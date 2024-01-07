Telecommunications providers want the government to grant its request to increase tariffs on data and call

There are indications that data and call tariffs will increase by 10 to 15% if the government grants the request

A source said that the government is yet to grant the request until the 2024 budget is fully operational

Telecommunications providers are lobbying the federal government to grant the planned increase in telecom tariffs in the country.

Sources at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy told Daily Trust that Nigerian subscribers will pay between 10% and 15% more than the current tariffs if the telcos' request is guaranteed.

Since November last year, the telecom operators have pleaded with the government to approve their request to review upward the current call and data tariffs.

The telecom companies have not adjusted their prices for years despite inflation. Meanwhile, some observed that they may have been reducing data to cover for this.

Legit.ng had reported that the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) revealed on Thursday, November 16, 2023, that the current tariff regime in the sector is no longer sustainable.

The government is, however, yet to grant their request until the 2024 budget becomes operational and works start in earnest, according to a source to Daily Trust.

According to the source, there are ongoing considerations and discussions on how the increase will not affect poor Nigerians.

Subscribers protest

Deolu Ogunbanjo, the President of the National Association of Telecommunications Subscribers (NATCOMS), said the association would resisttelcos' attempts to review tariffs upward.

Ogunbanjo said:

“Telecom services are poor Nigerians’ lifeline, any attempt to increase tariffs now will amount to killing Nigerians economically and will resist it with all legal means.”

He added that the government has already looked into the high duties, forex scarcity, and another complaint by the telcos, adding that they have nothing to justify.

