A lady has enumerated the important documents Nigerians must have ready before proceeding to apply for a UK visa

She said these documents are necessary for those seeking to migrate to the United Kingdom via the work route

Some of the vital documents she mentioned include an international driver's license and a tuberculosis test certificate

For those seeking to move to the UK via the work route, a lady has highlighted the documents they must possess for their visa application.

In a YouTube video, Fajira noted that one's application may be unsuccessful without one of these documents.

She said one must have a job from a UK care home or organisation before applying for the visa. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, YouTube/Fajira's Concept

Source: Getty Images

Fajira noted that if you are coming to the UK as a skilled or care worker, you need to have a job with a care home or in a care organisation that would pay you a minimum of £20,480 (over N23 million) per annum.

According to her, one must get a job from an organisation on the UK government's licensed sponsors list.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The document listed include:

1. Offer of employment: This has to be signed by the care home or organisation that has employed you. The UK Home Office would not accept it if it is not signed.

2. Contract of employment: This is given to you by the organisation that employed you. Without this contract, one's visa may be denied.

3. UKVI Certificate of Sponsorship: The UK organisation that gave you the job will provide this. She said the UK Home Office will not honour one's visa application without it.

4. Cover letter to the embassy.

5. Tuberculosis test certificate.

6. English language proficiency test certificate (IELTS): She noted that one must specifically write and submit results for the UKVI academic or UKVI general IELTS, as an IELTS result used for Canada or another country would not be considered.

She noted that one's BSc and transcripts can be submitted in place of IELTS.

7. Proof of funds: Ensure it meets UKVI requirements as per family size.

8. International driver's license.

9. Educational certificates.

Disclaimer: This is not a financial advice. Legit will not be held responsible for any loss from steps taken based on this. Please do your due diligence.

Watch the video below:

Netizens ask questions about UK visa

Rita said:

"Thank you so much for this. Please I have a question. Please what are the possibe questions to be asked at the embassy interview."

user2006887639157 said:

"Thanks you very much."

lieen said:

"Please any news on the issuing of cos because I have been waiting for 3 @months now."

Ayo said:

"Please talk about how hard it is to get a job."

BOSTAR said:

"We are waiting for our cos. Is it possible that we can still come with our dependants before spring when we receive our cos in January?"

Portia Nyamekye851 said:

"Please I have my degree and cv I have applied for cos for long time but no response yet."

How to get a UK student visa from Nigeria

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously explained how to get a UK student visa from Nigeria.

Whether you're a Nigerian student with dreams of studying in the UK or someone assisting a student in their application, understanding the visa application process is fundamental to ensuring a smooth transition into the British education system.

When pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom, understanding the various types of UK student visas is essential for choosing the one that best suits your academic goals and circumstances.

Source: Legit.ng