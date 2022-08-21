55 vacation quotes and sayings for when you need a break from work

Everyone needs a vacation from time to time. One way to make your vacation great is by getting inspired by some great quotes about vacation. Whether you are planning your next getaway or just daydreaming about far-off places, you have the needed vacation quotes that will have you longing for sandy beaches, blue skies, and sunny days.

Vacation quotes can be great when you want to show your friends how much you are looking forward to your next trip. Here are the best sayings about a vacation to get you going.

Breathtaking summer vacation quotes

When you need a break from work but don't have time to get away, here are some summer vacation quotes and sayings to help you relax and unwind. You will soon feel refreshed and ready to take on the challenges.

Again and again, the cicada's untiring cry pierced the sultry summer air like a needle at work on thick cotton cloth.

There is something deep within us that sobs at endings. Why, God, does everything have to end? Why does all nature grow old? Why do spring and summer have to go?

In the summertime, you can stretch right up and touch the sky when the weather is hot.

Summertime. It was a song. It was a season. I wondered if that season would ever live inside me.

I finally learned in the depth of winter that there lay an invincible summer within me.

The crickets felt it was their duty to warn everybody that summertime cannot last forever. Even on the most beautiful days in the whole year – the days when summer is changing into autumn – the crickets spread the rumour of sadness and change.

We will always miss those perfect days by the pool or laying on the beach. They remind us that this will be our last chance to sit back and enjoy summertime before it ends for another year.

But just because summer may not last forever doesn't mean we should stop enjoying it while we still can.

September was a thirty-day long goodbye to summer, to the season that left everybody both happy and weary of the warm, humid weather and the exhausting but thrilling adventures.

Fall is also a great time to reconnect with family and friends after being separated during the hectic summer months.

The more I travelled in summer, the more I realized that fear makes strangers of people who should be friends.

And as much as fall signifies new beginnings, it also marks the final day of summer and the beginning of winter, which means no more BBQs or lounging outside in your swimsuit until next year!

Summer has always been good to me, even the bittersweet end, with the slanted yellow light.

We live in a wonderful world that is full of beauty, charm and adventure. There is no end to the adventures we can have if only we seek them with our eyes open.

I dream of travelling so much that the airport workers will recognize me and ask, 'Where are you going this time?

Short vacation quotes

Happy vacation quotes are a perfect way to add levity and fun to your trip. They can help you capture the spirit of your vacation and make it even more memorable. Here are some short vacation mode quotes for your upcoming trip.

The world is a book, and those who do not travel read only one page.

Some of your best ideas come when you're on vacation.

Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.

If you think adventure is dangerous, try routine; it is lethal.

Never go on trips with anyone you do not love.

Vacation calories don't count.

Please don't listen to what they are saying. Go and see.

I love my job only when I'm on vacation.

On vacation, the days are shorter, and the years are longer.

Vacation is like a magic pill that makes everything slow down.

Travel brings power and loves back into your life.

A break is having nothing to do and all day to do it in.

A vacation is a sunburn at premium prices.

The ideal vacation is one where I immediately forget where I am.

We travel not to escape life but for life not to run us.

I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met.

I love places that make you realize how tiny you and your problems are.

A vacation is what you take when you can no longer take what you've been taking.

Without new experiences, something inside of us sleeps. The sleeper must awaken.

Tourists don't know where they've been; travellers don't know where they're going.

Best "I need a vacation" quotes

Did you know that the average person only takes about two weeks of vacation each year? That's less than half the time most people say they would like to break from work. Read more "I need a vacation" quotes and sayings that will give you an escape from the busy work life.

There's no place like home. But any business can be your home if you have love in your heart.

Think about it; how do you feel when planning a vacation? You feel excited and happy. Your stress level is diminished, and this also positively affects your work.

I think taking vacations is important because I want to remember my time at the office as just one part of my life.

A hangover suggests a great night; jet lag suggests a great adventure.

The use of travelling is to regulate imagination by reality, and instead of thinking about how things may be, to see them as they are.

If you're twenty-two, physically fit, hungry to learn and be better, I urge you to travel – as far and widely as possible. Sleep on floors if you have to. Find out how other people live and eat and cook. Learn from them – wherever you go.

A bad day at the beach is still better than a good day at work.

To my mind, the greatest reward and luxury of travel is to experience everyday things as if for the first time, to be in a position where almost nothing is so familiar it is taken for granted.

Vacation is what you take when you can no longer take what you've been taking.

When overseas, you learn more about your country than the place you visit.

Chilling out on the bed in your hotel room and watching television while wearing your pyjamas is sometimes the best part of a vacation.

My idea of a supermodel is someone who can talk about quantum physics and string theory.

As you grow older, you learn a few things. One of them is to take the time you've allotted for vacation.

I could never in a million years imagine living a beach lifestyle. I'm just not that lazy.

Do not wait until you are dying to go on vacation. If I had to give you one piece of advice, that would be it. We put things off. We do not mean to, but we do. We assume that there is plenty of time to do whatever needs to be done.

The real voyage of discovery involves seeking new landscapes and having new eyes.

I never went to Disneyland as a kid. It took me to appreciate what it is until I was an adult with my children.

Travelling is like flirting with life. It's like saying, 'I would stay and love you, but I have to go; this is my station.

It isn't how much time you spend somewhere that makes it memorable: it's how you spend the time.

Quotes about vacation are the perfect way to get inspired and motivated for your next vacation. They can also help you to appreciate yourself and the people around you. And, of course, they're a great way to get into the vacation spirit.

