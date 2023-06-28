How to use 1xBet bonus and promo codes: easy-to-follow guide

1xBet is a popular online gambling and betting platform that offers various bonuses and promotions to its users. One of the company's marketing areas is 1xBet bonuses, which implies multiple 1xBet bonus points, 1xBet promotional codes and 1xBet jackpot bonuses. This post has a simple guide on how to use 1xBet bonus and promo code.

The 1xbet betting company invents different bonuses, shares, and promotions to attract new gamesters. 1xbet bonus is a reward offered to new customers and is used for sports betting and 1xGames. The offer is available once you complete the 1xBet registration process and make your first deposit.

What is a 1xBet bonus?

These are special rewards received by registered customers. They are credited to an additional account created automatically when you open a personal profile at 1xBet. Both new players and long-registered clients can receive these rewards.

How to use 1xBet bonus points

When placing a bet, the 1xBet bonus can be used instead of real money. They can be earned on bonus games and exchanged for promo codes and free bets in the so-called Promo code store. The bettor loses nothing in the event of a loss since he does not play for his money. They are displayed in your account in the Account Setup section.

Bonuses are awarded on a fixed or floating scale. Usually, a specific time is allowed to take advantage of this reward. The reward is deactivated if a user fails to do it in time.

The clients of the bookmaker office can receive bonuses from the office and can use them under the following 1xBet bonus rules:

During registration.

Under the loyalty program.

By promo 1xBet bonus code.

The bookmaker does not publish the algorithm for scoring points for the turnover on the account, as it fears 1xBet bonus withdrawal.

However, the main criteria for bonus requirements include the number of bets, number of applications for withdrawal, amount of bets, betting frequency, the ratio of winning and losing bets, betting odds and scoring history.

How to sign up for the 1xBet bonus

The signup bonus is available to anyone who has never placed a bet on the 1xbet website or mobile app. Follow these simple steps to sign up for 1xBet bonus.

Go to the 1xBet official website, and on the homepage, click the green registration button at the top right section. A window will appear, and you will enter your registration details, including your phone number, email address, country, and currency. Ensure the information you provide is correct and proceed to verification. A verification code will be sent to you via text or link. Complete the process by confirming the details, and your 1xBet bonus account will be ready for use.

1xBet bonus terms and conditions

The 1xBet bonus has terms and conditions and is suitable for beginners and experienced users who have tried welcome offers on various platforms.

Each client of 1xBet can get only one bonus.

As for new customers, you can use your bonus only after making the first deposit.

The bonus amount must be wagered on the 1xBet.ng website. You can only withdraw money from your account after you wager your bonus.

1xBet bonuses should be claimed and wagered one by one.

Note: The time gamester should wail before the withdrawal is thirty days; 1xbet bonus withdrawal before the term of thirty days is prohibited; otherwise, your bonus is supposed to be invalid.

How to get the 1xBet Welcome bonus

A bonus will be credited to your account after you make the first deposit. You can get up to 300% bonuses depending on your first deposit amount. Here are the 1xBet Welcome bonus terms and conditions.

Create an account by providing all personal data in the registration form.

Deposit at least 400 NGN, and your first deposit bonus will be credited to the account.

The Welcome bonus must be used within 30 days of registration on the betting site. You can transfer the funds to your main account after the Welcome bonus is wagered.

How to wager the bonus at 1xBet

Wager refers to the amount of money you stake with each hand of cards, spin of reels, or sports or the amount of money you bet overall in a session or specific time. Here are the wagering conditions to be followed when using the welcome bonus.

You are required to wager five times the amount in the accumulator bet.

Each accumulator bet must have at least three events, with minimum odds of 1.40 or higher.

You must complete all the bonus requirements and settle your bets within 30 days after registration.

How to Withdraw 1xBet Bonus Amount?

You need to wager the remaining money on the bonus account, and after that, the funds will be transferred and credited to the main wallet in the bookmaker's office.

1xBet bonus withdrawal conditions

The bookmaker has many bonus wagering requirements. Follow the basic rules below to avoid problems during withdrawal and not get a refusal from the operator:

The bonus must be wagered and transferred as real money to the main account to withdraw.

The withdrawal is carried out to the payment system and the card with which the account was replenished.

The bonus is credited automatically only when all the fields of the personal account are filled in.

In the account settings, the player must have a checkmark in the "I agree to take part in bonus promotions" parameter.

You cannot use two types of bonuses at the same time.

After you know everything about withdrawing bonus money from 1xbet, follow the steps of the next instruction.

How to Withdraw 1xBet bonus

Follow the steps below to withdraw the 1xBet bonus.

Place bets for bet slip-on sports with three odds or more and fill in the bonus accumulation scale. Open the "Withdraw" section on the website or mobile app. Choose one of the payment systems, e.g. Visa card. Fill in the personal information and card number. Withdraw money from 1xbet. Wait for the operator's response to complete the transaction. You will receive the “Approved” status.

Other bonuses and promotions for existing customers

Besides free bets and an incredible welcome bonus offer, 1xbet offers a few promotions to its existing customers, including;

Lucky Friday Promo - Players receive a bonus bet for a deposit of over 1$. The cashback bonus can give extra free money to your account, up to 15%.

Birthday bonus - Customers will be rewarded with a special promo code to be used as a free bet.

Accumulator of the day - Accumulator of the day gives better odds for combo bets.

How do I bet with my bonus?

The 1xbet bonus may be used for each suitable sports match. However, remember your bets must be on a minimum of 1.40 odds.

Can I withdraw money I won with 1xBet bonus?

1xBet bonus is a promotional bonus and can't be withdrawn as cash. To payout it, you must roll a bonus amount five times with minimum odds of 1.40 on your favourite sports bets. You can find out how to check your bet slip here.

How do I convert my 1xBet bonus to cash?

To withdraw your winnings, go to the "and click on "Withdraw". Select the bank you wish to withdraw to and enter your account number of the corresponding bank. Enter the amount you want to withdraw from your account balance. Finally, click on the "Withdraw" button.

1xbet is a popular online betting platform that offers a variety of betting options, including virtual sports. You can get rewards to your bonus account at 1xBet during registration. You can correct betting predictions and participation in contests and promotional programs for an active and successful game on the site.

Disclaimer: This page may contain advertising (including affiliate or referral links) for sports betting operators from whom we may receive compensation. Nothing in this article constitutes any guarantee of winning any online sports betting bet or wager that you may undertake, nor is there any intention to induce you or any other person into engaging in any sports betting activities. Please see our Betting Disclaimer for more details.

Gambling can be addictive. If you have a problem go to the website GamblersAnonymous.org.

Source: Legit.ng