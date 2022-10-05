The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar has met with some Governors and prominent stakeholders from the North East geo-political zone.

Those present at the Wednesday’s meeting at the Multi-Purpose hall Bauchi are: Bauchi Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; former Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sokoto Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal; former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido; former Niger Governor Babangida Aliyu; Vice presidential candidate of the PDP Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu and Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed.

Others are Senator Dino Melaye one of the spokespeople for Atiku’s presidential campaign; Taraba Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku; Gombe PDP governorship candidate Dr. Mohammed Jibrin; Taraba governorship candidate Agbu Kefas; Yobe Gov candidate Shariff Abdullahi and Muhammad Ali Jajari, governorship candidate in Borno.

The Nation reports that Atiku received 25, 000 defectors from various political parties across the State at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi before the North East Consultative meeting.

