exemplars that are showing the way in terms of making sure the money is spent really well." he said.

Bill Gates emphasized the importance of a well-organized primary healthcare system with strategically located and sufficiently staffed centers.

He pointed out that building trust in health programs can enhance fiscal flexibility, enabling Nigeria to focus more on primary healthcare funding. Gates also noted that effective management of health funds is crucial for gaining public confidence.

