The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria is planning to shut down the country's seaports on Tuesday, January 9, 2024

This is as a result of alleged non-compliance by the International Oil Companies and stevedoring contractors

According to the workers, several letters had been written before now but could not yield positive results

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has threatened to shut down the country's seaports on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

This is on the back of a report that the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and stevedoring contractors are allegedly not following existing rules.

Maritime Workers Union is demanding that IOCs completely adhere to the stevedoring laws. Photo Credit: Igor-Kardasov

A statement signed by John Ikemefuna, Head of Media, cited that the action is mandatory given that the union had sent out press releases, a number of letters, demands, marine notifications issued by NIMASA, and multiple ministerial orders but to no avail.

According to a Leadership report, the statement noted that the recent one was dated June 13, 2023, with reference number MWUN/MD/NPA/SC/U/1.23.

However, in view of this, the union is demanding that IOC adhere entirely to the stevedoring laws in accordance with the communiqués that all pertinent industry stakeholders have signed.

It said that the NPA is solely responsible for awarding operating licenses to stevedoring firms so they can serve selected IOCs in Nigeria as a master stevedore and industry regulator.

Additionally, the workers urged that the regulator ensure that the rules and regulations are respected in the interactions between the IOCs that employ the stevedoring companies' services and that it exercise its monitoring and regulatory authority to do so.

The statement read in part:

“As a breach of the extant stevedoring laws stated, the MWUN will, on the 9th Tuesday, 2024, shut down the seaports nationwide after the expiration of the three world three workdays already given to NPA commencing from the 4th of January 2024.”

Alleged fraud: NPA risks legal battle amid fresh allegation

Legit.ng reported that the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC) has expressed concern about suspected extensive fraud at the Rivers Port of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA).

The organisation has warned of potential legal consequences if Adams Michael, the port manager, does not provide details regarding the institution's activities.

Comrade Adebayo Olakunle Olumide, the Director responsible for Research and Evaluation at the Centre, conveyed in a letter dated December 14, 2023, that the federal government is experiencing revenue losses due to corruption within the port.

