How to get views on TikTok: tips to help improve your engagement

TikTok is one of the most famous and viral short-video-making platforms, with many active users worldwide. Most people use this platform not only for entertainment but also for marketing purposes. As it continues to grow in popularity, many users are looking for ways on how to get views on TikTok and get their videos to stand out from the competition. Here are some tips to help you create an original, entertaining, and engaging content.

Social media platforms have disparate ways to count post engagement, views and track overall post insights. A view on TikTok is counted as soon as the video starts playing in someone's feed. This also applies to the scenario where the video auto-plays, loops, or a user rewatches it. Every watch counts as a new unique view. However, TikTok doesn’t count you watching your videos in views.

How do you get views on TikTok?

Considering that thousands of videos are posted on TikTok each day, you can’t win on the platform just by posting. You need to try various tactics and strategies that will bring more views to your videos once you post them. Below are some tips to help improve your engagement and quickly increase your TikTok views.

Add hashtags to your videos

Using trending hashtags is one of the easiest ways of how to boost TikTok views. Hashtags help tell the algorithm what your content is about so that more people in your target audience can discover your videos. They also help users discover your content via search.

When you use hashtags, use relevant and popular ones that are specifically or closely related to your content. Using the right hashtags can increase the visibility of your videos and get more eyes on them.

Keep it short and sweet

Your videos will have a good chance of being watched and rewatched if they’re short and sweet. TikTok users have short attention spans and they want to see quick and engaging content that they can easily consume. Keep your videos short, a maximum of 15 seconds. The longer the video is, the more likely it is for your audience to get distracted.

Make use of video captions

If you're interested in how to gain views on TikTok, another great way to increase engagement is to include captions in your videos. Not only are they great for accessibility reasons, but they can also help reel in people who consume content with no sound on. Captions serve as an excellent spot to get the conversation going with your audience in the comments section. They also help add an extra layer of interest to your videos and give your viewers a call to action.

Make use of trending effects

Using effects is a great way to spice up your content and make your content more discoverable and get more views. They also make your videos more visually appealing, making people more likely to watch them. By using effects that are currently trending, your videos will be pushed further than usual by the TikTok algorithm, and you may even get featured on the For You page for some viewers.

Post high-quality videos

Sharing high-quality content will make it easy on the eye for users and more likely that they’ll watch and share your clips. Your videos must be properly framed, have good lighting and have the best quality sound possible to keep users engaged.

Collaborate with other TikTok influencers

Teaming up with other social media influencers is a great way of how to get noticed on TikTok. By working with other TikTok influencers with a similar audience to yours, you can tap into their community and potentially garner many new followers and views.

Use the duet feature

TikTok’s duet feature is a great and unique way to capitalize on an already popular video to build your own views. The feature allows you to share a split-screen with another creator. You can add commentary, react to their video, sing along or even have a funny dialogue to get more views on TikTok.

Participate in TikTok challenges

Challenges are a cornerstone of TikTok and represent some of the platform’s most popular videos. From the dance-offs to make-up hacks and beyond, TikTok creators aren’t shy about answering the call to create content. Participating in popular trending challenges can quickly help you gain more views and followers.

Share your TikTok content on other social platforms

If you have a large following on other social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter or Facebook, you can bring in users from those platforms to watch your TikTok content by promoting your TikTok videos on the platforms. Reposting your TikTok content on other social media pages may entice more followers to view your TikTok videos.

Upload videos regularly

Posting regularly on any social media platform is necessary if you want to grow your audience. Posting more often will increase your chances of getting more views as your videos are more likely to be seen. The more content you post, the more likely you are to get exposure.

Use the For You page

The For You page is the platform's main page, showcasing new creators and videos that are attuned to your tastes based on what you have already viewed.

The advantage of the For You page is that anyone’s content can be featured. Even if you have 0 followers and it's your first video, if it performs well, TikTok will continue to push your content out to more people it thinks will like it. To get more views, you should focus on making videos that any small audience of people would find funny, interesting, and worth their attention.

Find the right time to post

To improve your engagement rate and followers count, you need to create a viral content marketing strategy by optimizing your posting time. Once you figure out who your audience is, you can start learning when the best time to post for them is. If you post content on TikTok at the perfect time, more people will see that content, which can help it rise to the top.

Engage with users in your niche

By regularly engaging with other users in your niche, you will gradually build a support network for your brand. This can lead to more likes, comments, and shares for your TikTok videos, which is the best way to boost your profile with the algorithm and secure more content views.

Make a playlist

The creator playlist feature on TikTok allows creators to categorize their public videos and help viewers watch relevant videos in a series. This feature makes it easy for viewers to consume videos similar to the content they have already enjoyed.

Grab your viewer’s attention

Getting more views on TikTok videos is about grabbing your viewer’s attention. Whether it’s through creative visuals, catchy music, or humorous content, you need to stand out from the rest to get those views.

Just tell a story, and make it as entertaining as you can or utilize subtitles that create anticipation for a dramatic surprise in the first few seconds of your video. That's the key to get more views on TikTok.

Create valuable and intriguing content

Though TikTok is about creating trending content, brands should include content that offers value, such as educational or informational content.

If you want to take a breather from the never-ending danceathon, consider making a short clip that answers most asked questions or reveals an unexpected aspect of your field of work, product, or service.

TikTok has considerably more engagement than Instagram or YouTube. With more and more stars dominating the app, people have been wondering how to to get views on TikTok. Hopefully, the above tips can help you to get more TikTok views and increase your overall reach and engagement.

