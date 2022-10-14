The recognition of the University of Ibadan (UI) as the best tertiary institution in Nigeria by Times Higher Education (THE), a British magazine, went viral and stood out over the week among other headlines in mainstream Nigerian news media.

World University Ranking 2023: List of Top 10 Varsities in Nigeria Emerges

The Times Higher Education (THE), a British magazine specialising in higher education worldwide, has released its World University Rankings 2023.

Nigerians now know the best university in the country

The ranking includes 1,799 universities across 104 countries and regions.

At Last, When ASUU will call off strike finally revealed

Femi Falana, the lead counsel to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), has disclosed that the academics' 8 months of industrial action will be called off in days, not weeks.

The senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) made this known at a book launch titled “Breaking Coconut with your Head”, written by Lanre Arogundade, in Lagos on Monday, October 10.

2023: After Failing to Attend Atiku's Campaign Flag-Off, PDP Governor Reveals Party He's Campaigning For

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo says he has been very busy campaigning for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to ensure the party records victory in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

The Oyo state governor was reacting to newsmen's question in Abuja regarding his absence at the PDP’s presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

2023 Presidency: Tinubu or Obi? Famous Presidential Candidate to Withdraw From Race, Name Whom He'll Support

The growing popularity of Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) is making Kola Abiola, the son of late MKO Abiola, reconsider his presidential ambition.

A source who spoke with newsmen on Friday, October 7, said the Kola, the flagbearer of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), may withdraw from the race anytime soon.

List of Prominent Nigerians Who Rejected National Honours Awards and Why They Did

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, October 10, conferred national honours on over 400 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria (foreigners).

Among the recipients are the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede; the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.

The tradition of conferring national honours on distinguished citizens started in 1964 during the era of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa with the enactment of National Honour Act 5 of 1964.

PDP Crisis: Wike Drops Another Bombshell, Leaves BoT Members Speechless When They Visited Him

Fresh details have emerged on what transpired between the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and selected Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) members during their visit to Port Harcourt on Tuesday, October 4.

The acting chairman of the BoT, Adolphus Wabara, led the delegation to meet with the aggrieved governor.

Justice for Wasiu: Popular Southwest Monarch Blinds Trader’s Eye for Dancing With His Queen

Wasiu Oduwole petty trader from Ikenne, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, is currently hospitalised with one of his eyes blinded.

Wasiu was kicked in the eye by Nureni Oduwaye, a traditional monarch from the same community.

