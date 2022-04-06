Aso Rock, Abuja - The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the issuance of provisional licences for the establishment of 12 private universities across the country.

This was disclosed by the minister of information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the end of the Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, on Wednesday, April 6, in Abuja.

Twelve new private universities got the FEC's approval to be issued provisional licences. Photo credit: Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria

The universities are located in Kano, Niger, Gombe, Sokoto, Delta, Abia, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

He said:

“Council approved the memo for the issuance of provisional licences for the establishment of 12 proposed private universities."

The proposed private universities are:

Pen Resource University Gombe, Gombe state Al-Ansar University, Maiduguri, Borno state Margaret Lawrence I -University, Delta state Khalifa Ishaku Rabiu University Kano, Kano state. Sports University Idumuje Ugboko, Delta state Bala Ahmed University Kano Saisa University of Medical Sciences and Technology, Sokoto state Nigerian-British University Hasa, Abia state Peter University Acina-Onene, Anambra state Newgate University, Minna, Niger state European University of Nigeria in Duboyi, Abuja North-West University Sokoto

Legit.ng gathers that Mohammed said the minister of state, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba presented the memo on behalf of the National Universities Commission (NUC) and it was approved by the cabinet.

According to him, each of the new universities will be mentored by the old universities nearer to them.

The information minister argued that establishment of additional universities for an over 200 million-populated country was necessary if the policy of educating a larger percentage of youngsters was to succeed.

