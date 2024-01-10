The Nigerian Legion has hinted that it is awaiting the CBN's approval to establish a microfinance bank in the country

This is to enable ex-servicemen to obtain soft loans free from the typical restrictions usually faced in commercial banks

According to the chairman of the group, the seed money is necessary to solve the financial difficulty

The Nigerian Legion has announced that it will establish a microfinance bank so its members can obtain soft loans free from the typical restrictions of commercial banks.

Major General Abdul Malik Jibril, the chairman of the Nigerian Legion, made this announcement at a news conference in Abuja, according to a Daily Trust report.

Members send a request to CBN

The chairman claimed that the Nigerian Legion has requested permission from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to help its members.

He stated that the Nigerian Legion, founded in 1964, is entitled to funding under Section 11 of the Act establishing it. But no action has been taken, making funding extremely difficult for members.

The national chairman stated that the Act creating the Nigerian Legion has demonstrated the importance of finance by enabling the establishment of lawful companies that may generate revenue.

He said:

“There has been no take-off grant, so funding is required to be provided by way of annual budgetary provision so that there could be impact on the lives of military widows, orphans, retirees, and defendants.”

He urged other veteran associations not to encourage disunity.

He also pointed out that the Nigerian Legion is the only legally recognized organization that manages former military members' welfare, advancement, and advocacy.

As such, seed money is necessary from the group to solve the financial difficulty.

He claimed that this would remove the need to ask people for money regularly.

