The Irish government has opened applications to foreign skilled workers to move to the country

The country said those wishing to come must go through the Critical Skills Employment Permit route

The report lists critical skills needed in the country to include health workers, ICT, and design =

Pascal Oparada has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and Economy.

The Irish government has perfected plans to woo Nigerian and foreign workers with work permits.

The beneficiaries must be those with essential skills requiring permission to work in the country.

Another country invites Nigerian to apply for a special immigration permit Credit: Luis Alvarez

Source: Getty Images

Ireland designates specific routes for immigrants to enter

Per the Citizens Information Board, the initiative comes under the Critical Skills Employment Permit. It applies to countries outside the European Economic Area, such as Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, the UK, and Switzerland.

Ireland aims to address the shortage of skilled workers in the country with various sectors like production management, ICT, health and social services management, natural and social sciences, engineering, information technology, and telecoms.

Other roles available include health workers, teaching professionals, business and administrative professionals, architects, artistic and media professionals, design, sports and fitness, and sales and marketing.

The Critical Skills Employment Permit is for skilled workers eligible for disciplines experiencing a deficit of qualifications and experience requiring the proper functioning of the Irish economy.

These skills require specialization from applicants to qualify for a Critical Employment Permit.

Who is eligible?

The Irish government says those eligible and interested participants must be offered a job running for two years or more from a company or employer registered with revenue, trading in Ireland, and registered with the Companies Registration Office.

The applicant must be directly employed and paid by their employer in Ireland. Job offers from recruitment agencies and other intermediaries are not acceptable for this permit.

The applicant can be an employer, an employee, a connected person or contractor, or an authorized agent.

Family and dependents

The program allows individuals to go through the Critical Skills Employment route to bring their family members to live in the country.

Suppose a family member is from a country where citizens must have a visa before entry. In that case, they must apply separately or show proof of relationship with a current work permit holder.

Experts speak

Justin Ekanem, a Nigerian travel agent with Goodwind Travel agency, told Legit.ng that immigration from Nigeria to Ireland is relatively low compared to other parts of the UK.

“We rarely process high volume requests for Ireland because the number of Nigerians emigrating to the country is relatively low compared to other parts of the UK and Europe.

The reasons are not obvious, but it might be due to the limited number of black or Nigerian communities in the country.”

He said Nigerians are in high demand abroad due to their determination and strong work ethic, which makes them stand out from other immigrants.

Another European country opens Work Visa For Nigerians, Others in Healthcare, Tech, Agric

Another European country opens work visas for Nigerians, others in healthcare, tech, agric

Legit.ng reported that one of the world’s most online countries, Estonia, has opened visas for foreign skilled workers with 23 most sought-after jobs across various fields, including healthcare, dentistry, agriculture, and engineering, in 2024.

The rating is according to World Population Review, which also ranks Nigeria on the list.

Estonia, known for its streamlined work visa application process and acceptance rates is one of the most accessible destinations for skilled professional opportunities in Europe.

Source: Legit.ng