Top 15 most expensive hotels in the world that you should visit in 2023

The most expensive hotel in the world offers more than accommodation and entertainment. Visiting the place is a lifetime experience you will forever hold dear to your heart. While you enjoy the royal-like treatment, the luxurious services and infrastructure, and everything at the hotel, ensure you have a fat bank account and be ready to part with a large portion of the money. Although staying at the most expensive hotels in the world cost an arm and a leg to an ordinary person, every dime is worth it.

The world's most luxurious hotels are the top performers in the international hospitality sector. Most affluent people choose these places at the snap of their fingers because they have more than enough money to spend. Besides, these hotels are near tourist attractions and sports centers they can visit.

What is the most expensive hotel in the world?

The ambiance of the natural environment expensive hotels are located is breathtaking, and the classic architectural designs used on the interior and exterior are mesmerizing. The state-of-the-art décor and furnishing, tech-infused equipment/tools, and everything about these hotels are fascinating. On top of that, the expertise of the chefs, submarine captains, spa therapists, and everyone serving you will make you wish these hotels were your permanent home.

1. Kokomo Private Island, Fiji – ($500,000 to $12 million per night)

Location: Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji

Yaukuve Levu Island, Fiji Most expensive room: $500,000 to $12 million per night

$500,000 to $12 million per night Website: www.kokomoislandfiji.com

The Kokomo Private Island hotel is the most expensive hotel per night in the world. The place accommodates 40 guests. It has twenty-one exclusive villas with private pools, tropical walled gardens, ocean view, and direct beach access. Villas in the island's 0.5 to 1-acre undeveloped parts cost $500,000 per night. Meanwhile, those on the large 60-acre to 70-acre pieces of land cost $10 million to $12 million per night.

2. Lover’s Deep Luxury Submarine, St. Lucia – ($292,000 per night)

Location: St. Lucia, Caribbean Islands

St. Lucia, Caribbean Islands Most expensive room: $292,000 per night

Lover's Deep is also called The Underwater Hotel. It is one of the most romantic 5-star getaways ever created beneath the waves of the beautiful Caribbean. The submarine takes you through deep blue oceans. You can watch colorful fishes from the windows of the underwater soundproof rooms. Alternatively, a private captain at Lover’s Deep can take you to swim past the coral reefs or the sunken battleship near the Red Sea.

3. Palms Casino Resort's Empathy Suite, Las Vegas – ($100,000 per night)

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Empathy Suite's price: $100,000 per night

$100,000 per night Website: www.palms.com

Artist Damien Hirst designed the Palms Casino Resort Empathy Suite – one of the most expensive hotel suites in the world. The entire hotel has 42 floors and 703 rooms. It has a fish tank with sharks inside, a jacuzzi, a pearl concert theater, a casino, nightclubs, restaurants, bars, a pool, and other fancy features. The Empathy Suite occupies two floors and costs $100,000 per night. The suite is the most luxurious of all the suites in the hotel.

4. Hotel President's Wilson Royal Penthouse Suite, Genève – ($80,000 per night)

Location: Genève, Switzerland

Genève, Switzerland Wilson Royal Penthouse Suite's price: $80,000 per night

$80,000 per night Website: www.hotelpresident.it

Wilson Royal Penthouse Suite is a 12-bedroom suite occupying Hotel President's entire 5,500 square feet on the eighth floor. One can view the Swiss Alps from the suite. The suite has hosted Bill Clinton, Mikhail Gorbachev, and other heads of state.

5. The Mark Penthouse at The Mark Hotel, New York City – ($75,000 per night)

Location: Manhattan, New York City, USA

Manhattan, New York City, USA The Mark Penthouse's price: $75,000 per night

$75,000 per night Website: www.themarkhotel.com

Meghan Markle held her baby shower at the Mark Penthouse. The lavishly adorned New York penthouse occupies the top two floors of The Mark Hotel. It has six bathrooms, five bedrooms, four fireplaces, two powder rooms, and two wet bars.

6. Como Lucala Island, Fiji – ($61,142 per night)

Location: Laucala Island, Fiji

Laucala Island, Fiji Most expensive room: $61,142 per night

$61,142 per night Website: www.comohotels.com

This resort is in the wealthy green hills of Laucala Island in Fiji. The resort is only a 50-minute private jet flight from Fiji's Nadi International Airport. The extraordinary natural paradise has hosted Dietrich Mateschitz and other renowned celebrities.

7. Four Seasons Hotel, Las Vegas – ($60,000 per night)

Location: Las Vegas, USA

Las Vegas, USA Most expensive room: $60,000 per night

$60,000 per night Website: www.fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Las Vegas is one of the world's most incredible entertainment destinations. The place offers serenity in a resort-like setting paired with an energetic nightlife. People visiting the Four Seasons Las Vegas also experience the Red Rock National Conservation Area, the Grand Canyon, and other nearby natural wonders.

8. Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez, Cannes – ($53,000 per night)

Location: Cannes, France

Cannes, France Most expensive room: $53,000 per night

$53,000 per night Website: www.hyatt.com

Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez is a legendary five-star hotel in Cannes, France. The spa offers exceptional experiences like scientific-based treatments using precious minerals. You can also enjoy a full-body workout at the fitness area and a unique gastronomic dining experience. On top of that, the Grand Hyatt Cannes Hotel Martinez offers the best hospitality to furry pets like dogs.

9. The Muraka Suite at The Conrad, Maldives – ($50,000 per night)

Location: Rangali Island, Maldives

Rangali Island, Maldives The Muraka Suite's price: $50,000 per night

$50,000 per night Website: www.conradmaldives.com

The Muraka Suite is one of the most expensive hotel suites in the world. The suite is part of the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort. It is a luxury two-level residence with a master bedroom submerged over 16 feet below sea level in the Indian Ocean. The living and dining areas are above the water, while a private underwater aquarium and architectural masterpiece are accessible using a spiral staircase or an elevator. Guests at the Muraka Suite can also enjoy themselves in the underwater theater.

10. The Hilltop Villa, Fiji – ($45,000 per night)

Location: Laucala Island, Fiji

Laucala Island, Fiji Most expensive room: $45,000 per night

The Hilltop Villa is one of the best tour destinations in Laucala Island, Fiji. The island is in the Koro Sea and has miles of private forest, tumbling waterfalls, coconut groves, multiple pools (including glass-edged pools), and a private airstrip. The Hilltop Estate is gigantic and set atop the verdant hills, allowing guests to view the panoramic views of the lush jungle and bright blue water.

11. The Plaza, New York – ($40,000 per night)

Location: New York, USA

New York, USA Most expensive room: $40,000 per night

$40,000 per night Website: the-plaza-new-york.hotel-rez.com

The Plaza Hotel is among the most expensive hotels per night in the world. It has 282 well-appointed, air-conditioned, and internet-connected rooms. Babysitting/child care, dry cleaning/laundry service, elevator/lift, medical assistance, safe deposit box, tour assistance, and wedding services are available. The Plaza Hotel has currency exchange services, wheelchair access facilities, and guest parking services.

12. Taj Lake Palace, India – ($29,300 per night)

Location: Udaipur, Rajasthan, India

Udaipur, Rajasthan, India Most expensive room: $29,300 per night

$29,300 per night Website: www.tajhotels.com

Taj Lake Palace is conveniently located near prominent tourist attractions in Udaipur. The hotel has 65 luxurious rooms and 18 grand suites. The rooms and suites cost as high as $29,300 per night. Most guests love the lake view rooms because they have a princely-inspired décor, araish work ceilings, wooden lattice, and discrete niches.

13. The Royal Suite at Burj Al Arab Jumeirah – ($24,000 per night)

Location: Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE The Royal Suite's price: $24,000 per night

$24,000 per night Website: www.jumeirah.com

Burj Al Arab Jumeirah is one of the world's tallest hotels, reaching 180 meters high. The place offers guests the Arabian aura of luxury. With everything from spas, gyms, and sky-view bars to paddle-boarding, yoga, and a unique artificial beach, Burj Al Arab is the ultimate retreat for mind, body, and soul. Its 780 square meters Royal Suite is perched on the 25th floor and is among the world's most expensive hotel rooms.

14. Soneva Jani, Maldives – ($20,000 per night)

Location: Medhufaru Island, Manadhoo, Maldives

Medhufaru Island, Manadhoo, Maldives Most expensive room: $20,000 per night

$20,000 per night Website: soneva.com

Soneva Jani has 51 over-water and seven luxurious island residences/villas. The resort is nestled within the tranquil waters of the Noonu Atoll – a sparkling turquoise lagoon where azure seas and sun-drenched blue skies stretch out in every direction. Guests at Soneva Jani enjoy unparalleled access to exhilarating watersports, breathtaking ocean views, and marine experiences. On top of that, the resort has a soothing sensory room for toddlers, an inspiring playground, a hidden hangout for teens, a cascading waterfall, and a zipline.

15. The Titanic Mardan Palace, Turkey – ($20,000 per night)

Location: Antalya, Turkey

Antalya, Turkey Most expensive room: $20,000 per night

$20,000 per night Website: www.titanic.com.tr

The Titanic Mardan Palace is one of the Mediterranean's most luxurious all-inclusive resorts. The hotel is on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. It has a private sandy beach, acres of sparkling, lagoon-style pools, a nearby golf course, splendid resort architecture, striking glass ceiling, etc.

The most expensive hotel in the world is only affordable to the elites. The wealthiest and most influential people on Earth, including heads of states, frequently visit these places for entertainment, formal and informal occasions.

